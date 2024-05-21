  • home icon
NASCAR Truck Series 2024: Full entry list for North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 21, 2024 19:26 GMT
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series heads to Charlotte Motor Speedway

The 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series returns to Concord, North Carolina, this weekend, following a North Wilkesboro race.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 is the 11th Truck Series race of the season and will be held on Friday (May 24) at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. The race kicks off at 8:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

The event will be contested over 134 laps on the 1.5-mile permanent asphalt tri-oval shaped intermediate speedway. It will be the 21st annual North Carolina Education Lottery 200 truck race, hosted by Charlotte Motor Speedway.

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the list of drivers taking part in the 201-mile North Carolina Education Lottery 200 on Friday.

The 38 truck drivers have entered for 36 spots, which include notable names like Brett Moffitt, Connor Mosack, Jennifer Jo Cobb, Memphis Villarreal, Mason Maggio, Keith McGee, Kaden Honeycutt, Jeffrey Earnhardt, Stefan Parsons, Justin Carroll and Jack Wood.

Driving the #99 Ford for ThorSport Racing, Ben Rhodes won last year’s Craftsman Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 in an hour, 43 minutes and 10 seconds.

NASCAR’s 2024 Craftsman Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 full entry list

Here's a list of the 38 Truck Series drivers who will take part at the Charlotte Motor Speedway:

  1. #1 - Brett Moffitt
  2. #02 - Mason Massey
  3. #2 - Nick Sanchez
  4. #5 - Dean Thompson
  5. #7 - Connor Mosack
  6. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  7. #10 - Jennifer Jo Cobb
  8. #11 - Corey Heim
  9. #13 - Jake Garcia
  10. #15 - Tanner Gray
  11. #17 - Taylor Gray
  12. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  13. #19 - Christian Eckes
  14. #20 - Memphis Villarreal
  15. #21 - Mason Maggio
  16. #22 - Keith McGee
  17. #25 - Ty Dillon
  18. #32 - Bret Holmes
  19. #33 - Lawless Alan
  20. #38 - Layne Riggs (R)
  21. #41 - Bayley Currey
  22. #42 - Matt Mills
  23. #43 - Daniel Dye
  24. #45 - Kaden Honeycutt
  25. #46 - Thad Moffitt (R)
  26. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  27. #56 - Timmy Hill
  28. #66 - Conner Jones (R)
  29. #67 - Jeffrey Earnhardt (i)
  30. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  31. #75 - Stefan Parsons
  32. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  33. #77 - Chase Purdy
  34. #88 - Matt Crafton
  35. #90 - Justin Carroll
  36. #91 - Jack Wood
  37. #98 - Ty Majeski
  38. #99 - Ben Rhodes

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 24, 2024, at 8:30 pm ET.

