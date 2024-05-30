NASCAR 2024 Truck Series: Qualifying order for the Toyota 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 30, 2024 20:57 GMT
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200

The World Wide Technology Raceway will host NASCAR’s Toyota 200 this weekend. The 12th race of the 2024 Truck Series season kicks off at 1:30 pm ET on Saturday, June 1, in a 200-mile action-packed contest.

The World Wide Technology Raceway, which opened in 1997, is in Madison, Illinois, and boasts an oval track of 1.25 miles in length.

also-read-trending Trending

The Toyota 200 lineup comprises 32 drivers. The NASCAR Truck Series weekend kicks off with a practice session on Friday at 6:05 pm ET, followed by a qualifying session at 6:35 pm ET, and conclude the day with the 160-lap truck race.

GMS Racing driver Grant Enfinger is the defending winner of the Toyota 200. Enfinger will look to defend his title.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2024 Toyota 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for the Toyota 200 at the World Wide Technology Raceway:

Saturday’s Truck Series qualifying session kicks off with Reaume Brothers Racing driver Keith McGee running the first lap and Rev Racing driver Nick Sanchez running the final lap at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Here’s the full qualifying order for the Toyota 200 at Gateway:

Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Keith McGee - 33.450
  2. Thad Moffitt - 32.700
  3. Luke Fenhaus - 29.650
  4. Lawless Alan - 28.550
  5. Vicente Salas - 25.150
  6. Colby Howard - 25.050
  7. Timmy Hill - 24.550
  8. Matt Crafton - 24.400
  9. Spencer Boyd - 24.350
  10. Corey Heim - 24.100
  11. Ty Dillon - 23.850
  12. Tyler Ankrum - 23.500
  13. Layne Riggs - 23.350
  14. Bayley Currey - 22.550
  15. Mason Massey - 22.150
  16. Connor Mosack - 20.600
  17. Andres Perez de Lara - 20.150
  18. Bret Holmes - 18.650
  19. Daniel Dye - 17.550
  20. Matt Mills - 14.150
  21. Chase Purdy - 13.600
  22. Ty Majeski - 13.500
  23. Dean Thompson - 12.900
  24. Tanner Gray - 12.500
  25. Jake Gracia - 12.300
  26. Rajah Caruth - 11.550
  27. Taylor Gray - 10.950
  28. Ben Rhodes - 9.450
  29. Grant Enfinger - 7.500
  30. Stewart Friesen - 7.150
  31. Christian Eckes - 5.650
  32. Nick Sanchez - 3.050

Catch all the NASCAR Truck Series teams and drivers at the World Wide Technology Raceway on Saturday, June 1, live on FOX.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी