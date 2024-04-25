NASCAR 2024: Preview and odds table for the Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway

The Wurth 400 marks the 11th race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag will drop at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 28 at Dover Motor Speedway.

The one-mile-long concrete oval track on the NASCAR schedule comprises 24 degrees of banking in the turns and nine degrees on the front stretch.

The venue began hosting NASCAR Cup races in 1969. It hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and the ARCA Menards Series.

A total of 37 drivers will contest over 400 laps in this week’s Cup Series race. This will be the 55th annual event hosted by the Dover Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Heading to Dover Motor Speedway, 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson is the favorite, per the odds table, at +450, to win the Wurth 400 this week, according to motorsportswire.com. Larson won the Dover race in 2019.

The defending Wurth 400 winner, Martin Truex Jr., has the second-highest odds at +600 to win the 400-mile race. They are followed by William Byron at +750, Ross Chastain at +750, Denny Hamlin at +750, Christopher Bell at +1000, and Chase Elliott at +1100 in the top-five odds.

The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch has the eighth-highest odds at +1900.

Opening odds for the 2024 Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway

Here are the odds for all 37 NASCAR drivers who are competing in the Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway:

Kyle Larson: +450 Martin Truex Jr.: +600 William Byron: +750 Ross Chastain: +750 Denny Hamlin: +750 Christopher Bell: +1000 Chase Elliott: +1100 Ty Gibbs: +1300 Ryan Blaney: +1300 Alex Bowman: +1600 Tyler Reddick: +1900 Kyle Busch: +1900 Joey Logano: +2000 Chris Buescher: +2000 Brad Keselowski: +2200 Bubba Wallace: +3000 Josh Berry: +5500 Chase Briscoe: +5500 Ryan Preece: +10000 Noah Gragson: +10000 Michael McDowell: +10000 John Hunter Nemechek: +10000 Jimmie Johnson: +10000 Daniel Suarez: +10000 Carson Hocevar: +10000 Austin Dillon: +10000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +10000 Corey Heim: +10000 Austin Cindric: +15000 A.J. Allmendinger: +15000 Justin Haley: +20000 Corey LaJoie: +20000 Zane Smith: +25000 Todd Gilliland: +25000 Harrison Burton: +50000 Daniel Hemric: +50000 Kaz Grala: +100000

The live broadcast of the 2024 Dover race can be watched on FS1 and PRN.