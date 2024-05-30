  • home icon
NASCAR 2024: Preview and odds table for the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 30, 2024 13:55 GMT
The Enjoy Illinois 300 marks the 15th race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag will drop at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday, June 2, at the World Wide Technology Raceway.

The 1.25-mile-long oval track comprises 11 degrees of banking in turns 1 and 2, and 9 degrees in turns 3 and 4. The World Wide Technology Raceway began hosting NASCAR races in 1997. It hosts the IndyCar Series, Trans-Am Series, NHRA Series and NASCAR’s two national series: the Cup and the Truck.

A total of 36 drivers will contest over 240 laps in this week’s Cup Series race. This will be the third annual event hosted by the World Wide Technology Raceway in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Heading to World Wide Technology Raceway, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin is the favorite, per the odds table, at +550, to win the Enjoy Illinois 300 this week, according to bleachernation.com. Hamlin is a three-time winner this season.

Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson has the second-highest odds at +600 to win the 300-mile race. They are followed by William Byron at +850, the defending Cup champion Ryan Blaney at +850, Martin Truex Jr. at +850, Christopher Bell at +1000, Tyler Reddick at +1200, Ty Gibbs at +1200 and Brad Keselowski at +1200 in the top-five odds.

Kyle Busch, who won Enjoy Illinois 300 in 2023, is coming to this weekend with the seventh-highest odds at +1500. Busch has yet to claim a victory this season.

Opening odds for the 2024 Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway

Here are the odds for all 36 NASCAR drivers who are competing on Sunday at World Wide Technology Raceway:

  1. Denny Hamlin, +550
  2. Kyle Larson, +600
  3. William Byron, +850
  4. Ryan Blaney, +850
  5. Martin Truex Jr., +850
  6. Christopher Bell, +1000
  7. Tyler Reddick, +1200
  8. Ty Gibbs, +1200
  9. Brad Keselowski, +1200
  10. Joey Logano, +1400
  11. Kyle Busch, +1500
  12. Chase Elliott, +1600
  13. Chris Buescher, +1800
  14. Ross Chastain, +2000
  15. Bubba Wallace, +4000
  16. Alex Bowman, +4000
  17. Noah Gragson, +6000
  18. Josh Berry, +6000
  19. Chase Briscoe, +6000
  20. Daniel Suarez, +10000
  21. Erik Jones, +15000
  22. Michael McDowell, +25000
  23. Austin Dillon, +25000
  24. Austin Cindric, +25000
  25. Todd Gilliland, +30000
  26. Ryan Preece, +30000
  27. Carson Hocevar, +30000
  28. Justin Haley, +40000
  29. Corey Lajoie, +40000
  30. Zane Smith, +100000
  31. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +100000
  32. Kaz Grala, +100000
  33. John Hunter Nemechek, +100000
  34. Harrison Burton, +100000
  35. Derek Kraus, +100000
  36. Daniel Hemric, +100000

The live broadcast of the 2024 Illinois Cup race can be watched on FS1 and MRN.

