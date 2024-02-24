NASCAR 2024 Truck Series: Starting lineup for Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

After the season-opening Fresh from Florida 250, the 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series arrived at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia.

The Fr8 208 will be telecast live on FS1 and MRN at 2 pm ET. The second race of the 2024 Truck Series season will be contested on a 1.54-mile-long permanent asphalt quad-oval shaped intermediate speedway (with superspeedway rules). The 33 drivers will compete over 135 laps in the race for a chance at victory.

FOX Sports’ journalist Bob Pockrass shared the NASCAR Truck Series starting line-up for Fr8 208 on his official X account, formerly Twitter.

In Friday’s NASCAR Truck Series qualifying race (Feb 23), McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver Daniel Dye won his first career truck pole. Dye is set to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the Fr8 208 at Atlanta. He posted a lap time of 31.817 seconds and a speed of 174.246 mph.

Tyler Ankrum, Dye’s McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet teammate will share the front row with him after turning in a lap of 173.467 mph.

They were followed by Ty Majeski, Jack Wood, Christian Eckes, Grant Enfinger, Kyle Busch, Matt Crafton, Chase Purdy, and Conner Jones, who completed the top 10.

2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Fr8 208 starting line-up

Below are the starting positions of the 33-Truck Series grid at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

#43 - Daniel Dye #18 - Tyler Ankrum #98 - Ty Majeski #91 - Jack Wood #19 - Christian Eckes #9 - Grant Enfinger #7 - Kyle Busch #88 - Matt Crafton #77 - Chase Purdy #66 - Conner Jones #13 - Jake Garcia #71 - Rajah Caruth #38 - Layne Riggs #99 - Ben Rhodes #1 - Colby Howard #52 - Stewart Friesen #25 - Ty Dillon #2 - Nick Sanchez #11 - Corey Heim #41 - Bayley Currey #42 - Matt Mills #15 - Tanner Gray #5 - Dean Thompson #32 - Bret Holmes #45 - Kaden Honeycutt #21 - Mason Maggio #56 - Timmy Hill #46 - Thad Moffitt #33 - Lawless Alan #02 - Mason Massey #17 - Taylor Gray #22 - Keith McGee #76 - Spencer Boyd

Catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at Atlanta Motor Speedway for Fr8 208 at 2 pm ET.