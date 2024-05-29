NASCAR Truck Series 2024: Full entry list for Toyota 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 29, 2024 20:28 GMT
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200

The 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series returns to Madison, Illinois, this weekend, following a Charlotte truck race.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200 is the 12th Truck Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (June 1) at the World Wide Technology Raceway. The race kicks off at 1:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on FOX and MRN.

The event will be contested over 160 laps on the 1.25-mile permanent asphalt quad-oval-shaped speedway. It will be the third annual Toyota 200 truck race, hosted by World Wide Technology Raceway.

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the list of drivers taking part in the 200-mile Toyota 200 on Saturday.

The 32 truck drivers who have entered this week include notable names like Colby Howard, Andres Perez, Grant Enfinger, Keith McGee, Connor Mosack, Corey Heim, Nick Sanchez, Luke Fenhaus and Vicente Salas.

Driving the #23 Chevrolet for GMS Racing, Grant Enfinger won last year’s Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200 in two hours, 30 minutes and 29 seconds.

NASCAR’s 2024 Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200 full entry list

Here's the list of the 32 Truck Series drivers who will take part at the World Wide Technology Raceway:

  1. #1 - Colby Howard
  2. #02 - Mason Massey
  3. #2 - Nick Sanchez
  4. #5 - Dean Thompson
  5. #7 - Andrés Pérez de Lara
  6. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  7. #11 - Corey Heim
  8. #13 - Jake Garcia
  9. #15 - Tanner Gray
  10. #17 - Taylor Gray
  11. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  12. #19 - Christian Eckes
  13. #22 - Keith McGee
  14. #25 - Ty Dillon
  15. #32 - Bret Holmes
  16. #33 - Lawless Alan
  17. #38 - Layne Riggs (R)
  18. #41 - Bayley Currey
  19. #42 - Matt Mills
  20. #43 - Daniel Dye
  21. #45 - Connor Mosack
  22. #46 - Thad Moffitt (R)
  23. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  24. #56 - Timmy Hill
  25. #66 - Luke Fenhaus
  26. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  27. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  28. #77 - Chase Purdy
  29. #88 - Matt Crafton
  30. #91 - Vicente Salas
  31. #98 - Ty Majeski
  32. #99 - Ben Rhodes

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series weekend at the World Wide Technology Raceway on June 1, 2024, at 1:30 pm ET.

