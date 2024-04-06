Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today? Full results, standings from 2024 Long John Silver's 200 in Martinsville

  • home icon
By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 06, 2024 09:35 IST
NASCAR Craftsman Long John Silver
NASCAR Craftsman Long John Silver's 200

The 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Long John Silver's 200 is finally done and dusted. The sixth race of the season started at 7:30 pm ET on Friday, April 5, and lasted for one hour, 52 minutes, and 54 seconds. It took place at Martinsville Speedway, with a total of 34 entries.

Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today?

Driving the #19 Chevrolet for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing, Christian Eckes secured his second win of the 2024 NASCAR Truck Series season at the 0.526-mile paperclip track.

Eckes, who started from the front row, dominated the race, leading a race-high 133 of the 200 laps and also sweeping both stages. He emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead for the final time on Lap 172 from pole sitter Ty Majeski and stayed out front to cross the finish line in P1.

Cristian Eckes crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 0.644 seconds ahead of Majeski to grab the checkered flag at Martinsville. The win marked Eckes’s first at Martinsville and his seventh career victory in the series.

Meanwhile, Ty Majeski claimed a P2 finish, followed by Chase Purdy, Nick Sanchez, and Tyler Ankrum in the top five. Taylor Gray, Rajah Caruth, Sammy Smith, Kaden Honeycutt, and Corey Heim completed the top 10.

Australian Supercars star Cam Waters, who made his Truck Series debut at The Paperclip, finished 30th.

The Long John Silver's 200 saw five lead changes among three drivers and witnessed 11 caution flags.

NASCAR 2024 Long John Silver's 200 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR’s 2024 Long John Silver's 200 at Martinsville Speedway:

  1. #19 - Christian Eckes
  2. #98 - Ty Majeski
  3. #77 - Chase Purdy
  4. #2 - Nick Sanchez
  5. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  6. #17 - Taylor Gray
  7. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  8. #7 - Sammy Smith (i)
  9. #45 - Kaden Honeycutt
  10. #11 - Corey Heim
  11. #02 - Mason Massey
  12. #88 - Matt Crafton
  13. #43 - Daniel Dye
  14. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  15. #38 - Layne Riggs (R)
  16. #15 - Tanner Gray
  17. #41 - Bayley Currey
  18. #91 - Jack Wood
  19. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  20. #56 - Timmy Hill
  21. #13 - Jake Garcia
  22. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  23. #25 - Ty Dillon
  24. #32 - Bret Holmes
  25. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  26. #1 - William Sawalich
  27. #46 - Thad Moffitt (R)
  28. #22 - Stephen Mallozzi
  29. #42 - Matt Mills
  30. #66 - Cameron Waters
  31. #33 - Lawless Alan
  32. #90 - Justin Carroll
  33. #5 - Dean Thompson
  34. #20 - Blake Lothian

Catch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams at Texas Motor Speedway for the seventh race of the season on April 12.

