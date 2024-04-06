Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today? Full results, standings from 2024 Long John Silver's 200 in Martinsville

The 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Long John Silver's 200 is finally done and dusted. The sixth race of the season started at 7:30 pm ET on Friday, April 5, and lasted for one hour, 52 minutes, and 54 seconds. It took place at Martinsville Speedway, with a total of 34 entries.

Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today?

Driving the #19 Chevrolet for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing, Christian Eckes secured his second win of the 2024 NASCAR Truck Series season at the 0.526-mile paperclip track.

Eckes, who started from the front row, dominated the race, leading a race-high 133 of the 200 laps and also sweeping both stages. He emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead for the final time on Lap 172 from pole sitter Ty Majeski and stayed out front to cross the finish line in P1.

Cristian Eckes crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 0.644 seconds ahead of Majeski to grab the checkered flag at Martinsville. The win marked Eckes’s first at Martinsville and his seventh career victory in the series.

Meanwhile, Ty Majeski claimed a P2 finish, followed by Chase Purdy, Nick Sanchez, and Tyler Ankrum in the top five. Taylor Gray, Rajah Caruth, Sammy Smith, Kaden Honeycutt, and Corey Heim completed the top 10.

Australian Supercars star Cam Waters, who made his Truck Series debut at The Paperclip, finished 30th.

The Long John Silver's 200 saw five lead changes among three drivers and witnessed 11 caution flags.

NASCAR 2024 Long John Silver's 200 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR’s 2024 Long John Silver's 200 at Martinsville Speedway:

#19 - Christian Eckes #98 - Ty Majeski #77 - Chase Purdy #2 - Nick Sanchez #18 - Tyler Ankrum #17 - Taylor Gray #71 - Rajah Caruth #7 - Sammy Smith (i) #45 - Kaden Honeycutt #11 - Corey Heim #02 - Mason Massey #88 - Matt Crafton #43 - Daniel Dye #99 - Ben Rhodes #38 - Layne Riggs (R) #15 - Tanner Gray #41 - Bayley Currey #91 - Jack Wood #52 - Stewart Friesen #56 - Timmy Hill #13 - Jake Garcia #9 - Grant Enfinger #25 - Ty Dillon #32 - Bret Holmes #76 - Spencer Boyd #1 - William Sawalich #46 - Thad Moffitt (R) #22 - Stephen Mallozzi #42 - Matt Mills #66 - Cameron Waters #33 - Lawless Alan #90 - Justin Carroll #5 - Dean Thompson #20 - Blake Lothian

Catch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams at Texas Motor Speedway for the seventh race of the season on April 12.