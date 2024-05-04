NASCAR 2024 Truck Series: Qualifying order for the Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 04, 2024 17:01 IST
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Heart of America 200
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Heart of America 200

The Kansas Speedway will host NASCAR’s Heart of America 200 this weekend. The eighth race of the 2024 Truck Series season kicks off at 8 pm ET on Saturday, May 4, in a 201-mile action-packed contest.

The Kansas Speedway, which opened in 2001, is in Kansas City and boasts a tri-oval-shaped intermediate track of 1.5 miles in length.

The Heart of America 200 lineup comprises 33 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Truck Series races, a practice and qualifying session will open this racing weekend on Saturday, which will determine the starting positions for the 134-lap truck race.

GMS Racing driver Grant Enfinger won last year’s Heart of America 200 in one hour, 59 minutes, and 24 seconds, marking his eighth Truck Series career victory.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2024 Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for the Heart of America 200 at the Kansas Speedway:

Saturday’s Truck Series qualifying session kicks off with Jennifer Jo Cobb running the first lap and Corey Heim running the final lap at the Kansas Speedway.

Here’s the full qualifying order for the Heart of America 200:

Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Jennifer Jo Cobb - 42.050
  2. Mason Maggio - 33.900
  3. Thad Moffitt - 32.350
  4. Cam Waters - 31.750
  5. Brett Moffitt - 30.550
  6. Matt Mills - 28.550
  7. Spencer Boyd - 27.800
  8. Layne Riggs - 25.900
  9. Kaden Honeycutt - 24.500
  10. Tyler Ankrum - 24.400
  11. Ty Dillon - 23.800
  12. Mason Massey - 23.150
  13. Timmy Hill - 22.750
  14. Chase Purdy - 22.550
  15. Bret Holmes - 21.750
  16. Ben Rhodes - 20.250
  17. Grant Enfinger - 19.950
  18. Jake Garcia - 19.250
  19. Lawless Alan - 17.750
  20. Dean Thompson - 17.050
  21. Connor Mosack - 17.000
  22. Bayley Currey - 15.500
  23. Matt Crafton - 14.300
  24. Stewart Friesen - 12.700
  25. Rajah Caruth - 10.750
  26. Tanner Gray - 10.450
  27. Daniel Dye - 9.400
  28. Ty Majeski - 8.200
  29. Zane Smith - 6.850
  30. Taylor Gray - 6.650
  31. Nick Sanchez - 3.700
  32. Christian Eckes - 3.000
  33. Corey Heim - 2.800

Catch all the NASCAR Truck Series teams and drivers at the Kansas Speedway on Saturday, May 4, live on FS1.

