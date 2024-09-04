NASCAR 2024: Preview and odds table for Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

The Quaker State 400 marks the 27th race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season and the first playoff race of the season. The green flag will drop at 3 pm ET on Sunday, September 8, at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. The 1.54-mile-long track comprises 24 degrees of banking in the turns and 5 degrees on the straightaway.

The Atlanta Motor Speedway hosts NASCAR’s two national series, the Cup and Xfinity Series.

A total of 38 drivers will contest over 260 laps in this week’s Cup Series race. This will be the 55th annual event hosted by the Atlanta Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Heading to the Atlanta Motor Speedway, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, and Joey Logano are the favorites to win the Quaker State 400 this week, per the odds table, at +1000, according to motorsportswire.com. Brad Keselowski has the second-highest odds to win on Sunday at +1100.

The pair is followed by Chase Elliott at +1200, the defending winner of the event William Byron at +1200, Kyle Larson at +1400, Denny Hamlin at +1400, Daniel Suarez at +1400, Chris Buescher at +1400, and Ross Chastain at +1600 in the top five odds.

Chase Briscoe, who beat Kyle Busch last week to make the NASCAR playoffs, has the 11th-highest odds at +3500 to win the Atlanta Fall race.

Opening odds for the 2024 Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Here are the odds for all 38 NASCAR drivers who are competing on Sunday at the Atlanta Motor Speedway:

Ryan Blaney: +1000 Kyle Busch: +1000 Joey Logano: +1000 Brad Keselowski: +1100 Chase Elliott: +1200 William Byron: +1200 Kyle Larson: +1400 Denny Hamlin: +1400 Daniel Suarez: +1400 Chris Buescher: +1400 Ross Chastain: +1600 Austin Cindric: +1800 Tyler Reddick: +1800 Christopher Bell: +2000 Michael McDowell: +2200 Martin Truex Jr.: +2200 Bubba Wallace: +2500 Ty Gibbs: +2800 Chase Briscoe: +3500 Alex Bowman: +3500 Austin Dillon: +4000 Todd Gilliland: +4000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +4500 Erik Jones: +4500 Josh Berry: +5000 Harrison Burton: +5500 Corey LaJoie: +5500 Noah Gragson: +6000 Justin Haley: +6500 Ryan Preece: +7000 John Hunter Nemechek: +10000 Daniel Hemric: +10000 Carson Hocevar: +10000 Shane van Gisbergen: +10000 Zane Smith: +11000 Cody Ware: +30000 J.J. Yeley: +30000 B.J. McLeod: +30000

The live broadcast of the 2024 Quaker State 400 can be watched on NBC Sports and the USA Network.

