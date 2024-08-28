NASCAR 2024: Preview and odds table for Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway

Cook Out Southern 500 marks the 26th race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season and the final race of the regular season. The green flag will drop at 6 pm ET on Sunday, September 1, at the Darlington Raceway.
The 1.366-mile-long track comprises 25 degrees of banking in turns 1 and 2, 23 degrees of banking in turns 3 and 4, and 3 degrees on the frontstretch and 2 degrees on the backstretch. The Darlington Raceway hosts NASCAR’s three national series, the Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series.
A total of 37 drivers will contest over 367 laps in this week’s Cup Series race. This will be the 75th annual event hosted by the Darlington Raceway in the NASCAR Cup Series.
Heading to the Darlington Raceway, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, and Tyler Reddick are the favorites, per the odds table, at +550, to win the Cook Out Southern 500 this week, according to sportscasting.com. Larson is the defending winner of the Darlington Fall race.
Darlington spring race winner Brad Keselowski and Daytona 500 winner William Byron have the second highest odds, at +900, to win on Sunday.
They are followed by Ty Gibbs at +1000, Martin Truex Jr. at +1100, and Christopher Bell at +1200 in the top five odds.
The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney has the sixth highest odds at +1600 to win the Darlington Fall race.
Opening odds for the 2024 Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway
Here are the odds for all 37 NASCAR drivers who are competing on Sunday at the Darlington Raceway:
- Denny Hamlin, +550
- Kyle Larson, +550
- Tyler Reddick, +550
- Brad Keselowski, +900
- William Byron, +900
- Ty Gibbs, +1000
- Martin Truex Jr., +1100
- Christopher Bell, +1200
- Ryan Blaney, +1600
- Joey Logano, +1600
- Kyle Busch, +1600
- Chris Buescher, +1800
- Chase Elliott, +2000
- Ross Chastain, +2200
- Bubba Wallace, +2500
- Erik Jones, +3300
- Alex Bowman, +5000
- Josh Berry, +5000
- Chase Briscoe, +6600
- Noah Gragson, +8000
- Michael McDowell, +10000
- Austin Cindric, +10000
- Todd Gilliland, +10000
- Shane van Gisbergen, +10000
- Daniel Suarez, +12500
- Austin Dillon, +15000
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +15000
- Justin Haley, +20000
- Corey LaJoie, +20000
- Carson Hocevar, +25000
- John Hunter Nemechek, +30000
- Ryan Preece, +30000
- Harrison Burton, +30000
- Zane Smith, +50000
- Daniel Hemric, +100000
- Timmy Hill, +100000
- Kaz Grala, +100000
The live broadcast of the 2024 Cook Out Southern 500 can be watched on NBC Sports and the USA Network.