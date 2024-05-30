NASCAR 2024 Truck Series: Qualifying order for the Toyota 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway

The World Wide Technology Raceway will host NASCAR’s Toyota 200 this weekend. The 12th race of the 2024 Truck Series season kicks off at 1:30 pm ET on Saturday, June 1, in a 200-mile action-packed contest.
The World Wide Technology Raceway, which opened in 1997, is in Madison, Illinois, and boasts an oval track of 1.25 miles in length.
The Toyota 200 lineup comprises 32 drivers. The NASCAR Truck Series weekend kicks off with a practice session on Friday at 6:05 pm ET, followed by a qualifying session at 6:35 pm ET, and conclude the day with the 160-lap truck race.
GMS Racing driver Grant Enfinger is the defending winner of the Toyota 200. Enfinger will look to defend his title.
Qualifying order for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2024 Toyota 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for the Toyota 200 at the World Wide Technology Raceway:
Saturday’s Truck Series qualifying session kicks off with Reaume Brothers Racing driver Keith McGee running the first lap and Rev Racing driver Nick Sanchez running the final lap at World Wide Technology Raceway.
Here’s the full qualifying order for the Toyota 200 at Gateway:
Order - Driver – Metric score
- Keith McGee - 33.450
- Thad Moffitt - 32.700
- Luke Fenhaus - 29.650
- Lawless Alan - 28.550
- Vicente Salas - 25.150
- Colby Howard - 25.050
- Timmy Hill - 24.550
- Matt Crafton - 24.400
- Spencer Boyd - 24.350
- Corey Heim - 24.100
- Ty Dillon - 23.850
- Tyler Ankrum - 23.500
- Layne Riggs - 23.350
- Bayley Currey - 22.550
- Mason Massey - 22.150
- Connor Mosack - 20.600
- Andres Perez de Lara - 20.150
- Bret Holmes - 18.650
- Daniel Dye - 17.550
- Matt Mills - 14.150
- Chase Purdy - 13.600
- Ty Majeski - 13.500
- Dean Thompson - 12.900
- Tanner Gray - 12.500
- Jake Gracia - 12.300
- Rajah Caruth - 11.550
- Taylor Gray - 10.950
- Ben Rhodes - 9.450
- Grant Enfinger - 7.500
- Stewart Friesen - 7.150
- Christian Eckes - 5.650
- Nick Sanchez - 3.050
Catch all the NASCAR Truck Series teams and drivers at the World Wide Technology Raceway on Saturday, June 1, live on FOX.