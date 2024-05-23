  • home icon
  NASCAR 2024: Qualifying order for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

NASCAR 2024: Qualifying order for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 23, 2024 15:15 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600
NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

The Charlotte Motor Speedway is ready to host the 65th annual Coca-Cola 600 this weekend. The 14th race of the 2024 season begins at 6 pm ET on Sunday, May 26, in a 600-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Concord, North Carolina, the Charlotte Motor Speedway boasts a quad-oval-shaped track that is 1.5 miles long. The track opened in 1960 and features 24 degrees of banking in the turns and 5 degrees of banking on the straightaways.

Apart from making one of the two appearances on the Cup Series calendar this year, the Charlotte track will also host the Xfinity Series, Truck Series, and ARCA races this weekend.

The Coca-Cola 600 will feature 39 drivers. Like the other NASCAR races, the practice and qualifying sessions will open this race weekend on Saturday at 5:05 pm ET and 5:50 pm ET on FS1, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.

Qualifying order for the 2024 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for the Coca-Cola 600 this weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway:

The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with Ty Dillon leading Group A and BJ McLeod leading Group B.

The qualifying order for the 2024 Coca-Cola 600 has been divided into Group A and Group B. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2024 Coca-Cola 600:

Group A: Driver – Metric Score

  1. Ty Dillon - 61.650
  2. JJ Yeley - 42.050
  3. Shane van Gisbergen - 34.850
  4. Daniel Hemric - 30.150
  5. Harrison Burton - 27.150
  6. John Hunter Nemechek - 26.200
  7. Carson Hocevar - 25.550
  8. Daniel Suarez - 22.800
  9. Ryan Blaney - 22.300
  10. Erik Jones - 20.950
  11. Justin Haley - 20.400
  12. Tyler Reddick - 18.550
  13. Joey Logano - 17.350
  14. Michael McDowell - 16.250
  15. Christopher Bell - 15.350
  16. Ross Chastain - 12.300
  17. Bubba Wallace - 11.500
  18. Chase Briscoe - 9.650
  19. William Byron - 5.800
  20. Brad Keselowski - 4.500

Group B: Driver – Metric Score

  1. BJ McLeod - 42.400
  2. Jimmie Johnson - 40.300
  3. Zane Smith - 34.300
  4. Austin Dillon - 29.650
  5. Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. - 26.350
  6. Kaz Grala - 26.000
  7. Kyle Busch - 23.000
  8. Ryan Preece - 22.350
  9. Austin Cindric - 21.650
  10. Chris Buescher - 20.550
  11. Corey LaJoie - 19.800
  12. Kyle Larson - 18.100
  13. Todd Gilliland - 16.750
  14. Noah Gragson - 16.200
  15. Martin Truex, Jr. - 13.800
  16. Josh Berry - 11.850
  17. Alex Bowman - 9.850
  18. Chase Elliott - 9.500
  19. Denny Hamlin - 4.850
  20. Ty Gibbs - 3.750

Watch all your favorite NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend live on FOX and PRN.

