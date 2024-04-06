NASCAR Truck Series at Martinsville Lineup 2024: Starting Order & Pole for Long John Silver's 200

After a week off, the 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series arrived at Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia.

The Long John Silver's 200 will be telecast live on FS1 and MRN at 7:30 pm ET. The sixth race of the 2024 Truck Series season will be contested on a 0.526-mile short track. The 34 drivers will compete over 200 laps in the race for a chance at victory.

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the NASCAR Truck Series starting line-up for Long John Silver's 200 on his official X account.

Who is on pole for Long John Silver's 200?

In Friday’s (April 5) NASCAR Truck Series qualifying race, ThorSport Racing driver Ty Majeski scored the second pole of the 2024 NASCAR Truck Series season. He is set to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the Long John Silver's 200 at Martinsville. He posted a lap time of 19.417 seconds and a speed of 97.523 mph. It marked Majeski’s seventh truck pole of his career.

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver Christian Eckes will share the front row with Majeski after turning in a lap of 97.422 mph.

They were followed by Layne Riggs, Corey Heim, Nick Sanchez, Ben Rhodes, Jake Garcia, Dean Thompson, Tyler Ankrum, and Jack Wood, who completed the top 10.

2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Long John Silver's 200 starting line-up

Below are the starting positions for the 34-Truck Series grid at Martinsville Speedway:

#98 - Ty Majeski #19 - Christian Eckes #38 - Layne Riggs #11 - Corey Heim #2 - Nick Sanchez #99 - Ben Rhodes #13 - Jake Garcia #5 - Dean Thompson #18 - Tyler Ankrum #91 - Jack Wood #77 - Chase Purdy #17 - Taylor Gray #7 - Sammy Smith(i) #52 - Stewart Friesen #41 - Bayley Currey #71 - Rajah Caruth #45 - Kaden Honeycutt #25 - Ty Dillon #15 - Tanner Gray #9 - Grant Enfinger #1 - William Sawalich #66 - Cam Waters #43 - Daniel Dye #88 - Matt Crafton #42 - Matt Mills #33 - Lawless Alan #56 - Timmy Hill #32 - Bret Holmes #2 - Mason Massey #76 - Spencer Boyd #22 - Stephen Mallozzi #20 - Blake Lothian #46 - Thad Moffitt # #90 - Justin Carroll

Catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at Martinsville Speedway for Long John Silver's 200 at 7:30 pm ET.

