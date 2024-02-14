NASCAR 2024: Qualifying order for Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway

  • home icon
By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 14, 2024 21:19 IST
NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500
NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway

Daytona International Speedway is set to host the Daytona 500 this weekend. The opening race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season is set to begin at 2:30 pm ET on Sunday, February 18, 2023, for a 500-lap action-packed race.

Ahead of the Daytona 500 on Sunday, qualifying sessions will open this racing weekend on Wednesday (Feb. 14). All 42 entries in the field will each run a single lap in an attempt to secure pole for Sunday’s main event.

The driver with the fastest qualifying time will claim the pole and the second fastest will lock in the second spot on the front row. While the rest of the grid will be determined through Thursday nights’ Bluegreen Vacations Duels races.

Qualiifying Order for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the 2024 Daytona 500 this weekend at Daytona International Speedway.

NASCAR held a random draw to determine the order in which the field will roll off pit road during qualifying. The drivers that finished in the top 20 positions in the owners’ championship standings in 2023 being the last 20 spots in qualifying.

The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Carson Hocevar running the first lap and Bubba Wallace will run the final lap. Here’s the full qualifying order for the 2024 Daytona 500:

  1. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  2. #62 - Anthony Alfredo
  3. #71 - Zane Smith
  4. #41 - Ryan Preece
  5. #51 - Justin Haley
  6. #60 - David Ragan
  7. #16 - A.J. Allmendinger
  8. #78 - B.J. McLeod
  9. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  10. #15 - Riley Herbst
  11. #3 - Austin Dillon
  12. #44 – JJ Yeley
  13. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  14. #10 - Noah Gragson
  15. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  16. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  17. #36 - Kaz Grala
  18. #21 - Harrison Burton
  19. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  20. #2 - Austin Cindric
  21. #84 - Jimmie Johnson
  22. #43 - Erik Jones
  23. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  24. #4 - Josh Berry
  25. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  26. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  27. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  28. #5 - Kyle Larson
  29. #22 - Joey Logano
  30. #24 - William Byron
  31. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  32. #20 - Christopher Bell
  33. #48 - Alex Bowman
  34. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  35. #8 - Kyle Busch
  36. #9 - Chase Elliott
  37. #1 - Ross Chastain
  38. #17 - Chris Buescher
  39. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  40. #34 - Michael McDowell
  41. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  42. #23 - Bubba Wallace

Catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at the Daytona International Speedway this weekend live on FS1 and MRN.

