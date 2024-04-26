NASCAR 2024: Qualifying order for the Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway

The Dover Motor Speedway is ready to host the 55th annual Wurth 400 this weekend. The 11th race of the 2024 season begins at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 28, in a 400-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Dover, Delaware, the Dover Motor Speedway boasts the concrete oval track on the schedule, which is one mile. The track opened in 1969 and features 24 degrees of banking in the turns and 9 degrees on the front stretch.

Apart from making a solo appearance on the Cup Series calendar this year, the Dover track will also host the Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series races this weekend.

The Wurth 400 will feature 37 drivers. Like the other NASCAR races, the practice and qualifying sessions will open this race weekend on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. ET and 11:20 a.m. ET on FS1, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.

Qualifying order for the 2024 Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for the Wurth 400 this weekend at the Dover Motor Speedway:

The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with AJ Allmendinger leading Group A and Tyler Reddick leading Group B.

The qualifying order for the 2024 Wurth 400 has been divided into Group A and Group B. Here’s the full qualifying order for the 2024 Wurth 400:

Group A: Driver – Metric Score

AJ Allmendinger - 34.600 Justin Haley - 34.050 Corey Heim - 32.150 John Hunter Nemechek - 29.900 Denny Hamlin - 26.000 Bubba Wallace - 25.000 Kyle Busch - 22.150 Harrison Burton - 21.200 Josh Berry - 19.750 Chris Buescher - 18.700 Carson Hocevar - 17.500 Ryan Preece - 15.800 Daniel Hemric - 14.950 Todd Gilliland - 13.750 Noah Gragson - 11.850 Ross Chastain - 10.850 William Byron - 7.900 Brad Keselowski - 6.050

Group B: Driver – Metric Score

Jimmie Johnson - 41.000 Kaz Grala - 34.300 Zane Smith - 32.650 Austin Dillon - 29.900 Michael McDowell - 26.100 Christopher Bell - 25.950 Daniel Suarez - 22.750 Austin Cindric - 22.050 Corey LaJoie - 19.950 Joey Logano - 19.700 Ty Gibbs - 17.550 Ryan Blaney - 16.650 Kyle Larson - 15.350 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. - 14.050 Chase Briscoe - 12.300 Chase Elliott - 11.400 Alex Bowman - 8.250 Martin Truex, Jr. - 7.250 Tyler Reddick - 5.850

Catch all your favorite NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at Dover Motor Speedway this weekend live on FS1 and PRN.