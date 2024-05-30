NASCAR 2024 Truck Series: Qualifying order for the Toyota 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway

The World Wide Technology Raceway will host NASCAR’s Toyota 200 this weekend. The 12th race of the 2024 Truck Series season kicks off at 1:30 pm ET on Saturday, June 1, in a 200-mile action-packed contest.

The World Wide Technology Raceway, which opened in 1997, is in Madison, Illinois, and boasts an oval track of 1.25 miles in length.

The Toyota 200 lineup comprises 32 drivers. The NASCAR Truck Series weekend kicks off with a practice session on Friday at 6:05 pm ET, followed by a qualifying session at 6:35 pm ET, and conclude the day with the 160-lap truck race.

GMS Racing driver Grant Enfinger is the defending winner of the Toyota 200. Enfinger will look to defend his title.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2024 Toyota 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for the Toyota 200 at the World Wide Technology Raceway:

Saturday’s Truck Series qualifying session kicks off with Reaume Brothers Racing driver Keith McGee running the first lap and Rev Racing driver Nick Sanchez running the final lap at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Here’s the full qualifying order for the Toyota 200 at Gateway:

Order - Driver – Metric score

Keith McGee - 33.450 Thad Moffitt - 32.700 Luke Fenhaus - 29.650 Lawless Alan - 28.550 Vicente Salas - 25.150 Colby Howard - 25.050 Timmy Hill - 24.550 Matt Crafton - 24.400 Spencer Boyd - 24.350 Corey Heim - 24.100 Ty Dillon - 23.850 Tyler Ankrum - 23.500 Layne Riggs - 23.350 Bayley Currey - 22.550 Mason Massey - 22.150 Connor Mosack - 20.600 Andres Perez de Lara - 20.150 Bret Holmes - 18.650 Daniel Dye - 17.550 Matt Mills - 14.150 Chase Purdy - 13.600 Ty Majeski - 13.500 Dean Thompson - 12.900 Tanner Gray - 12.500 Jake Gracia - 12.300 Rajah Caruth - 11.550 Taylor Gray - 10.950 Ben Rhodes - 9.450 Grant Enfinger - 7.500 Stewart Friesen - 7.150 Christian Eckes - 5.650 Nick Sanchez - 3.050

Catch all the NASCAR Truck Series teams and drivers at the World Wide Technology Raceway on Saturday, June 1, live on FOX.