NASCAR 2024 Truck Series: What does the points table look like after Victoria's Voice Foundation 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Rajah Caruth, the African-American driver became the third different winner of the 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season after winning the Victoria's Voice Foundation 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, March 1.

In an action-packed truck race, Caruth secured his maiden truck win after leading the final 20 laps and staying out on the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.

Expand Tweet

With the Las Vegas victory, Caruth was awarded 57 points and gained one spot on the points table. He moved from fifth to fourth place in the standings with 123 points, with one win and two top-five finishes.

After finishing P2 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver Tyler Ankrum gained 42 points and maintained the top position in the Truck Series driver’s standings with 133 points.

With a P3 finish, Corey Heim gained 49 points. He moved from fourth to third in the points table with 126 points.

Expand Tweet

Nick Sanchez, who won the season-opening race finished 17th. He gained 25 points and holds fifth place in the points table with 104 points.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series drivers' standings after Victoria's Voice Foundation 200

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Truck Series standings after the 2024 Victoria's Voice Foundation 200:

Tyler Ankrum - 133 Ty Majeski - 128 Corey Heim - 126 Rajah Caruth - 123 Nick Sanchez - 104 Taylor Gray - 103 Matt Crafton - 94 Bret Holmes - 89 Christian Eckes - 85 Grant Enfinger - 85 Daniel Dye - 66 Stewart Friesen - 66 Tanner Gray - 64 Spencer Boyd - 55 Jake Garcia - 55 Timmy Hill - 53 Ben Rhodes - 52 Chase Purdy - 52 Bayley Currey - 50 Dean Thompson - 49 Mason Massey - 45 Lawless Alan - 44 Ty Dillon - 36 Jack Wood - 32 Keith McGee - 32 Stefan Parsons - 31 Kaden Honeycutt - 31 Conner Jones - 31 Bryan Dauzat - 28 Matt Mills - 27 Jason White - 25 Thad Moffitt - 24 Layne Riggs - 23 Colby Howard - 20 Connor Mosack - 18 Johnny Sauter - 18 Cory Roper - 15 Codie Rohrbaugh - 14 Mason Maggio - 13 Toni Breidinger - 10

Catch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams next in action at Bristol Motor Speedway on March 16, 2024.