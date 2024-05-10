NASCAR 2024 Truck Series: Qualifying order for the Buckle Up South Carolina 200 at Darlington Raceway

The Darlington Raceway will host NASCAR’s Buckle Up South Carolina 200 this weekend. The ninth race of the 2024 Truck Series season kicks off at 7:30 pm ET on Friday, May 10, in a 200-mile action-packed contest.
The Darlington Raceway, which opened in 1950, is in Darlington, South Carolina, and boasts an egg-shaped oval track of 1.366 miles in length.
The Buckle Up South Carolina 200 lineup comprises 32 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Truck Series races, a practice and qualifying session will open this racing weekend on Friday, which will determine the starting positions for the 147-lap truck race.
McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver Christina Eckes won last year’s Buckle Up South Carolina 200 in two hours, two minutes, and 42 seconds, marking his third Truck Series career victory.
Qualifying order for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2024 Buckle Up South Carolina 200 at Darlington Raceway
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for the Buckle Up South Carolina 200 at Darlington Raceway:
Friday’s Truck Series qualifying session kicks off with ThorSport Racing driver Connor Jones running the first lap and Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim running the final lap at “The Track Too Tough to Tame.”
Here’s the full qualifying order for the Buckle Up South Carolina 200:
Order - Driver – Metric score
- Conner Jones - 32.000
- Spencer Boyd - 30.000
- Mason Maggio - 29.100
- Thad Moffitt - 28.050
- Lawless Alan - 26.650
- Matt Mills - 26.000
- Kyle Busch - 24.950
- Timmy Hill - 23.700
- Mason Massey - 23.650
- Colby Howard - 23.250
- Chase Purdy - 22.550
- Stewart Friesen - 22.300
- Ross Chastain - 20.900
- Ty Majeski - 20.800
- Layne Riggs - 20.750
- Jack Wood - 20.050
- Jake Garcia - 18.400
- Bret Holmes - 17.450
- Ty Dillon - 17.250
- Taylor Gray - 17.050
- Tyler Ankrum - 16.000
- Ben Rhodes - 14.900
- Bayley Currey - 14.150
- Dean Thompson - 13.650
- Grant Enfinger - 12.650
- Daniel Dye - 12.250
- Matt Crafton - 11.250
- Rajah Caruth - 11.200
- Tanner Gray - 9.200
- Nick Sanchez - 5.300
- Christian Eckes - 2.650
- Corey Heim - 1.150
Catch all the NASCAR Truck Series teams and drivers at the Darlington Raceway on Friday, May 10, live on FS1.