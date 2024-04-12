NASCAR 2024 Truck Series: Qualifying order for the SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway

The Texas Motor Speedway will host NASCAR’s SpeedyCash.com 250 this weekend. The seventh race of the 2024 Truck Series season kicks off at 8:30 pm ET on Friday, April 12, in a 250-mile action-packed contest.

The Texas Motor Speedway, which opened in 1996, is in Fort Worth, Texas, and boasts a quad-oval-shaped intermediate track of 1.5 miles in length.

The SpeedyCash.com 250 lineup comprises 34 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Truck Series races, a practice and qualifying session will open this racing weekend on Friday, which will determine the starting positions for the 167-lap truck race.

Niece Motorsports driver Carson Hocevar won last year’s SpeedyCash.com 250 in two hours, 34 minutes, and 45 seconds, marking his first Truck Series career victory.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2024 SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for the SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway:

Friday’s Truck Series qualifying session kicks off with Young Motorsport driver Memphis Villarreal running the first lap and ThorSport Racing driver Ty Majeski running the final lap at Texas Motor Speedway.

Here’s the full qualifying order for the SpeedyCash.com 250:

Order - Driver – Metric score

Memphis Villarreal – 39.250 Stefan Parsons - 36.800 Conner Jones - 35.100 Keith McGee - 33.200 Lawless Alan - 30.200 Thad Moffitt - 29.850 Matt Mills - 28.800 Kris Wright - 28.150 Spencer Boyd - 26.900 Dean Thompson - 25.900 Zane Smith - 24.750 Bret Holmes - 23.400 Ty Dillon - 22.600 Timmy Hill - 22.200 Johnny Sauter - 22.150 Kyle Busch - 20.150 Grant Enfinger - 18.500 Mason Massey - 18.350 Jake Garcia - 18.350 Stewart Friesen - 17.650 Bayley Currey - 16.750 Layne Riggs - 16.400 Daniel Dye - 16.350 Tanner Gray - 16.050 Ben Rhodes - 14.100 Matt Crafton - 12.150 Chase Purdy - 9.400 Rajah Caruth - 7.950 Corey Heim - 6.750 Taylor Gray - 5.850 Nick Sanchez - 5.050 Tyler Ankrum - 4.750 Christian Eckes - 2.350 Ty Majeski - 1.650

