NASCAR 2024: Preview and odds table for the Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway

The Wurth 400 marks the 11th race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag will drop at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 28 at Dover Motor Speedway.
The one-mile-long concrete oval track on the NASCAR schedule comprises 24 degrees of banking in the turns and nine degrees on the front stretch.
The venue began hosting NASCAR Cup races in 1969. It hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and the ARCA Menards Series.
A total of 37 drivers will contest over 400 laps in this week’s Cup Series race. This will be the 55th annual event hosted by the Dover Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series.
Heading to Dover Motor Speedway, 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson is the favorite, per the odds table, at +450, to win the Wurth 400 this week, according to motorsportswire.com. Larson won the Dover race in 2019.
The defending Wurth 400 winner, Martin Truex Jr., has the second-highest odds at +600 to win the 400-mile race. They are followed by William Byron at +750, Ross Chastain at +750, Denny Hamlin at +750, Christopher Bell at +1000, and Chase Elliott at +1100 in the top-five odds.
The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch has the eighth-highest odds at +1900.
Opening odds for the 2024 Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway
Here are the odds for all 37 NASCAR drivers who are competing in the Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway:
- Kyle Larson: +450
- Martin Truex Jr.: +600
- William Byron: +750
- Ross Chastain: +750
- Denny Hamlin: +750
- Christopher Bell: +1000
- Chase Elliott: +1100
- Ty Gibbs: +1300
- Ryan Blaney: +1300
- Alex Bowman: +1600
- Tyler Reddick: +1900
- Kyle Busch: +1900
- Joey Logano: +2000
- Chris Buescher: +2000
- Brad Keselowski: +2200
- Bubba Wallace: +3000
- Josh Berry: +5500
- Chase Briscoe: +5500
- Ryan Preece: +10000
- Noah Gragson: +10000
- Michael McDowell: +10000
- John Hunter Nemechek: +10000
- Jimmie Johnson: +10000
- Daniel Suarez: +10000
- Carson Hocevar: +10000
- Austin Dillon: +10000
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +10000
- Corey Heim: +10000
- Austin Cindric: +15000
- A.J. Allmendinger: +15000
- Justin Haley: +20000
- Corey LaJoie: +20000
- Zane Smith: +25000
- Todd Gilliland: +25000
- Harrison Burton: +50000
- Daniel Hemric: +50000
- Kaz Grala: +100000
The live broadcast of the 2024 Dover race can be watched on FS1 and PRN.