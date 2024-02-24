NASCAR 2024 Truck Series: Starting lineup for Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 24, 2024 19:05 IST
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Fr8 208 - Qualifying
After the season-opening Fresh from Florida 250, the 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series arrived at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia.

The Fr8 208 will be telecast live on FS1 and MRN at 2 pm ET. The second race of the 2024 Truck Series season will be contested on a 1.54-mile-long permanent asphalt quad-oval shaped intermediate speedway (with superspeedway rules). The 33 drivers will compete over 135 laps in the race for a chance at victory.

FOX Sports’ journalist Bob Pockrass shared the NASCAR Truck Series starting line-up for Fr8 208 on his official X account, formerly Twitter.

In Friday’s NASCAR Truck Series qualifying race (Feb 23), McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver Daniel Dye won his first career truck pole. Dye is set to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the Fr8 208 at Atlanta. He posted a lap time of 31.817 seconds and a speed of 174.246 mph.

Tyler Ankrum, Dye’s McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet teammate will share the front row with him after turning in a lap of 173.467 mph.

They were followed by Ty Majeski, Jack Wood, Christian Eckes, Grant Enfinger, Kyle Busch, Matt Crafton, Chase Purdy, and Conner Jones, who completed the top 10.

2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Fr8 208 starting line-up

Below are the starting positions of the 33-Truck Series grid at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

  1. #43 - Daniel Dye
  2. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  3. #98 - Ty Majeski
  4. #91 - Jack Wood
  5. #19 - Christian Eckes
  6. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  7. #7 - Kyle Busch
  8. #88 - Matt Crafton
  9. #77 - Chase Purdy
  10. #66 - Conner Jones
  11. #13 - Jake Garcia
  12. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  13. #38 - Layne Riggs
  14. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  15. #1 - Colby Howard
  16. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  17. #25 - Ty Dillon
  18. #2 - Nick Sanchez
  19. #11 - Corey Heim
  20. #41 - Bayley Currey
  21. #42 - Matt Mills
  22. #15 - Tanner Gray
  23. #5 - Dean Thompson
  24. #32 - Bret Holmes
  25. #45 - Kaden Honeycutt
  26. #21 - Mason Maggio
  27. #56 - Timmy Hill
  28. #46 - Thad Moffitt
  29. #33 - Lawless Alan
  30. #02 - Mason Massey
  31. #17 - Taylor Gray
  32. #22 - Keith McGee
  33. #76 - Spencer Boyd

Catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at Atlanta Motor Speedway for Fr8 208 at 2 pm ET.

Edited by Yash Soni
