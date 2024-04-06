NASCAR Truck Series at Martinsville Lineup 2024: Starting Order & Pole for Long John Silver's 200

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 06, 2024 02:24 IST
NASCAR Craftsman Long John Silver
NASCAR Craftsman Long John Silver's 200 - Practice

After a week off, the 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series arrived at Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia.

The Long John Silver's 200 will be telecast live on FS1 and MRN at 7:30 pm ET. The sixth race of the 2024 Truck Series season will be contested on a 0.526-mile short track. The 34 drivers will compete over 200 laps in the race for a chance at victory.

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the NASCAR Truck Series starting line-up for Long John Silver's 200 on his official X account.

Who is on pole for Long John Silver's 200?

In Friday’s (April 5) NASCAR Truck Series qualifying race, ThorSport Racing driver Ty Majeski scored the second pole of the 2024 NASCAR Truck Series season. He is set to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the Long John Silver's 200 at Martinsville. He posted a lap time of 19.417 seconds and a speed of 97.523 mph. It marked Majeski’s seventh truck pole of his career.

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver Christian Eckes will share the front row with Majeski after turning in a lap of 97.422 mph.

They were followed by Layne Riggs, Corey Heim, Nick Sanchez, Ben Rhodes, Jake Garcia, Dean Thompson, Tyler Ankrum, and Jack Wood, who completed the top 10.

2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Long John Silver's 200 starting line-up

Below are the starting positions for the 34-Truck Series grid at Martinsville Speedway:

  1. #98 - Ty Majeski
  2. #19 - Christian Eckes
  3. #38 - Layne Riggs
  4. #11 - Corey Heim
  5. #2 - Nick Sanchez
  6. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  7. #13 - Jake Garcia
  8. #5 - Dean Thompson
  9. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  10. #91 - Jack Wood
  11. #77 - Chase Purdy
  12. #17 - Taylor Gray
  13. #7 - Sammy Smith(i)
  14. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  15. #41 - Bayley Currey
  16. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  17. #45 - Kaden Honeycutt
  18. #25 - Ty Dillon
  19. #15 - Tanner Gray
  20. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  21. #1 - William Sawalich
  22. #66 - Cam Waters
  23. #43 - Daniel Dye
  24. #88 - Matt Crafton
  25. #42 - Matt Mills
  26. #33 - Lawless Alan
  27. #56 - Timmy Hill
  28. #32 - Bret Holmes
  29. #2 - Mason Massey
  30. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  31. #22 - Stephen Mallozzi
  32. #20 - Blake Lothian
  33. #46 - Thad Moffitt #
  34. #90 - Justin Carroll

Catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at Martinsville Speedway for Long John Silver's 200 at 7:30 pm ET.

Poll : Will Ty Majeski win Martinsville Truck race?

Yes

No

1 votes

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?