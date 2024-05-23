NASCAR 2024 Truck Series: Qualifying order for the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

The Charlotte Motor Speedway will host NASCAR’s North Carolina Education Lottery 200 this weekend. The 11th race of the 2024 Truck Series season kicks off at 8:30 pm ET on Friday, May 24, in a 201-mile action-packed contest.
The Charlotte Motor Speedway, which opened in 1960, is in Concord, North Carolina, and boasts a quad-shaped oval track of 1.5 miles in length.
The North Carolina Education Lottery 200 lineup comprises 38 drivers for 36 spots. The NASCAR Truck Series weekend will kick off with practice session on Friday at 1:35 pm ET, followed by qualifying session at 2:05 pm ET, and conclude the day with the 134-lap truck race.
ThorSport Racing driver Ben Rhodes is the defending winner of North Carolina Education Lottery 200. Rhodes will look to defend his title.
Qualifying order for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2024 North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway:
Friday’s Truck Series qualifying session kicks off with MBM Motorsports driver Jeffrey Earnhardt running the first lap and Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim running the final lap at Charlotte.
Here’s the full qualifying order for the North Carolina Education Lottery 200:
Order - Driver – Metric score
- Jeffrey Earnhardt - 61.650
- Jennifer Jo Cobb - 41.700
- Justin Carroll - 41.350
- Memphis Villarreal - 40.300
- Mason Maggio - 39.250
- Keith McGee - 35.500
- Thad Moffitt - 32.000
- Spencer Boyd - 31.400
- Conner Jones - 30.650
- Lawless Alan - 28.650
- Timmy Hill - 26.400
- Bret Holmes - 26.100
- Mason Massey - 25.400
- Dean Thompson - 24.750
- Ty Dillon - 24.150
- Kaden Honeycutt - 23.300
- Stefan Parsons - 23.050
- Brett Moffitt - 22.650
- Chase Purdy - 22.300
- Matt Mills - 22.250
- Connor Mosack - 19.400
- Matt Crafton - 18.650
- Bayley Currey - 18.400
- Jake Garcia - 17.700
- Ben Rhodes - 17.300
- Tanner Gray - 13.600
- Stewart Friesen - 13.500
- Jack Wood - 12.200
- Rajah Caruth - 12.200
- Daniel Dye - 11.900
- Taylor Gray - 11.750
- Layne Riggs - 10.350
- Tyler Ankrum - 7.800
- Ty Majeski - 6.850
- Nick Sanchez - 6.550
- Grant Enfinger - 6.050
- Christian Eckes - 3.950
- Corey Heim - 1.350
Catch all the NASCAR Truck Series teams and drivers at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday, May 24, live on FS1.