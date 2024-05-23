NASCAR 2024: Qualifying order for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

The Charlotte Motor Speedway is ready to host the 65th annual Coca-Cola 600 this weekend. The 14th race of the 2024 season begins at 6 pm ET on Sunday, May 26, in a 600-mile action-packed contest.
Located in Concord, North Carolina, the Charlotte Motor Speedway boasts a quad-oval-shaped track that is 1.5 miles long. The track opened in 1960 and features 24 degrees of banking in the turns and 5 degrees of banking on the straightaways.
Apart from making one of the two appearances on the Cup Series calendar this year, the Charlotte track will also host the Xfinity Series, Truck Series, and ARCA races this weekend.
The Coca-Cola 600 will feature 39 drivers. Like the other NASCAR races, the practice and qualifying sessions will open this race weekend on Saturday at 5:05 pm ET and 5:50 pm ET on FS1, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.
Qualifying order for the 2024 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway
The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with Ty Dillon leading Group A and BJ McLeod leading Group B.
The qualifying order for the 2024 Coca-Cola 600 has been divided into Group A and Group B. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2024 Coca-Cola 600:
Group A: Driver – Metric Score
- Ty Dillon - 61.650
- JJ Yeley - 42.050
- Shane van Gisbergen - 34.850
- Daniel Hemric - 30.150
- Harrison Burton - 27.150
- John Hunter Nemechek - 26.200
- Carson Hocevar - 25.550
- Daniel Suarez - 22.800
- Ryan Blaney - 22.300
- Erik Jones - 20.950
- Justin Haley - 20.400
- Tyler Reddick - 18.550
- Joey Logano - 17.350
- Michael McDowell - 16.250
- Christopher Bell - 15.350
- Ross Chastain - 12.300
- Bubba Wallace - 11.500
- Chase Briscoe - 9.650
- William Byron - 5.800
- Brad Keselowski - 4.500
Group B: Driver – Metric Score
- BJ McLeod - 42.400
- Jimmie Johnson - 40.300
- Zane Smith - 34.300
- Austin Dillon - 29.650
- Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. - 26.350
- Kaz Grala - 26.000
- Kyle Busch - 23.000
- Ryan Preece - 22.350
- Austin Cindric - 21.650
- Chris Buescher - 20.550
- Corey LaJoie - 19.800
- Kyle Larson - 18.100
- Todd Gilliland - 16.750
- Noah Gragson - 16.200
- Martin Truex, Jr. - 13.800
- Josh Berry - 11.850
- Alex Bowman - 9.850
- Chase Elliott - 9.500
- Denny Hamlin - 4.850
- Ty Gibbs - 3.750
Watch all your favorite NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend live on FOX and PRN.