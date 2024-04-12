NASCAR 2024 Truck Series: Qualifying order for the SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway

The Texas Motor Speedway will host NASCAR’s SpeedyCash.com 250 this weekend. The seventh race of the 2024 Truck Series season kicks off at 8:30 pm ET on Friday, April 12, in a 250-mile action-packed contest.
The Texas Motor Speedway, which opened in 1996, is in Fort Worth, Texas, and boasts a quad-oval-shaped intermediate track of 1.5 miles in length.
The SpeedyCash.com 250 lineup comprises 34 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Truck Series races, a practice and qualifying session will open this racing weekend on Friday, which will determine the starting positions for the 167-lap truck race.
Niece Motorsports driver Carson Hocevar won last year’s SpeedyCash.com 250 in two hours, 34 minutes, and 45 seconds, marking his first Truck Series career victory.
Qualifying order for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2024 SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for the SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway:
Friday’s Truck Series qualifying session kicks off with Young Motorsport driver Memphis Villarreal running the first lap and ThorSport Racing driver Ty Majeski running the final lap at Texas Motor Speedway.
Here’s the full qualifying order for the SpeedyCash.com 250:
Order - Driver – Metric score
- Memphis Villarreal – 39.250
- Stefan Parsons - 36.800
- Conner Jones - 35.100
- Keith McGee - 33.200
- Lawless Alan - 30.200
- Thad Moffitt - 29.850
- Matt Mills - 28.800
- Kris Wright - 28.150
- Spencer Boyd - 26.900
- Dean Thompson - 25.900
- Zane Smith - 24.750
- Bret Holmes - 23.400
- Ty Dillon - 22.600
- Timmy Hill - 22.200
- Johnny Sauter - 22.150
- Kyle Busch - 20.150
- Grant Enfinger - 18.500
- Mason Massey - 18.350
- Jake Garcia - 18.350
- Stewart Friesen - 17.650
- Bayley Currey - 16.750
- Layne Riggs - 16.400
- Daniel Dye - 16.350
- Tanner Gray - 16.050
- Ben Rhodes - 14.100
- Matt Crafton - 12.150
- Chase Purdy - 9.400
- Rajah Caruth - 7.950
- Corey Heim - 6.750
- Taylor Gray - 5.850
- Nick Sanchez - 5.050
- Tyler Ankrum - 4.750
- Christian Eckes - 2.350
- Ty Majeski - 1.650
Catch all the NASCAR Truck Series teams and drivers at Texas Motor Speedway on Friday, April 12, live on FS1.