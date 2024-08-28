NASCAR 2024: Preview and odds table for Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway

Cook Out Southern 500 marks the 26th race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season and the final race of the regular season. The green flag will drop at 6 pm ET on Sunday, September 1, at the Darlington Raceway.

The 1.366-mile-long track comprises 25 degrees of banking in turns 1 and 2, 23 degrees of banking in turns 3 and 4, and 3 degrees on the frontstretch and 2 degrees on the backstretch. The Darlington Raceway hosts NASCAR’s three national series, the Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series.

A total of 37 drivers will contest over 367 laps in this week’s Cup Series race. This will be the 75th annual event hosted by the Darlington Raceway in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Heading to the Darlington Raceway, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, and Tyler Reddick are the favorites, per the odds table, at +550, to win the Cook Out Southern 500 this week, according to sportscasting.com. Larson is the defending winner of the Darlington Fall race.

Darlington spring race winner Brad Keselowski and Daytona 500 winner William Byron have the second highest odds, at +900, to win on Sunday.

They are followed by Ty Gibbs at +1000, Martin Truex Jr. at +1100, and Christopher Bell at +1200 in the top five odds.

The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney has the sixth highest odds at +1600 to win the Darlington Fall race.

Opening odds for the 2024 Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway

Here are the odds for all 37 NASCAR drivers who are competing on Sunday at the Darlington Raceway:

Denny Hamlin, +550 Kyle Larson, +550 Tyler Reddick, +550 Brad Keselowski, +900 William Byron, +900 Ty Gibbs, +1000 Martin Truex Jr., +1100 Christopher Bell, +1200 Ryan Blaney, +1600 Joey Logano, +1600 Kyle Busch, +1600 Chris Buescher, +1800 Chase Elliott, +2000 Ross Chastain, +2200 Bubba Wallace, +2500 Erik Jones, +3300 Alex Bowman, +5000 Josh Berry, +5000 Chase Briscoe, +6600 Noah Gragson, +8000 Michael McDowell, +10000 Austin Cindric, +10000 Todd Gilliland, +10000 Shane van Gisbergen, +10000 Daniel Suarez, +12500 Austin Dillon, +15000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +15000 Justin Haley, +20000 Corey LaJoie, +20000 Carson Hocevar, +25000 John Hunter Nemechek, +30000 Ryan Preece, +30000 Harrison Burton, +30000 Zane Smith, +50000 Daniel Hemric, +100000 Timmy Hill, +100000 Kaz Grala, +100000

The live broadcast of the 2024 Cook Out Southern 500 can be watched on NBC Sports and the USA Network.

