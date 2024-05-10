NASCAR 2024 Truck Series: Qualifying order for the Buckle Up South Carolina 200 at Darlington Raceway

  • home icon
By Yash Soni
Modified May 10, 2024 12:28 GMT
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Buckle Up South Carolina 200

The Darlington Raceway will host NASCAR’s Buckle Up South Carolina 200 this weekend. The ninth race of the 2024 Truck Series season kicks off at 7:30 pm ET on Friday, May 10, in a 200-mile action-packed contest.

The Darlington Raceway, which opened in 1950, is in Darlington, South Carolina, and boasts an egg-shaped oval track of 1.366 miles in length.

The Buckle Up South Carolina 200 lineup comprises 32 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Truck Series races, a practice and qualifying session will open this racing weekend on Friday, which will determine the starting positions for the 147-lap truck race.

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver Christina Eckes won last year’s Buckle Up South Carolina 200 in two hours, two minutes, and 42 seconds, marking his third Truck Series career victory.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2024 Buckle Up South Carolina 200 at Darlington Raceway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for the Buckle Up South Carolina 200 at Darlington Raceway:

Friday’s Truck Series qualifying session kicks off with ThorSport Racing driver Connor Jones running the first lap and Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim running the final lap at “The Track Too Tough to Tame.”

Here’s the full qualifying order for the Buckle Up South Carolina 200:

Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Conner Jones - 32.000
  2. Spencer Boyd - 30.000
  3. Mason Maggio - 29.100
  4. Thad Moffitt - 28.050
  5. Lawless Alan - 26.650
  6. Matt Mills - 26.000
  7. Kyle Busch - 24.950
  8. Timmy Hill - 23.700
  9. Mason Massey - 23.650
  10. Colby Howard - 23.250
  11. Chase Purdy - 22.550
  12. Stewart Friesen - 22.300
  13. Ross Chastain - 20.900
  14. Ty Majeski - 20.800
  15. Layne Riggs - 20.750
  16. Jack Wood - 20.050
  17. Jake Garcia - 18.400
  18. Bret Holmes - 17.450
  19. Ty Dillon - 17.250
  20. Taylor Gray - 17.050
  21. Tyler Ankrum - 16.000
  22. Ben Rhodes - 14.900
  23. Bayley Currey - 14.150
  24. Dean Thompson - 13.650
  25. Grant Enfinger - 12.650
  26. Daniel Dye - 12.250
  27. Matt Crafton - 11.250
  28. Rajah Caruth - 11.200
  29. Tanner Gray - 9.200
  30. Nick Sanchez - 5.300
  31. Christian Eckes - 2.650
  32. Corey Heim - 1.150

Catch all the NASCAR Truck Series teams and drivers at the Darlington Raceway on Friday, May 10, live on FS1.

