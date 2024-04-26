NASCAR 2024: Qualifying order for the Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway

The Dover Motor Speedway is ready to host the 55th annual Wurth 400 this weekend. The 11th race of the 2024 season begins at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 28, in a 400-mile action-packed contest.
Located in Dover, Delaware, the Dover Motor Speedway boasts the concrete oval track on the schedule, which is one mile. The track opened in 1969 and features 24 degrees of banking in the turns and 9 degrees on the front stretch.
Apart from making a solo appearance on the Cup Series calendar this year, the Dover track will also host the Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series races this weekend.
The Wurth 400 will feature 37 drivers. Like the other NASCAR races, the practice and qualifying sessions will open this race weekend on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. ET and 11:20 a.m. ET on FS1, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.
Qualifying order for the 2024 Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway
FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for the Wurth 400 this weekend at the Dover Motor Speedway:
The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with AJ Allmendinger leading Group A and Tyler Reddick leading Group B.
The qualifying order for the 2024 Wurth 400 has been divided into Group A and Group B. Here’s the full qualifying order for the 2024 Wurth 400:
Group A: Driver – Metric Score
- AJ Allmendinger - 34.600
- Justin Haley - 34.050
- Corey Heim - 32.150
- John Hunter Nemechek - 29.900
- Denny Hamlin - 26.000
- Bubba Wallace - 25.000
- Kyle Busch - 22.150
- Harrison Burton - 21.200
- Josh Berry - 19.750
- Chris Buescher - 18.700
- Carson Hocevar - 17.500
- Ryan Preece - 15.800
- Daniel Hemric - 14.950
- Todd Gilliland - 13.750
- Noah Gragson - 11.850
- Ross Chastain - 10.850
- William Byron - 7.900
- Brad Keselowski - 6.050
Group B: Driver – Metric Score
- Jimmie Johnson - 41.000
- Kaz Grala - 34.300
- Zane Smith - 32.650
- Austin Dillon - 29.900
- Michael McDowell - 26.100
- Christopher Bell - 25.950
- Daniel Suarez - 22.750
- Austin Cindric - 22.050
- Corey LaJoie - 19.950
- Joey Logano - 19.700
- Ty Gibbs - 17.550
- Ryan Blaney - 16.650
- Kyle Larson - 15.350
- Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. - 14.050
- Chase Briscoe - 12.300
- Chase Elliott - 11.400
- Alex Bowman - 8.250
- Martin Truex, Jr. - 7.250
- Tyler Reddick - 5.850
Catch all your favorite NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at Dover Motor Speedway this weekend live on FS1 and PRN.