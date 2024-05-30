NASCAR 2024: Qualifying order for the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway

The World Wide Technology Raceway is ready to host the third annual Enjoy Illinois 300 this weekend. The 15th race of the 2024 season begins at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday, June 2, in a 300-mile action-packed contest.
Located in Madison, Illinois, the World Wide Technology Raceway boasts an oval-shaped track that is 1.25 miles long. The track opened in 1997 and features 11 degrees of banking in turns 1 and 2, and 9 degrees in turns 3 and 4.
Apart from making its only appearance on the Cup Series calendar this year, the Gateway track will also host the Truck Series race this weekend.
The Enjoy Illinois 300 will feature 36 drivers. Like the other NASCAR races, the practice and qualifying sessions will open this race weekend on Saturday at 9:30 am ET and 10:15 am ET on FS1, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.
Qualifying order for the 2024 Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway
FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for the Enjoy Illinois 300 this weekend at the World Wide Technology Raceway:
The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with Cody Ware leading Group A and Derek Kraus leading Group B.
The qualifying order for the 2024 Enjoy Illinois 300 has been divided into Group A and Group B. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2024 Enjoy Illinois 300:
Group A: Driver – Metric Score
- Cody Ware - 37.150
- Zane Smith - 34.050
- Harrison Burton - 32.550
- Austin Dillon - 29.600
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 28.550
- Ryan Preece - 26.250
- Carson Hocevar - 23.600
- Daniel Hemric - 21.100
- Austin Cindric - 20.000
- Chris Buescher - 19.600
- Erik Jones - 19.250
- Joey Logano - 17.000
- Kyle Busch - 14.200
- Ross Chastain - 8.700
- Alex Bowman - 8.350
- Ty Gibbs - 5.600
- Christopher Bell - 4.650
- Denny Hamlin - 4.550
Group B: Driver – Metric Score
- Derek Kraus - 34.950
- Corey LaJoie - 33.400
- Noah Gragson - 30.450
- John Hunter Nemechek - 29.200
- Ryan Blaney - 26.850
- Justin Haley - 24.300
- Chase Briscoe - 22.300
- Daniel Suarez - 20.550
- Kyle Larson - 20.000
- Todd Gilliland - 19.250
- Michael McDowell - 18.950
- Josh Berry - 14.950
- Bubba Wallace - 10.800
- Martin Truex Jr - 8.700
- Chase Elliott - 6.400
- Tyler Reddick - 5.000
- Brad Keselowski - 4.600
- William Byron - 3.850
Watch all your favorite NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at World Wide Technology Raceway this weekend live on FS1 and MRN.