NASCAR 2024: Qualifying order for the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway

Modified May 30, 2024 20:12 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300
NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at Gateway

The World Wide Technology Raceway is ready to host the third annual Enjoy Illinois 300 this weekend. The 15th race of the 2024 season begins at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday, June 2, in a 300-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Madison, Illinois, the World Wide Technology Raceway boasts an oval-shaped track that is 1.25 miles long. The track opened in 1997 and features 11 degrees of banking in turns 1 and 2, and 9 degrees in turns 3 and 4.

Apart from making its only appearance on the Cup Series calendar this year, the Gateway track will also host the Truck Series race this weekend.

The Enjoy Illinois 300 will feature 36 drivers. Like the other NASCAR races, the practice and qualifying sessions will open this race weekend on Saturday at 9:30 am ET and 10:15 am ET on FS1, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.

Qualifying order for the 2024 Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for the Enjoy Illinois 300 this weekend at the World Wide Technology Raceway:

The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with Cody Ware leading Group A and Derek Kraus leading Group B.

The qualifying order for the 2024 Enjoy Illinois 300 has been divided into Group A and Group B. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2024 Enjoy Illinois 300:

Group A: Driver – Metric Score

  1. Cody Ware - 37.150
  2. Zane Smith - 34.050
  3. Harrison Burton - 32.550
  4. Austin Dillon - 29.600
  5. Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 28.550
  6. Ryan Preece - 26.250
  7. Carson Hocevar - 23.600
  8. Daniel Hemric - 21.100
  9. Austin Cindric - 20.000
  10. Chris Buescher - 19.600
  11. Erik Jones - 19.250
  12. Joey Logano - 17.000
  13. Kyle Busch - 14.200
  14. Ross Chastain - 8.700
  15. Alex Bowman - 8.350
  16. Ty Gibbs - 5.600
  17. Christopher Bell - 4.650
  18. Denny Hamlin - 4.550

Group B: Driver – Metric Score

  1. Derek Kraus - 34.950
  2. Corey LaJoie - 33.400
  3. Noah Gragson - 30.450
  4. John Hunter Nemechek - 29.200
  5. Ryan Blaney - 26.850
  6. Justin Haley - 24.300
  7. Chase Briscoe - 22.300
  8. Daniel Suarez - 20.550
  9. Kyle Larson - 20.000
  10. Todd Gilliland - 19.250
  11. Michael McDowell - 18.950
  12. Josh Berry - 14.950
  13. Bubba Wallace - 10.800
  14. Martin Truex Jr - 8.700
  15. Chase Elliott - 6.400
  16. Tyler Reddick - 5.000
  17. Brad Keselowski - 4.600
  18. William Byron - 3.850

Watch all your favorite NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at World Wide Technology Raceway this weekend live on FS1 and MRN.

Edited by Yash Soni
