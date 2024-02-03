NASCAR 2024: Purse size for Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

The NASCAR Cup Series is back after a three month long off season. The 2024 Cup season is gearing up with the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum exhibition event.

The Clash is expected to be exciting as the Cup Series returns inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the third time in a row. All the 36 participating drivers who will take to the grid for season’s first race will look to start their campaign on a high note.

The first exhibition race of the 2024 season can be enjoyed live on FOX and MRN on Sunday, February 4, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET.

Along with the win, all the participating drivers in Los Angeles, California will be racing for monetary incentives.

This year, the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum in Los Angeles, California, has a prize pool of $2,210,000.

On X, Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the total prize money pool that will be up for grabs at NASCAR's at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the Clash. He wrote:

“The overall purse (total $$ for all positions) for the Clash: $2,210,000”

On February 3, 2023, the Cup Series action at the LA Coliseum will begin with practice at 6:00 pm ET followed by four heat races on the same day at 8:30 pm ET. Both the practice and heat races will air on FS1 and MRN.

Which NASCAR driver is the favorite to win the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum?

Going into the first exhibition race of the 2024 Cup season, Martin Truex Jr. occupied the top position on the board as the favorite to win the Clash. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver has odds of +750 to win Sunday’s race, according to CBS Sports.

Christopher Bell has the second-highest odds at +900, followed by Kyle Larson at +950, Kyle Busch at +1000, and Joey Logano at +1100 to round out the top five.

They're followed by William Byron (+1100), Denny Hamlin (+1100), defending Cup champion Ryan Blaney (+1200), Chase Elliott (+1400), Brad Keselowski (+1500), Tyler Reddick (+1800), and Ryan Preece (+1800).

Watch the NASCAR Cup Series in action at LA Coliseum on Sunday, Feb. 4.