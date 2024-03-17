NASCAR 2024 Truck Series: What does the points table look like after Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

Christian Eckes became the fourth different winner of the 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season after winning the Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 16.

In an action-packed truck race, Eckes dominated the race leading the final 92 laps and staying out on the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.

Expand Tweet

With the Bristol victory, Eckes was awarded 57 points and gained four spots on the points table. He moved from ninth to fifth place in the standings with 142 points, with one win and one top-five finish.

After finishing P5 at Bristol Motor Speedway, McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver Tyler Ankrum gained 41 points and maintained the top position in the Truck Series driver’s standings with 174 points.

With a P6 finish, Corey Heim gained 31 points. He moved from third to second in the points table with 157 points.

Expand Tweet

Rajah Caruth, who won his maiden truck win last week finished eighth. He gained 29 points and moved to third place on the points table with 152 points.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series drivers' standings after Weather Guard Truck Race

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Truck Series standings after the 2024 Weather Guard Truck Race:

Tyler Ankrum - 174 Corey Heim - 157 Rajah Caruth - 152 Ty Majeski - 145 Christian Eckes - 142 Nick Sanchez - 141 Taylor Gray - 138 Matt Crafton - 130 Grant Enfinger - 114 Bret Holmes - 95 Daniel Dye - 90 Tanner Gray - 86 Stewart Friesen - 85 Jake Garcia - 78 Ben Rhodes - 78 Bayley Currey - 76 Timmy Hill - 66 Dean Thompson - 63 Spencer Boyd - 62 Kaden Honeycutt - 58 Chase Purdy - 56 Lawless Alan - 54 Mason Massey - 54 Ty Dillon - 53 Layne Riggs - 51 Stefan Parsons - 50 Conner Jones - 49 Matt Mills - 39 Keith McGee - 37 Thad Moffitt - 35 Jack Wood - 32 Bryan Dauzat - 28 Jason White - 25 Mason Maggio - 21 Colby Howard - 20 Connor Mosack - 18 Johnny Sauter - 18 William Sawalich - 16 Cory Roper - 15 Codie Rohrbaugh – 14

Catch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams next in action at Circuit of the Americas on March 23, 2024.