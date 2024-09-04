NASCAR 2024: Preview and odds table for Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

The Quaker State 400 marks the 27th race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season and the first playoff race of the season. The green flag will drop at 3 pm ET on Sunday, September 8, at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. The 1.54-mile-long track comprises 24 degrees of banking in the turns and 5 degrees on the straightaway.
The Atlanta Motor Speedway hosts NASCAR’s two national series, the Cup and Xfinity Series.
A total of 38 drivers will contest over 260 laps in this week’s Cup Series race. This will be the 55th annual event hosted by the Atlanta Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series.
Heading to the Atlanta Motor Speedway, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, and Joey Logano are the favorites to win the Quaker State 400 this week, per the odds table, at +1000, according to motorsportswire.com. Brad Keselowski has the second-highest odds to win on Sunday at +1100.
The pair is followed by Chase Elliott at +1200, the defending winner of the event William Byron at +1200, Kyle Larson at +1400, Denny Hamlin at +1400, Daniel Suarez at +1400, Chris Buescher at +1400, and Ross Chastain at +1600 in the top five odds.
Chase Briscoe, who beat Kyle Busch last week to make the NASCAR playoffs, has the 11th-highest odds at +3500 to win the Atlanta Fall race.
Opening odds for the 2024 Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway
Here are the odds for all 38 NASCAR drivers who are competing on Sunday at the Atlanta Motor Speedway:
- Ryan Blaney: +1000
- Kyle Busch: +1000
- Joey Logano: +1000
- Brad Keselowski: +1100
- Chase Elliott: +1200
- William Byron: +1200
- Kyle Larson: +1400
- Denny Hamlin: +1400
- Daniel Suarez: +1400
- Chris Buescher: +1400
- Ross Chastain: +1600
- Austin Cindric: +1800
- Tyler Reddick: +1800
- Christopher Bell: +2000
- Michael McDowell: +2200
- Martin Truex Jr.: +2200
- Bubba Wallace: +2500
- Ty Gibbs: +2800
- Chase Briscoe: +3500
- Alex Bowman: +3500
- Austin Dillon: +4000
- Todd Gilliland: +4000
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +4500
- Erik Jones: +4500
- Josh Berry: +5000
- Harrison Burton: +5500
- Corey LaJoie: +5500
- Noah Gragson: +6000
- Justin Haley: +6500
- Ryan Preece: +7000
- John Hunter Nemechek: +10000
- Daniel Hemric: +10000
- Carson Hocevar: +10000
- Shane van Gisbergen: +10000
- Zane Smith: +11000
- Cody Ware: +30000
- J.J. Yeley: +30000
- B.J. McLeod: +30000
The live broadcast of the 2024 Quaker State 400 can be watched on NBC Sports and the USA Network.