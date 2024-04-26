NASCAR 2024: Qualifying order for the Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 26, 2024 01:05 IST
NASCAR Cup Series DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Dover Motor Speedway

The Dover Motor Speedway is ready to host the 55th annual Wurth 400 this weekend. The 11th race of the 2024 season begins at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 28, in a 400-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Dover, Delaware, the Dover Motor Speedway boasts the concrete oval track on the schedule, which is one mile. The track opened in 1969 and features 24 degrees of banking in the turns and 9 degrees on the front stretch.

Apart from making a solo appearance on the Cup Series calendar this year, the Dover track will also host the Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series races this weekend.

The Wurth 400 will feature 37 drivers. Like the other NASCAR races, the practice and qualifying sessions will open this race weekend on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. ET and 11:20 a.m. ET on FS1, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.

Qualifying order for the 2024 Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for the Wurth 400 this weekend at the Dover Motor Speedway:

The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with AJ Allmendinger leading Group A and Tyler Reddick leading Group B.

The qualifying order for the 2024 Wurth 400 has been divided into Group A and Group B. Here’s the full qualifying order for the 2024 Wurth 400:

Group A: Driver – Metric Score

  1. AJ Allmendinger - 34.600
  2. Justin Haley - 34.050
  3. Corey Heim - 32.150
  4. John Hunter Nemechek - 29.900
  5. Denny Hamlin - 26.000
  6. Bubba Wallace - 25.000
  7. Kyle Busch - 22.150
  8. Harrison Burton - 21.200
  9. Josh Berry - 19.750
  10. Chris Buescher - 18.700
  11. Carson Hocevar - 17.500
  12. Ryan Preece - 15.800
  13. Daniel Hemric - 14.950
  14. Todd Gilliland - 13.750
  15. Noah Gragson - 11.850
  16. Ross Chastain - 10.850
  17. William Byron - 7.900
  18. Brad Keselowski - 6.050

Group B: Driver – Metric Score

  1. Jimmie Johnson - 41.000
  2. Kaz Grala - 34.300
  3. Zane Smith - 32.650
  4. Austin Dillon - 29.900
  5. Michael McDowell - 26.100
  6. Christopher Bell - 25.950
  7. Daniel Suarez - 22.750
  8. Austin Cindric - 22.050
  9. Corey LaJoie - 19.950
  10. Joey Logano - 19.700
  11. Ty Gibbs - 17.550
  12. Ryan Blaney - 16.650
  13. Kyle Larson - 15.350
  14. Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. - 14.050
  15. Chase Briscoe - 12.300
  16. Chase Elliott - 11.400
  17. Alex Bowman - 8.250
  18. Martin Truex, Jr. - 7.250
  19. Tyler Reddick - 5.850

Catch all your favorite NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at Dover Motor Speedway this weekend live on FS1 and PRN.

