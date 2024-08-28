NASCAR 2024: Preview and odds table for Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 28, 2024 15:30 GMT
NASCAR: Coke Zero Sugar 400 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Darlington Raceway (Source: Imagn)

Cook Out Southern 500 marks the 26th race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season and the final race of the regular season. The green flag will drop at 6 pm ET on Sunday, September 1, at the Darlington Raceway.

The 1.366-mile-long track comprises 25 degrees of banking in turns 1 and 2, 23 degrees of banking in turns 3 and 4, and 3 degrees on the frontstretch and 2 degrees on the backstretch. The Darlington Raceway hosts NASCAR’s three national series, the Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series.

also-read-trending Trending

A total of 37 drivers will contest over 367 laps in this week’s Cup Series race. This will be the 75th annual event hosted by the Darlington Raceway in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Heading to the Darlington Raceway, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, and Tyler Reddick are the favorites, per the odds table, at +550, to win the Cook Out Southern 500 this week, according to sportscasting.com. Larson is the defending winner of the Darlington Fall race.

Darlington spring race winner Brad Keselowski and Daytona 500 winner William Byron have the second highest odds, at +900, to win on Sunday.

They are followed by Ty Gibbs at +1000, Martin Truex Jr. at +1100, and Christopher Bell at +1200 in the top five odds.

The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney has the sixth highest odds at +1600 to win the Darlington Fall race.

Opening odds for the 2024 Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway

Here are the odds for all 37 NASCAR drivers who are competing on Sunday at the Darlington Raceway:

  1. Denny Hamlin, +550
  2. Kyle Larson, +550
  3. Tyler Reddick, +550
  4. Brad Keselowski, +900
  5. William Byron, +900
  6. Ty Gibbs, +1000
  7. Martin Truex Jr., +1100
  8. Christopher Bell, +1200
  9. Ryan Blaney, +1600
  10. Joey Logano, +1600
  11. Kyle Busch, +1600
  12. Chris Buescher, +1800
  13. Chase Elliott, +2000
  14. Ross Chastain, +2200
  15. Bubba Wallace, +2500
  16. Erik Jones, +3300
  17. Alex Bowman, +5000
  18. Josh Berry, +5000
  19. Chase Briscoe, +6600
  20. Noah Gragson, +8000
  21. Michael McDowell, +10000
  22. Austin Cindric, +10000
  23. Todd Gilliland, +10000
  24. Shane van Gisbergen, +10000
  25. Daniel Suarez, +12500
  26. Austin Dillon, +15000
  27. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +15000
  28. Justin Haley, +20000
  29. Corey LaJoie, +20000
  30. Carson Hocevar, +25000
  31. John Hunter Nemechek, +30000
  32. Ryan Preece, +30000
  33. Harrison Burton, +30000
  34. Zane Smith, +50000
  35. Daniel Hemric, +100000
  36. Timmy Hill, +100000
  37. Kaz Grala, +100000

The live broadcast of the 2024 Cook Out Southern 500 can be watched on NBC Sports and the USA Network.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी