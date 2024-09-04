NASCAR 2024: Preview and odds table for Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

AUTO: JUL 09 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 (Photo Source: Getty)

The Quaker State 400 marks the 27th race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season and the first playoff race of the season. The green flag will drop at 3 pm ET on Sunday, September 8, at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. The 1.54-mile-long track comprises 24 degrees of banking in the turns and 5 degrees on the straightaway.

The Atlanta Motor Speedway hosts NASCAR’s two national series, the Cup and Xfinity Series.

A total of 38 drivers will contest over 260 laps in this week’s Cup Series race. This will be the 55th annual event hosted by the Atlanta Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Heading to the Atlanta Motor Speedway, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, and Joey Logano are the favorites to win the Quaker State 400 this week, per the odds table, at +1000, according to motorsportswire.com. Brad Keselowski has the second-highest odds to win on Sunday at +1100.

The pair is followed by Chase Elliott at +1200, the defending winner of the event William Byron at +1200, Kyle Larson at +1400, Denny Hamlin at +1400, Daniel Suarez at +1400, Chris Buescher at +1400, and Ross Chastain at +1600 in the top five odds.

Chase Briscoe, who beat Kyle Busch last week to make the NASCAR playoffs, has the 11th-highest odds at +3500 to win the Atlanta Fall race.

Opening odds for the 2024 Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Here are the odds for all 38 NASCAR drivers who are competing on Sunday at the Atlanta Motor Speedway:

  1. Ryan Blaney: +1000
  2. Kyle Busch: +1000
  3. Joey Logano: +1000
  4. Brad Keselowski: +1100
  5. Chase Elliott: +1200
  6. William Byron: +1200
  7. Kyle Larson: +1400
  8. Denny Hamlin: +1400
  9. Daniel Suarez: +1400
  10. Chris Buescher: +1400
  11. Ross Chastain: +1600
  12. Austin Cindric: +1800
  13. Tyler Reddick: +1800
  14. Christopher Bell: +2000
  15. Michael McDowell: +2200
  16. Martin Truex Jr.: +2200
  17. Bubba Wallace: +2500
  18. Ty Gibbs: +2800
  19. Chase Briscoe: +3500
  20. Alex Bowman: +3500
  21. Austin Dillon: +4000
  22. Todd Gilliland: +4000
  23. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +4500
  24. Erik Jones: +4500
  25. Josh Berry: +5000
  26. Harrison Burton: +5500
  27. Corey LaJoie: +5500
  28. Noah Gragson: +6000
  29. Justin Haley: +6500
  30. Ryan Preece: +7000
  31. John Hunter Nemechek: +10000
  32. Daniel Hemric: +10000
  33. Carson Hocevar: +10000
  34. Shane van Gisbergen: +10000
  35. Zane Smith: +11000
  36. Cody Ware: +30000
  37. J.J. Yeley: +30000
  38. B.J. McLeod: +30000

The live broadcast of the 2024 Quaker State 400 can be watched on NBC Sports and the USA Network.

