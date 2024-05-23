NASCAR 2024: Qualifying order for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

The Charlotte Motor Speedway is ready to host the 65th annual Coca-Cola 600 this weekend. The 14th race of the 2024 season begins at 6 pm ET on Sunday, May 26, in a 600-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Concord, North Carolina, the Charlotte Motor Speedway boasts a quad-oval-shaped track that is 1.5 miles long. The track opened in 1960 and features 24 degrees of banking in the turns and 5 degrees of banking on the straightaways.

Apart from making one of the two appearances on the Cup Series calendar this year, the Charlotte track will also host the Xfinity Series, Truck Series, and ARCA races this weekend.

The Coca-Cola 600 will feature 39 drivers. Like the other NASCAR races, the practice and qualifying sessions will open this race weekend on Saturday at 5:05 pm ET and 5:50 pm ET on FS1, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.

Qualifying order for the 2024 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for the Coca-Cola 600 this weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway:

The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with Ty Dillon leading Group A and BJ McLeod leading Group B.

The qualifying order for the 2024 Coca-Cola 600 has been divided into Group A and Group B. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2024 Coca-Cola 600:

Group A: Driver – Metric Score

Ty Dillon - 61.650 JJ Yeley - 42.050 Shane van Gisbergen - 34.850 Daniel Hemric - 30.150 Harrison Burton - 27.150 John Hunter Nemechek - 26.200 Carson Hocevar - 25.550 Daniel Suarez - 22.800 Ryan Blaney - 22.300 Erik Jones - 20.950 Justin Haley - 20.400 Tyler Reddick - 18.550 Joey Logano - 17.350 Michael McDowell - 16.250 Christopher Bell - 15.350 Ross Chastain - 12.300 Bubba Wallace - 11.500 Chase Briscoe - 9.650 William Byron - 5.800 Brad Keselowski - 4.500

Group B: Driver – Metric Score

BJ McLeod - 42.400 Jimmie Johnson - 40.300 Zane Smith - 34.300 Austin Dillon - 29.650 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. - 26.350 Kaz Grala - 26.000 Kyle Busch - 23.000 Ryan Preece - 22.350 Austin Cindric - 21.650 Chris Buescher - 20.550 Corey LaJoie - 19.800 Kyle Larson - 18.100 Todd Gilliland - 16.750 Noah Gragson - 16.200 Martin Truex, Jr. - 13.800 Josh Berry - 11.850 Alex Bowman - 9.850 Chase Elliott - 9.500 Denny Hamlin - 4.850 Ty Gibbs - 3.750

Watch all your favorite NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend live on FOX and PRN.