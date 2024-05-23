NASCAR 2024 Truck Series: Qualifying order for the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

The Charlotte Motor Speedway will host NASCAR’s North Carolina Education Lottery 200 this weekend. The 11th race of the 2024 Truck Series season kicks off at 8:30 pm ET on Friday, May 24, in a 201-mile action-packed contest.

The Charlotte Motor Speedway, which opened in 1960, is in Concord, North Carolina, and boasts a quad-shaped oval track of 1.5 miles in length.

The North Carolina Education Lottery 200 lineup comprises 38 drivers for 36 spots. The NASCAR Truck Series weekend will kick off with practice session on Friday at 1:35 pm ET, followed by qualifying session at 2:05 pm ET, and conclude the day with the 134-lap truck race.

ThorSport Racing driver Ben Rhodes is the defending winner of North Carolina Education Lottery 200. Rhodes will look to defend his title.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2024 North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway:

Friday’s Truck Series qualifying session kicks off with MBM Motorsports driver Jeffrey Earnhardt running the first lap and Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim running the final lap at Charlotte.

Here’s the full qualifying order for the North Carolina Education Lottery 200:

Order - Driver – Metric score

Jeffrey Earnhardt - 61.650 Jennifer Jo Cobb - 41.700 Justin Carroll - 41.350 Memphis Villarreal - 40.300 Mason Maggio - 39.250 Keith McGee - 35.500 Thad Moffitt - 32.000 Spencer Boyd - 31.400 Conner Jones - 30.650 Lawless Alan - 28.650 Timmy Hill - 26.400 Bret Holmes - 26.100 Mason Massey - 25.400 Dean Thompson - 24.750 Ty Dillon - 24.150 Kaden Honeycutt - 23.300 Stefan Parsons - 23.050 Brett Moffitt - 22.650 Chase Purdy - 22.300 Matt Mills - 22.250 Connor Mosack - 19.400 Matt Crafton - 18.650 Bayley Currey - 18.400 Jake Garcia - 17.700 Ben Rhodes - 17.300 Tanner Gray - 13.600 Stewart Friesen - 13.500 Jack Wood - 12.200 Rajah Caruth - 12.200 Daniel Dye - 11.900 Taylor Gray - 11.750 Layne Riggs - 10.350 Tyler Ankrum - 7.800 Ty Majeski - 6.850 Nick Sanchez - 6.550 Grant Enfinger - 6.050 Christian Eckes - 3.950 Corey Heim - 1.350

Catch all the NASCAR Truck Series teams and drivers at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday, May 24, live on FS1.