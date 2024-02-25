NASCAR 2024: Starting lineup for Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

After an action-packed Daytona 500, the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series arrived at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia for Ambetter Health 400. The event will go live on FOX and PRN at 3:00 pm ET on Sunday (February 25).

The second race of the 2024 NASCAR season will be contested at a 1.54-mile-long quad-oval asphalt track. The 37 drivers will compete over 260 laps in the race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for 2024 Ambetter Health 400 on his official X account.

In Saturday (February 24)’s Cup Series qualifying race, Front Row Motorsports driver Michael McDowell scored his first-career NASCAR Cup Series pole at a speed of 178.844 mph. His pole came at his 467th start.

Team Penske driver and the defending champion of the event, Joey Logano will share the front row with him after turning a lap of 178.424 mph.

They will be followed by Kyle Busch, Todd Gilliland, and Kyle Larson in the top five. Ryan Blaney, Chris Buescher, Austin Cindric, Chase Briscoe, and Austin Dillon completed the top 10.

William Byron, who won the season-opener Daytona 500 last week, will start in the 11th on Sunday.

2024 Ambetter Health 400 starting line-up

Here is the complete starting lineup of the 37-car grid at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

#34 - Michael McDowell #22 - Joey Logano #8 - Kyle Busch #38 - Todd Gilliland #5 - Kyle Larson #12 - Ryan Blaney #17 - Chris Buescher #2 - Austin Cindric #14 - Chase Briscoe #3 - Austin Dillon #24 - William Byron #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #11 - Denny Hamlin #4 - Josh Berry #10 - Noah Gragson #21 - Harrison Burton #48 - Alex Bowman #23 - Bubba Wallace #45 - Tyler Reddick #41 - Ryan Preece #1 - Ross Chastain #20 - Christopher Bell #99 - Daniel Suarez #6 - Brad Keselowski #54 - Ty Gibbs #31 - Daniel Hemric #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #9 - Chase Elliott #71 - Zane Smith #16 - Josh Williams #51 - Justin Haley #7 - Corey LaJoie #15 - Kaz Grala #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #77 - Carson Hocevar #78 - BJ McLeod #43 - Erik Jones

Catch all Cup Series teams and drivers at Atlanta Motor Speedway for the 66th annual of the Ambetter Health 400 on Sunday.