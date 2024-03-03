NASCAR 2024: Starting lineup for Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 03, 2024 11:51 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 - Qualifying

After an action-packed Ambetter Health 400, the 2024 NASCAR season arrives at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in North Las Vegas, Nevada, for the Pennzoil 400. The event will go live on FOX and PRN at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday, March 3.

The third race of the 2024 NASCAR season will be contested at a 1.5-mile-long tri-oval asphalt track. The 37 drivers will compete over 267 laps in the race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for the 2024 Pennzoil 400 on his official X account.

In Saturday's (March 2) Cup Series qualifying race, Team Penske driver Joey Logano scored his second pole of the 2024 season at a speed of 184.357 mph. It marked his 30th career NASCAR Cup Series pole.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson will share the front row with him after turning a lap of 184.225 mph.

They will be followed by Austin Cindric, William Byron (the defending champion of the event), and Bubba Wallace in the top five. Chase Briscoe, Martin Truex Jr., Ty Gibbs, Chris Buescher, and Christopher Bell completed the top 10.

Daniel Suarez, who won the Ambetter Health 400 last week, will start in the 16th on Sunday.

2024 Pennzoil 400 starting line-up

Here is the complete starting lineup for the 37-car grid at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

  1. #22 - Joey Logano
  2. #5 - Kyle Larson
  3. #2 - Austin Cindric
  4. #24 - William Byron
  5. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  6. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  7. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  8. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  9. #17 - Chris Buescher
  10. #20 - Christopher Bell
  11. #9 - Chase Elliott
  12. #34 - Michael McDowell
  13. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  14. #77 - Carson Hocevar (R)
  15. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  16. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  17. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  18. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  19. #3 - Austin Dillon
  20. #1 - Ross Chastain
  21. #8 - Kyle Busch
  22. #43 - Erik Jones
  23. #48 - Alex Bowman
  24. #71 - Zane Smith (R)
  25. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  26. #4 - Josh Berry (R)
  27. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  28. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  29. #21 - Harrison Burton
  30. #10 - Noah Gragson
  31. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  32. #15 - Kaz Grala (R)
  33. #16 - Derek Kraus
  34. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  35. #51 - Justin Haley
  36. #41 - Ryan Preece
  37. #44 - J.J. Yeley

Catch all Cup Series teams and drivers at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the 27th annual Pennzoil 400 on Sunday.

Edited by Yash Soni
