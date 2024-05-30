NASCAR 2024: Qualifying order for the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway

The World Wide Technology Raceway is ready to host the third annual Enjoy Illinois 300 this weekend. The 15th race of the 2024 season begins at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday, June 2, in a 300-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Madison, Illinois, the World Wide Technology Raceway boasts an oval-shaped track that is 1.25 miles long. The track opened in 1997 and features 11 degrees of banking in turns 1 and 2, and 9 degrees in turns 3 and 4.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Apart from making its only appearance on the Cup Series calendar this year, the Gateway track will also host the Truck Series race this weekend.

The Enjoy Illinois 300 will feature 36 drivers. Like the other NASCAR races, the practice and qualifying sessions will open this race weekend on Saturday at 9:30 am ET and 10:15 am ET on FS1, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.

Qualifying order for the 2024 Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for the Enjoy Illinois 300 this weekend at the World Wide Technology Raceway:

Expand Tweet

The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with Cody Ware leading Group A and Derek Kraus leading Group B.

The qualifying order for the 2024 Enjoy Illinois 300 has been divided into Group A and Group B. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2024 Enjoy Illinois 300:

Group A: Driver – Metric Score

Cody Ware - 37.150 Zane Smith - 34.050 Harrison Burton - 32.550 Austin Dillon - 29.600 Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 28.550 Ryan Preece - 26.250 Carson Hocevar - 23.600 Daniel Hemric - 21.100 Austin Cindric - 20.000 Chris Buescher - 19.600 Erik Jones - 19.250 Joey Logano - 17.000 Kyle Busch - 14.200 Ross Chastain - 8.700 Alex Bowman - 8.350 Ty Gibbs - 5.600 Christopher Bell - 4.650 Denny Hamlin - 4.550

Group B: Driver – Metric Score

Derek Kraus - 34.950 Corey LaJoie - 33.400 Noah Gragson - 30.450 John Hunter Nemechek - 29.200 Ryan Blaney - 26.850 Justin Haley - 24.300 Chase Briscoe - 22.300 Daniel Suarez - 20.550 Kyle Larson - 20.000 Todd Gilliland - 19.250 Michael McDowell - 18.950 Josh Berry - 14.950 Bubba Wallace - 10.800 Martin Truex Jr - 8.700 Chase Elliott - 6.400 Tyler Reddick - 5.000 Brad Keselowski - 4.600 William Byron - 3.850

Watch all your favorite NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at World Wide Technology Raceway this weekend live on FS1 and MRN.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback