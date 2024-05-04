NASCAR 2024 Truck Series: Qualifying order for the Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway

The Kansas Speedway will host NASCAR’s Heart of America 200 this weekend. The eighth race of the 2024 Truck Series season kicks off at 8 pm ET on Saturday, May 4, in a 201-mile action-packed contest.

The Kansas Speedway, which opened in 2001, is in Kansas City and boasts a tri-oval-shaped intermediate track of 1.5 miles in length.

The Heart of America 200 lineup comprises 33 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Truck Series races, a practice and qualifying session will open this racing weekend on Saturday, which will determine the starting positions for the 134-lap truck race.

GMS Racing driver Grant Enfinger won last year’s Heart of America 200 in one hour, 59 minutes, and 24 seconds, marking his eighth Truck Series career victory.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2024 Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for the Heart of America 200 at the Kansas Speedway:

Saturday’s Truck Series qualifying session kicks off with Jennifer Jo Cobb running the first lap and Corey Heim running the final lap at the Kansas Speedway.

Here’s the full qualifying order for the Heart of America 200:

Order - Driver – Metric score

Jennifer Jo Cobb - 42.050 Mason Maggio - 33.900 Thad Moffitt - 32.350 Cam Waters - 31.750 Brett Moffitt - 30.550 Matt Mills - 28.550 Spencer Boyd - 27.800 Layne Riggs - 25.900 Kaden Honeycutt - 24.500 Tyler Ankrum - 24.400 Ty Dillon - 23.800 Mason Massey - 23.150 Timmy Hill - 22.750 Chase Purdy - 22.550 Bret Holmes - 21.750 Ben Rhodes - 20.250 Grant Enfinger - 19.950 Jake Garcia - 19.250 Lawless Alan - 17.750 Dean Thompson - 17.050 Connor Mosack - 17.000 Bayley Currey - 15.500 Matt Crafton - 14.300 Stewart Friesen - 12.700 Rajah Caruth - 10.750 Tanner Gray - 10.450 Daniel Dye - 9.400 Ty Majeski - 8.200 Zane Smith - 6.850 Taylor Gray - 6.650 Nick Sanchez - 3.700 Christian Eckes - 3.000 Corey Heim - 2.800

Catch all the NASCAR Truck Series teams and drivers at the Kansas Speedway on Saturday, May 4, live on FS1.