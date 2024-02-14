NASCAR 2024: Qualifying order for Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway

Daytona International Speedway is set to host the Daytona 500 this weekend. The opening race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season is set to begin at 2:30 pm ET on Sunday, February 18, 2023, for a 500-lap action-packed race.

Ahead of the Daytona 500 on Sunday, qualifying sessions will open this racing weekend on Wednesday (Feb. 14). All 42 entries in the field will each run a single lap in an attempt to secure pole for Sunday’s main event.

The driver with the fastest qualifying time will claim the pole and the second fastest will lock in the second spot on the front row. While the rest of the grid will be determined through Thursday nights’ Bluegreen Vacations Duels races.

Qualiifying Order for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the 2024 Daytona 500 this weekend at Daytona International Speedway.

NASCAR held a random draw to determine the order in which the field will roll off pit road during qualifying. The drivers that finished in the top 20 positions in the owners’ championship standings in 2023 being the last 20 spots in qualifying.

The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Carson Hocevar running the first lap and Bubba Wallace will run the final lap. Here’s the full qualifying order for the 2024 Daytona 500:

#77 - Carson Hocevar #62 - Anthony Alfredo #71 - Zane Smith #41 - Ryan Preece #51 - Justin Haley #60 - David Ragan #16 - A.J. Allmendinger #78 - B.J. McLeod #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #15 - Riley Herbst #3 - Austin Dillon #44 – JJ Yeley #31 - Daniel Hemric #10 - Noah Gragson #7 - Corey LaJoie #14 - Chase Briscoe #36 - Kaz Grala #21 - Harrison Burton #38 - Todd Gilliland #2 - Austin Cindric #84 - Jimmie Johnson #43 - Erik Jones #11 - Denny Hamlin #4 - Josh Berry #6 - Brad Keselowski #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #12 - Ryan Blaney #5 - Kyle Larson #22 - Joey Logano #24 - William Byron #45 - Tyler Reddick #20 - Christopher Bell #48 - Alex Bowman #54 - Ty Gibbs #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #1 - Ross Chastain #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #34 - Michael McDowell #99 - Daniel Suarez #23 - Bubba Wallace

Catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at the Daytona International Speedway this weekend live on FS1 and MRN.