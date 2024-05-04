NASCAR 2024 Truck Series: Qualifying order for the Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway

The Kansas Speedway will host NASCAR’s Heart of America 200 this weekend. The eighth race of the 2024 Truck Series season kicks off at 8 pm ET on Saturday, May 4, in a 201-mile action-packed contest.
The Kansas Speedway, which opened in 2001, is in Kansas City and boasts a tri-oval-shaped intermediate track of 1.5 miles in length.
The Heart of America 200 lineup comprises 33 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Truck Series races, a practice and qualifying session will open this racing weekend on Saturday, which will determine the starting positions for the 134-lap truck race.
GMS Racing driver Grant Enfinger won last year’s Heart of America 200 in one hour, 59 minutes, and 24 seconds, marking his eighth Truck Series career victory.
Qualifying order for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2024 Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for the Heart of America 200 at the Kansas Speedway:
Saturday’s Truck Series qualifying session kicks off with Jennifer Jo Cobb running the first lap and Corey Heim running the final lap at the Kansas Speedway.
Here’s the full qualifying order for the Heart of America 200:
Order - Driver – Metric score
- Jennifer Jo Cobb - 42.050
- Mason Maggio - 33.900
- Thad Moffitt - 32.350
- Cam Waters - 31.750
- Brett Moffitt - 30.550
- Matt Mills - 28.550
- Spencer Boyd - 27.800
- Layne Riggs - 25.900
- Kaden Honeycutt - 24.500
- Tyler Ankrum - 24.400
- Ty Dillon - 23.800
- Mason Massey - 23.150
- Timmy Hill - 22.750
- Chase Purdy - 22.550
- Bret Holmes - 21.750
- Ben Rhodes - 20.250
- Grant Enfinger - 19.950
- Jake Garcia - 19.250
- Lawless Alan - 17.750
- Dean Thompson - 17.050
- Connor Mosack - 17.000
- Bayley Currey - 15.500
- Matt Crafton - 14.300
- Stewart Friesen - 12.700
- Rajah Caruth - 10.750
- Tanner Gray - 10.450
- Daniel Dye - 9.400
- Ty Majeski - 8.200
- Zane Smith - 6.850
- Taylor Gray - 6.650
- Nick Sanchez - 3.700
- Christian Eckes - 3.000
- Corey Heim - 2.800
Catch all the NASCAR Truck Series teams and drivers at the Kansas Speedway on Saturday, May 4, live on FS1.