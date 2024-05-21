NASCAR Truck Series 2024: Full entry list for North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

The 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series returns to Concord, North Carolina, this weekend, following a North Wilkesboro race.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 is the 11th Truck Series race of the season and will be held on Friday (May 24) at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. The race kicks off at 8:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

Expand Tweet

The event will be contested over 134 laps on the 1.5-mile permanent asphalt tri-oval shaped intermediate speedway. It will be the 21st annual North Carolina Education Lottery 200 truck race, hosted by Charlotte Motor Speedway.

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the list of drivers taking part in the 201-mile North Carolina Education Lottery 200 on Friday.

Expand Tweet

The 38 truck drivers have entered for 36 spots, which include notable names like Brett Moffitt, Connor Mosack, Jennifer Jo Cobb, Memphis Villarreal, Mason Maggio, Keith McGee, Kaden Honeycutt, Jeffrey Earnhardt, Stefan Parsons, Justin Carroll and Jack Wood.

Driving the #99 Ford for ThorSport Racing, Ben Rhodes won last year’s Craftsman Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 in an hour, 43 minutes and 10 seconds.

NASCAR’s 2024 Craftsman Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 full entry list

Here's a list of the 38 Truck Series drivers who will take part at the Charlotte Motor Speedway:

#1 - Brett Moffitt #02 - Mason Massey #2 - Nick Sanchez #5 - Dean Thompson #7 - Connor Mosack #9 - Grant Enfinger #10 - Jennifer Jo Cobb #11 - Corey Heim #13 - Jake Garcia #15 - Tanner Gray #17 - Taylor Gray #18 - Tyler Ankrum #19 - Christian Eckes #20 - Memphis Villarreal #21 - Mason Maggio #22 - Keith McGee #25 - Ty Dillon #32 - Bret Holmes #33 - Lawless Alan #38 - Layne Riggs (R) #41 - Bayley Currey #42 - Matt Mills #43 - Daniel Dye #45 - Kaden Honeycutt #46 - Thad Moffitt (R) #52 - Stewart Friesen #56 - Timmy Hill #66 - Conner Jones (R) #67 - Jeffrey Earnhardt (i) #71 - Rajah Caruth #75 - Stefan Parsons #76 - Spencer Boyd #77 - Chase Purdy #88 - Matt Crafton #90 - Justin Carroll #91 - Jack Wood #98 - Ty Majeski #99 - Ben Rhodes

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 24, 2024, at 8:30 pm ET.