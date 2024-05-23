  • home icon
NASCAR 2024 Truck Series: Qualifying order for the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 23, 2024 19:35 GMT
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200

The Charlotte Motor Speedway will host NASCAR’s North Carolina Education Lottery 200 this weekend. The 11th race of the 2024 Truck Series season kicks off at 8:30 pm ET on Friday, May 24, in a 201-mile action-packed contest.

The Charlotte Motor Speedway, which opened in 1960, is in Concord, North Carolina, and boasts a quad-shaped oval track of 1.5 miles in length.

The North Carolina Education Lottery 200 lineup comprises 38 drivers for 36 spots. The NASCAR Truck Series weekend will kick off with practice session on Friday at 1:35 pm ET, followed by qualifying session at 2:05 pm ET, and conclude the day with the 134-lap truck race.

ThorSport Racing driver Ben Rhodes is the defending winner of North Carolina Education Lottery 200. Rhodes will look to defend his title.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2024 North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway:

Friday’s Truck Series qualifying session kicks off with MBM Motorsports driver Jeffrey Earnhardt running the first lap and Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim running the final lap at Charlotte.

Here’s the full qualifying order for the North Carolina Education Lottery 200:

Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Jeffrey Earnhardt - 61.650
  2. Jennifer Jo Cobb - 41.700
  3. Justin Carroll - 41.350
  4. Memphis Villarreal - 40.300
  5. Mason Maggio - 39.250
  6. Keith McGee - 35.500
  7. Thad Moffitt - 32.000
  8. Spencer Boyd - 31.400
  9. Conner Jones - 30.650
  10. Lawless Alan - 28.650
  11. Timmy Hill - 26.400
  12. Bret Holmes - 26.100
  13. Mason Massey - 25.400
  14. Dean Thompson - 24.750
  15. Ty Dillon - 24.150
  16. Kaden Honeycutt - 23.300
  17. Stefan Parsons - 23.050
  18. Brett Moffitt - 22.650
  19. Chase Purdy - 22.300
  20. Matt Mills - 22.250
  21. Connor Mosack - 19.400
  22. Matt Crafton - 18.650
  23. Bayley Currey - 18.400
  24. Jake Garcia - 17.700
  25. Ben Rhodes - 17.300
  26. Tanner Gray - 13.600
  27. Stewart Friesen - 13.500
  28. Jack Wood - 12.200
  29. Rajah Caruth - 12.200
  30. Daniel Dye - 11.900
  31. Taylor Gray - 11.750
  32. Layne Riggs - 10.350
  33. Tyler Ankrum - 7.800
  34. Ty Majeski - 6.850
  35. Nick Sanchez - 6.550
  36. Grant Enfinger - 6.050
  37. Christian Eckes - 3.950
  38. Corey Heim - 1.350

Catch all the NASCAR Truck Series teams and drivers at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday, May 24, live on FS1.

