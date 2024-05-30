NASCAR 2024: Preview and odds table for the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway

The Enjoy Illinois 300 marks the 15th race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag will drop at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday, June 2, at the World Wide Technology Raceway.

The 1.25-mile-long oval track comprises 11 degrees of banking in turns 1 and 2, and 9 degrees in turns 3 and 4. The World Wide Technology Raceway began hosting NASCAR races in 1997. It hosts the IndyCar Series, Trans-Am Series, NHRA Series and NASCAR’s two national series: the Cup and the Truck.

A total of 36 drivers will contest over 240 laps in this week’s Cup Series race. This will be the third annual event hosted by the World Wide Technology Raceway in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Heading to World Wide Technology Raceway, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin is the favorite, per the odds table, at +550, to win the Enjoy Illinois 300 this week, according to bleachernation.com. Hamlin is a three-time winner this season.

Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson has the second-highest odds at +600 to win the 300-mile race. They are followed by William Byron at +850, the defending Cup champion Ryan Blaney at +850, Martin Truex Jr. at +850, Christopher Bell at +1000, Tyler Reddick at +1200, Ty Gibbs at +1200 and Brad Keselowski at +1200 in the top-five odds.

Kyle Busch, who won Enjoy Illinois 300 in 2023, is coming to this weekend with the seventh-highest odds at +1500. Busch has yet to claim a victory this season.

Here are the odds for all 36 NASCAR drivers who are competing on Sunday at World Wide Technology Raceway:

Denny Hamlin, +550 Kyle Larson, +600 William Byron, +850 Ryan Blaney, +850 Martin Truex Jr., +850 Christopher Bell, +1000 Tyler Reddick, +1200 Ty Gibbs, +1200 Brad Keselowski, +1200 Joey Logano, +1400 Kyle Busch, +1500 Chase Elliott, +1600 Chris Buescher, +1800 Ross Chastain, +2000 Bubba Wallace, +4000 Alex Bowman, +4000 Noah Gragson, +6000 Josh Berry, +6000 Chase Briscoe, +6000 Daniel Suarez, +10000 Erik Jones, +15000 Michael McDowell, +25000 Austin Dillon, +25000 Austin Cindric, +25000 Todd Gilliland, +30000 Ryan Preece, +30000 Carson Hocevar, +30000 Justin Haley, +40000 Corey Lajoie, +40000 Zane Smith, +100000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +100000 Kaz Grala, +100000 John Hunter Nemechek, +100000 Harrison Burton, +100000 Derek Kraus, +100000 Daniel Hemric, +100000

The live broadcast of the 2024 Illinois Cup race can be watched on FS1 and MRN.