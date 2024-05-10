NASCAR 2024 Truck Series: Qualifying order for the Buckle Up South Carolina 200 at Darlington Raceway

The Darlington Raceway will host NASCAR’s Buckle Up South Carolina 200 this weekend. The ninth race of the 2024 Truck Series season kicks off at 7:30 pm ET on Friday, May 10, in a 200-mile action-packed contest.

The Darlington Raceway, which opened in 1950, is in Darlington, South Carolina, and boasts an egg-shaped oval track of 1.366 miles in length.

The Buckle Up South Carolina 200 lineup comprises 32 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Truck Series races, a practice and qualifying session will open this racing weekend on Friday, which will determine the starting positions for the 147-lap truck race.

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver Christina Eckes won last year’s Buckle Up South Carolina 200 in two hours, two minutes, and 42 seconds, marking his third Truck Series career victory.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2024 Buckle Up South Carolina 200 at Darlington Raceway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for the Buckle Up South Carolina 200 at Darlington Raceway:

Friday’s Truck Series qualifying session kicks off with ThorSport Racing driver Connor Jones running the first lap and Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim running the final lap at “The Track Too Tough to Tame.”

Here’s the full qualifying order for the Buckle Up South Carolina 200:

Order - Driver – Metric score

Conner Jones - 32.000 Spencer Boyd - 30.000 Mason Maggio - 29.100 Thad Moffitt - 28.050 Lawless Alan - 26.650 Matt Mills - 26.000 Kyle Busch - 24.950 Timmy Hill - 23.700 Mason Massey - 23.650 Colby Howard - 23.250 Chase Purdy - 22.550 Stewart Friesen - 22.300 Ross Chastain - 20.900 Ty Majeski - 20.800 Layne Riggs - 20.750 Jack Wood - 20.050 Jake Garcia - 18.400 Bret Holmes - 17.450 Ty Dillon - 17.250 Taylor Gray - 17.050 Tyler Ankrum - 16.000 Ben Rhodes - 14.900 Bayley Currey - 14.150 Dean Thompson - 13.650 Grant Enfinger - 12.650 Daniel Dye - 12.250 Matt Crafton - 11.250 Rajah Caruth - 11.200 Tanner Gray - 9.200 Nick Sanchez - 5.300 Christian Eckes - 2.650 Corey Heim - 1.150

Catch all the NASCAR Truck Series teams and drivers at the Darlington Raceway on Friday, May 10, live on FS1.