NASCAR 2024: Starting lineup for Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

After an action-packed Daytona 500, the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series arrived at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia for Ambetter Health 400. The event will go live on FOX and PRN at 3:00 pm ET on Sunday (February 25).

The second race of the 2024 NASCAR season will be contested at a 1.54-mile-long quad-oval asphalt track. The 37 drivers will compete over 260 laps in the race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for 2024 Ambetter Health 400 on his official X account.

In Saturday (February 24)’s Cup Series qualifying race, Front Row Motorsports driver Michael McDowell scored his first-career NASCAR Cup Series pole at a speed of 178.844 mph. His pole came at his 467th start.

Team Penske driver and the defending champion of the event, Joey Logano will share the front row with him after turning a lap of 178.424 mph.

They will be followed by Kyle Busch, Todd Gilliland, and Kyle Larson in the top five. Ryan Blaney, Chris Buescher, Austin Cindric, Chase Briscoe, and Austin Dillon completed the top 10.

William Byron, who won the season-opener Daytona 500 last week, will start in the 11th on Sunday.

2024 Ambetter Health 400 starting line-up

Here is the complete starting lineup of the 37-car grid at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

  1. #34 - Michael McDowell
  2. #22 - Joey Logano
  3. #8 - Kyle Busch
  4. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  7. #17 - Chris Buescher
  8. #2 - Austin Cindric
  9. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  10. #3 - Austin Dillon
  11. #24 - William Byron
  12. #19 - Martin Truex, Jr.
  13. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  14. #4 - Josh Berry
  15. #10 - Noah Gragson
  16. #21 - Harrison Burton
  17. #48 - Alex Bowman
  18. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  19. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  20. #41 - Ryan Preece
  21. #1 - Ross Chastain
  22. #20 - Christopher Bell
  23. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  24. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  25. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  26. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  27. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  28. #9 - Chase Elliott
  29. #71 - Zane Smith
  30. #16 - Josh Williams
  31. #51 - Justin Haley
  32. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  33. #15 - Kaz Grala
  34. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  35. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  36. #78 - BJ McLeod
  37. #43 - Erik Jones

Catch all Cup Series teams and drivers at Atlanta Motor Speedway for the 66th annual of the Ambetter Health 400 on Sunday.

