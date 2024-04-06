NASCAR 2024 Truck Series: Points table after Long John Silver's 200 at Martinsville Speedway

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver Christian Eckes became the first driver to win multiple races of the 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season after claiming the dominating win in the Long John Silver's 200 at Martinsville Speedway on Friday, April 5.

In an action-packed truck race at Martinsville, Eckes dominated the race, leading the 133 laps and staying out front on the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.

Expand Tweet

With the Martinsville victory, Eckes was awarded 60 points and moved to fourth place in the points table with 237 points, with two wins and two top-five finishes.

After finishing P2 at Martinsville Speedway, ThorSport Racing driver and polesitter Ty Majeski gained 51 points and moved to the top position in the Truck Series driver’s standings with 248 points.

With a P10 finish, the defending winner Corey Heim gained 34 points. He moved to second in the points table with 241 points.

Expand Tweet

Nick Sanchez, who won the season opener, finished fourth. He gained 39 points and moved from seventh to sixth place on the points table with 209 points.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series drivers' standings after Long John Silver's 200

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Truck Series standings after the 2024 Long John Silver's 200:

Ty Majeski - 248 Corey Heim - 241 Tyler Ankrum - 241 Christian Eckes - 237 Taylor Gray - 212 Nick Sanchez - 209 Rajah Caruth - 208 Matt Crafton - 173 Grant Enfinger - 154 Ben Rhodes - 148 Tanner Gray - 142 Jake Garcia - 125 Daniel Dye - 123 Bayley Currey - 120 Stewart Friesen - 120 Chase Purdy - 118 Bret Holmes - 116 Timmy Hill - 103 Dean Thompson - 101 Kaden Honeycutt - 94 Ty Dillon - 94 Layne Riggs # - 91 Mason Massey - 82 Spencer Boyd - 81 Jack Wood - 77 Stefan Parsons - 68 Lawless Alan - 64 Matt Mills - 60 Thad Moffitt # - 50 Conner Jones - 49 Jack Hawksworth - 39 Connor Zilisch - 38 Keith Mcgee - 37 Bryan Dauzat - 28 William Sawalich - 28 Jason White - 25 Mason Maggio - 21 Colby Howard - 20 Connor Mosack - 18 Johnny Sauter - 18 Carter Fartuch - 16 Cory Roper - 15 Codie Rohrbaugh - 14 Dale Quarterley - 11 Toni Breidinger - 10

Catch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams next in action at Texas Motor Speedway on April 12, 2024.