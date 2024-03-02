NASCAR 2024 Truck Series: Final results for Victoria's Voice Foundation 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

  • home icon
By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 02, 2024 11:53 IST
The 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Victoria's Voice Foundation 200 is finally done and dusted. The third race of the season started at 9 pm ET on Friday, March 1, and lasted for one hour, 32 minutes, and 50 seconds. It took place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, with a total of 32 entries.

Driving the #71 Chevrolet Silverado for Spire Motorsports, Rajah Caruth won his first-ever NASCAR Truck Series race from pole position at Las Vegas.

Caruth emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead from Taylor Gray on lap 114 of 134 and remained in control without any challenge to cross the finish line in P1. Caruth, who led 38 laps, crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 0.851 seconds ahead of Tyler Ankrum to grab the checkered flag at Las Vegas.

With the win, the 21-year-old driver became the second and third African-American driver to win a NASCAR national series race, joining Wendell Scott and Bubba Wallace.

Meanwhile, Ankrum claimed a P2 finish, followed by Corey Heim, Taylor Gray, and Christopher Bell in the top five. Christian Eckes, Matt Crafton, Zane Smith, Grant Enfinger, and Ty Majeski completed the top 10.

Victoria's Voice Foundation 200 saw 19 lead changes among 10 different drivers and witnessed four caution flags.

NASCAR 2024 Victoria's Voice Foundation 200 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2024 Victoria's Voice Foundation 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

  1. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  2. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  3. #11 - Corey Heim
  4. #17 - Taylor Gray
  5. #1 - Christopher Bell
  6. #19 - Christian Eckes
  7. #88 - Matt Crafton
  8. #91 - Zane Smith
  9. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  10. #98 - Ty Majeski
  11. #13 - Jake Garcia
  12. #32 - Bret Holmes
  13. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  14. #66 - Conner Jones
  15. #7 - Kyle Busch
  16. #77 - Chase Purdy
  17. #2 - Nick Sanchez
  18. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  19. #45 - Connor Mosack
  20. #15 - Tanner Gray
  21. #02 - Mason Massey
  22. #38 - Layne Riggs
  23. #33 - Lawless Alan
  24. #43 - Daniel Dye
  25. #46 - Thad Moffitt
  26. #25 - Ty Dillon
  27. #22 - Keith McGee
  28. #41 - Bayley Currey
  29. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  30. #5 - Dean Thompson
  31. #42 - Matt Mills
  32. #56 - Timmy Hill

Catch NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams and drivers at Bristol Motor Speedway for the fourth race of the season next weekend.

