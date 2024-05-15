NASCAR All-Star Race and All-Star Open 2024: Full entry list at North Wilkesboro Speedway

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series heads to North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, this weekend for the All-Star Race after an action-packed race at Darlington Raceway.

It is the second exhibition race of the 2024 Cup Series season, which is set to be held on Sunday, May 19, at the North Wilkesboro Speedway. The 125-mile race is scheduled to kick off at 8 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

Expand Tweet

The event will be contested over 200 laps on the 0.625-mile-long paved oval short track. Sunday’s event marks the 47th Cup race, hosted by North Wilkesboro Speedway.

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the list of drivers to take part in the All-Star Open and All-Star Race.

Expand Tweet

Seventeen drivers are officially locked into the All-Star Race, while 20 drivers will battle for three spots in the race through the 100-lap All-Star Open. The top two finishers from the Open and the Fan Vote winner will join Sunday night’s 20-driver main event field.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson won last year’s All-Star Race and will look to defend his title.

NASCAR’s 2024 All-Star Open and All-Star Race full entry list

Here is an entry list for this week's Cup Series race at North Wilkesboro Speedway:

NASCAR All-Star Open entry list:

#2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Josh Berry (R) #7 - Corey LaJoie #10 - Noah Gragson #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Cody Ware (i) #21 - Harrison Burton #23 - Bubba Wallace #31 - Daniel Hemric #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Justin Haley #54 - Ty Gibbs #66 - Timmy Hill (i) #71 - Zane Smith (R) #77 - Carson Hocevar (R)

NASCAR All-Star Race entry list:

#1 - Ross Chastain #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i) #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #22 - Joey Logano #24 - William Byron #34 - Michael McDowell #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Cup Series weekend at the North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 19 at 8 pm ET.