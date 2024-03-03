NASCAR 2024: Starting lineup for Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

After an action-packed Ambetter Health 400, the 2024 NASCAR season arrives at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in North Las Vegas, Nevada, for the Pennzoil 400. The event will go live on FOX and PRN at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday, March 3.

The third race of the 2024 NASCAR season will be contested at a 1.5-mile-long tri-oval asphalt track. The 37 drivers will compete over 267 laps in the race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for the 2024 Pennzoil 400 on his official X account.

Expand Tweet

In Saturday's (March 2) Cup Series qualifying race, Team Penske driver Joey Logano scored his second pole of the 2024 season at a speed of 184.357 mph. It marked his 30th career NASCAR Cup Series pole.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson will share the front row with him after turning a lap of 184.225 mph.

Expand Tweet

They will be followed by Austin Cindric, William Byron (the defending champion of the event), and Bubba Wallace in the top five. Chase Briscoe, Martin Truex Jr., Ty Gibbs, Chris Buescher, and Christopher Bell completed the top 10.

Daniel Suarez, who won the Ambetter Health 400 last week, will start in the 16th on Sunday.

2024 Pennzoil 400 starting line-up

Here is the complete starting lineup for the 37-car grid at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

#22 - Joey Logano #5 - Kyle Larson #2 - Austin Cindric #24 - William Byron #23 - Bubba Wallace #14 - Chase Briscoe #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #54 - Ty Gibbs #17 - Chris Buescher #20 - Christopher Bell #9 - Chase Elliott #34 - Michael McDowell #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #77 - Carson Hocevar (R) #12 - Ryan Blaney #99 - Daniel Suarez #7 - Corey LaJoie #45 - Tyler Reddick #3 - Austin Dillon #1 - Ross Chastain #8 - Kyle Busch #43 - Erik Jones #48 - Alex Bowman #71 - Zane Smith (R) #6 - Brad Keselowski #4 - Josh Berry (R) #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #11 - Denny Hamlin #21 - Harrison Burton #10 - Noah Gragson #38 - Todd Gilliland #15 - Kaz Grala (R) #16 - Derek Kraus #31 - Daniel Hemric #51 - Justin Haley #41 - Ryan Preece #44 - J.J. Yeley

Catch all Cup Series teams and drivers at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the 27th annual Pennzoil 400 on Sunday.