NASCAR 2024: Starting lineup for EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas

After an action-packed Food City 500, the 2024 NASCAR season arrives at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix. The season’s first road course will go live on FOX and PRN at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday, Mar. 24.

The event will be contested on a 3.426-mile-long road course track. The 39 drivers will compete over 68 in the race to seal a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the starting line-up for the 2024 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.

In Saturday's (March 23) Cup Series qualifying race, Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron scored his first pole of the 2024 season at a speed of 94.696 mph. It marked his 13th career NASCAR Cup Series pole and second consecutive Cup pole at COTA.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs will share the front row with him after turning a lap of 94.685 mph.

They will be followed by the defending champion of the event Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell, and Corey LaJoie in the top-five. Ross Chastain, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, and Bubba Wallace complete the top-10.

Ryan Blaney, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, will start in 28th place on Sunday.

2024 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix starting line-up

Below is the complete starting lineup for the 39-car grid at Circuit of the Americas:

#24 - William Byron #54 - Ty Gibbs #45 - Tyler Reddick #20 - Christopher Bell #7 - Corey LaJoie #1 - Ross Chastain #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #11 - Denny Hamlin #9 - Chase Elliott #23 - Bubba Wallace #2 - Austin Cindric #16 - Shane Van Gisbergen #51 - Justin Haley #13 - AJ Allmendinger #5 - Kyle Larson #8 - Kyle Busch #48 - Alex Bowman #77 - Carson Hocevar #99 - Daniel Suarez #17 - Chris Buescher #3 - Austin Dillon #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #15 - Kaz Grala #41 - Ryan Preece #50 - Kamui Kobayashi #38 - Todd Gilliland #34 - Michael McDowell #12 - Ryan Blaney #21 - Harrison Burton #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #4 - Josh Berry #14 - Chase Briscoe #31 - Daniel Hemric #71 - Zane Smith #22 - Joey Logano #6 - Brad Keselowski #66 - Timmy Hill #43 - Erik Jones #10 - Noah Gragson

Watch all Cup Series teams and drivers at Circuit of the Americas for the fourth annual EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix on Sunday.