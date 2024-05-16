NASCAR 2024: Preview and odds table for the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway

The All-Star Race marks the non-championship NASCAR Cup Series stock car exhibition race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag for the event will drop at 8 pm ET on Sunday, May 19, at the North-Wilkesboro Speedway.

The 0.625-mile-long paved oval short track comprises 13 degrees of banking in turns and three degrees of banking in straights.

Expand Tweet

North-Wilkesboro Speedway began hosting NASCAR Cup races in 1951, and NASCAR returned to this track last year after a long absence from the Cup Series schedule since 1996. It currently hosts the NASCAR Cup Series, Truck Series and CARS Tour.

A total of 20 drivers will contest over 200 laps, and 17 out of 20 spots are already confirmed for Sunday night's exhibition race. This will be the second annual All-Star Race hosted by the North-Wilkesboro Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Heading to North-Wilkesboro Speedway, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin is the favorite, per the odds table, at +550, to win the All-Star Race this week, according to motorsportswire.com. Hamlin won the event in 2015.

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron has the second-highest odds at +600 to win the exhibition, a non-points-paying race. They are followed by Christopher Bell at +750, the defending winner of the event, Kyle Larson, at +850, 2022 All-Star Race winner Ryan Blaney at +900, and Joey Logano at +900 in the top-five odds.

Chase Elliott, who won the event in 2020, has the sixth-highest odds at +1000.

Expand Tweet

The first 13 NASCAR Cup races of the 2024 season have seen eight different winners: William Byron, Daniel Suarez, Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, Chase Elliott and Brad Keselowski.

Hamlin and Byron are the only drivers who have won three races so far this season, while Larson has won two times.

Opening odds for the 2024 All-Star Race at North-Wilkesboro Speedway

Here are the odds for all 17 NASCAR drivers who are competing in the All-Star Race at North-Wilkesboro Speedway:

Denny Hamlin: +550 William Byron: +600 Christopher Bell: +750 Kyle Larson: +850 Ryan Blaney: +900 Joey Logano: +900 Martin Truex Jr.: +1000 Chase Elliott: +1000 Tyler Reddick: +1200 Chris Buescher: +1400 Brad Keselowski: +1400 Kyle Busch: +1600 Ross Chastain: +1800 Daniel Suarez: +3000 Michael McDowell: +8000 A.J. Allmendinger: +15000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +30000

The live broadcast of the second exhibition race of the season can be watched on FS1 and MRN.