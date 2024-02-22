NASCAR 2024 Truck Series: Full entry list for Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

The 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series heads to Hampton, Georgia, this weekend after a thrilling season opener – the Fresh from Florida 250.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Fr8 208 is the second Truck Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (Feb. 24) at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The race will kick off at 2:00 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

The event will be contested over 135 laps on the 1.54-mile permanent asphalt quad-oval shaped intermediate speedway (with superspeedway rules). Saturday’s event will be the 16th annual Fr8 208 truck race hosted by Atlanta Motor Speedway in the history of the series.

FOX Sport’s journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in the 208-mile Fr8 208 on Saturday.

The 33 truck drivers in action include notable names like Colby Howard, in the #1 for TRICON Garage, Kyle Busch in the #7 for Spire Motorsports, Keith McGee in the #22 for Reaume Brothers Racing, Kaden Honeycutt in Niece Motorsports’ #45, and Conner Jones in ThorSport Racing’s #66.

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver Christian Eckes won last year’s Craftsman Truck Series Fr8 208. He will be looking forward to defending his title this Saturday.

NASCAR’s 2024 Craftsman Truck Series Fr8 208 full entry list

Here is a list of the 33 Truck Series drivers that will take part at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

#02 - Mason Massey #1 - Colby Howard #2 - Nick Sanchez #5 - Dean Thompson #7 - Kyle Busch #9 - Grant Enfinger #11 - Corey Heim #13 - Jake Garcia #15 - Tanner Gray #17 - Taylor Gray #18 - Tyler Ankrum #19 - Christian Eckes #21 - Mason Maggio #22 - Keith McGee #25 - Ty Dillon #27 - TBA #32 - Bret Holmes #33 - Lawless Alan #38 - Layne Riggs #41 - Bayley Currey #42 - Matt Mills #43 - Daniel Dye #45 - Kaden Honeycutt #46 - Thad Moffitt #52 - Stewart Friesen #56 - Timmy Hill #66 - Conner Jones #71 - Rajah Caruth #76 - Spencer Boyd #77 - Chase Purdy #88 - Matt Crafton #91 - Jack Wood #98 - Ty Majeski #99 - Ben Rhodes

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway on February 24, 2024, at 2 pm ET.