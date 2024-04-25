NASCAR 2024: Preview and odds table for the Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Dover Motor Speedway

The Wurth 400 marks the 11th race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag will drop at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 28 at Dover Motor Speedway.

The one-mile-long concrete oval track on the NASCAR schedule comprises 24 degrees of banking in the turns and nine degrees on the front stretch.

The venue began hosting NASCAR Cup races in 1969. It hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and the ARCA Menards Series.

A total of 37 drivers will contest over 400 laps in this week’s Cup Series race. This will be the 55th annual event hosted by the Dover Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Heading to Dover Motor Speedway, 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson is the favorite, per the odds table, at +450, to win the Wurth 400 this week, according to motorsportswire.com. Larson won the Dover race in 2019.

The defending Wurth 400 winner, Martin Truex Jr., has the second-highest odds at +600 to win the 400-mile race. They are followed by William Byron at +750, Ross Chastain at +750, Denny Hamlin at +750, Christopher Bell at +1000, and Chase Elliott at +1100 in the top-five odds.

The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch has the eighth-highest odds at +1900.

Opening odds for the 2024 Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway

Here are the odds for all 37 NASCAR drivers who are competing in the Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway:

  1. Kyle Larson: +450
  2. Martin Truex Jr.: +600
  3. William Byron: +750
  4. Ross Chastain: +750
  5. Denny Hamlin: +750
  6. Christopher Bell: +1000
  7. Chase Elliott: +1100
  8. Ty Gibbs: +1300
  9. Ryan Blaney: +1300
  10. Alex Bowman: +1600
  11. Tyler Reddick: +1900
  12. Kyle Busch: +1900
  13. Joey Logano: +2000
  14. Chris Buescher: +2000
  15. Brad Keselowski: +2200
  16. Bubba Wallace: +3000
  17. Josh Berry: +5500
  18. Chase Briscoe: +5500
  19. Ryan Preece: +10000
  20. Noah Gragson: +10000
  21. Michael McDowell: +10000
  22. John Hunter Nemechek: +10000
  23. Jimmie Johnson: +10000
  24. Daniel Suarez: +10000
  25. Carson Hocevar: +10000
  26. Austin Dillon: +10000
  27. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +10000
  28. Corey Heim: +10000
  29. Austin Cindric: +15000
  30. A.J. Allmendinger: +15000
  31. Justin Haley: +20000
  32. Corey LaJoie: +20000
  33. Zane Smith: +25000
  34. Todd Gilliland: +25000
  35. Harrison Burton: +50000
  36. Daniel Hemric: +50000
  37. Kaz Grala: +100000

The live broadcast of the 2024 Dover race can be watched on FS1 and PRN.

