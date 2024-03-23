NASCAR 2024: Starting lineup for EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas

NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix - Qualifying
After an action-packed Food City 500, the 2024 NASCAR season arrives at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix. The season’s first road course will go live on FOX and PRN at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday, Mar. 24.

The event will be contested on a 3.426-mile-long road course track. The 39 drivers will compete over 68 in the race to seal a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the starting line-up for the 2024 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.

In Saturday's (March 23) Cup Series qualifying race, Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron scored his first pole of the 2024 season at a speed of 94.696 mph. It marked his 13th career NASCAR Cup Series pole and second consecutive Cup pole at COTA.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs will share the front row with him after turning a lap of 94.685 mph.

They will be followed by the defending champion of the event Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell, and Corey LaJoie in the top-five. Ross Chastain, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, and Bubba Wallace complete the top-10.

Ryan Blaney, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, will start in 28th place on Sunday.

2024 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix starting line-up

Below is the complete starting lineup for the 39-car grid at Circuit of the Americas:

  1. #24 - William Byron
  2. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  3. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  4. #20 - Christopher Bell
  5. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  6. #1 - Ross Chastain
  7. #19 - Martin Truex, Jr.
  8. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  11. #2 - Austin Cindric
  12. #16 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  13. #51 - Justin Haley
  14. #13 - AJ Allmendinger
  15. #5 - Kyle Larson
  16. #8 - Kyle Busch
  17. #48 - Alex Bowman
  18. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  19. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  20. #17 - Chris Buescher
  21. #3 - Austin Dillon
  22. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  23. #15 - Kaz Grala
  24. #41 - Ryan Preece
  25. #50 - Kamui Kobayashi
  26. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  27. #34 - Michael McDowell
  28. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  29. #21 - Harrison Burton
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  31. #4 - Josh Berry
  32. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  33. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  34. #71 - Zane Smith
  35. #22 - Joey Logano
  36. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  37. #66 - Timmy Hill
  38. #43 - Erik Jones
  39. #10 - Noah Gragson

Watch all Cup Series teams and drivers at Circuit of the Americas for the fourth annual EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix on Sunday.

