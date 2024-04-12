NASCAR 2024 Truck Series: Qualifying order for the SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250

The Texas Motor Speedway will host NASCAR’s SpeedyCash.com 250 this weekend. The seventh race of the 2024 Truck Series season kicks off at 8:30 pm ET on Friday, April 12, in a 250-mile action-packed contest.

The Texas Motor Speedway, which opened in 1996, is in Fort Worth, Texas, and boasts a quad-oval-shaped intermediate track of 1.5 miles in length.

The SpeedyCash.com 250 lineup comprises 34 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Truck Series races, a practice and qualifying session will open this racing weekend on Friday, which will determine the starting positions for the 167-lap truck race.

Niece Motorsports driver Carson Hocevar won last year’s SpeedyCash.com 250 in two hours, 34 minutes, and 45 seconds, marking his first Truck Series career victory.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2024 SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for the SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway:

Friday’s Truck Series qualifying session kicks off with Young Motorsport driver Memphis Villarreal running the first lap and ThorSport Racing driver Ty Majeski running the final lap at Texas Motor Speedway.

Here’s the full qualifying order for the SpeedyCash.com 250:

Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Memphis Villarreal – 39.250
  2. Stefan Parsons - 36.800
  3. Conner Jones - 35.100
  4. Keith McGee - 33.200
  5. Lawless Alan - 30.200
  6. Thad Moffitt - 29.850
  7. Matt Mills - 28.800
  8. Kris Wright - 28.150
  9. Spencer Boyd - 26.900
  10. Dean Thompson - 25.900
  11. Zane Smith - 24.750
  12. Bret Holmes - 23.400
  13. Ty Dillon - 22.600
  14. Timmy Hill - 22.200
  15. Johnny Sauter - 22.150
  16. Kyle Busch - 20.150
  17. Grant Enfinger - 18.500
  18. Mason Massey - 18.350
  19. Jake Garcia - 18.350
  20. Stewart Friesen - 17.650
  21. Bayley Currey - 16.750
  22. Layne Riggs - 16.400
  23. Daniel Dye - 16.350
  24. Tanner Gray - 16.050
  25. Ben Rhodes - 14.100
  26. Matt Crafton - 12.150
  27. Chase Purdy - 9.400
  28. Rajah Caruth - 7.950
  29. Corey Heim - 6.750
  30. Taylor Gray - 5.850
  31. Nick Sanchez - 5.050
  32. Tyler Ankrum - 4.750
  33. Christian Eckes - 2.350
  34. Ty Majeski - 1.650

Catch all the NASCAR Truck Series teams and drivers at Texas Motor Speedway on Friday, April 12, live on FS1.

