NASCAR 2024: Preview and odds table for the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway

The Enjoy Illinois 300 marks the 15th race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag will drop at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday, June 2, at the World Wide Technology Raceway.
The 1.25-mile-long oval track comprises 11 degrees of banking in turns 1 and 2, and 9 degrees in turns 3 and 4. The World Wide Technology Raceway began hosting NASCAR races in 1997. It hosts the IndyCar Series, Trans-Am Series, NHRA Series and NASCAR’s two national series: the Cup and the Truck.
A total of 36 drivers will contest over 240 laps in this week’s Cup Series race. This will be the third annual event hosted by the World Wide Technology Raceway in the NASCAR Cup Series.
Heading to World Wide Technology Raceway, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin is the favorite, per the odds table, at +550, to win the Enjoy Illinois 300 this week, according to bleachernation.com. Hamlin is a three-time winner this season.
Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson has the second-highest odds at +600 to win the 300-mile race. They are followed by William Byron at +850, the defending Cup champion Ryan Blaney at +850, Martin Truex Jr. at +850, Christopher Bell at +1000, Tyler Reddick at +1200, Ty Gibbs at +1200 and Brad Keselowski at +1200 in the top-five odds.
Kyle Busch, who won Enjoy Illinois 300 in 2023, is coming to this weekend with the seventh-highest odds at +1500. Busch has yet to claim a victory this season.
Opening odds for the 2024 Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway
Here are the odds for all 36 NASCAR drivers who are competing on Sunday at World Wide Technology Raceway:
- Denny Hamlin, +550
- Kyle Larson, +600
- William Byron, +850
- Ryan Blaney, +850
- Martin Truex Jr., +850
- Christopher Bell, +1000
- Tyler Reddick, +1200
- Ty Gibbs, +1200
- Brad Keselowski, +1200
- Joey Logano, +1400
- Kyle Busch, +1500
- Chase Elliott, +1600
- Chris Buescher, +1800
- Ross Chastain, +2000
- Bubba Wallace, +4000
- Alex Bowman, +4000
- Noah Gragson, +6000
- Josh Berry, +6000
- Chase Briscoe, +6000
- Daniel Suarez, +10000
- Erik Jones, +15000
- Michael McDowell, +25000
- Austin Dillon, +25000
- Austin Cindric, +25000
- Todd Gilliland, +30000
- Ryan Preece, +30000
- Carson Hocevar, +30000
- Justin Haley, +40000
- Corey Lajoie, +40000
- Zane Smith, +100000
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +100000
- Kaz Grala, +100000
- John Hunter Nemechek, +100000
- Harrison Burton, +100000
- Derek Kraus, +100000
- Daniel Hemric, +100000
The live broadcast of the 2024 Illinois Cup race can be watched on FS1 and MRN.