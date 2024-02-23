NASCAR 2024 Truck Series: What is the qualifying order for Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway?

Atlanta Motor Speedway will host NASCAR's Fr8 208 this weekend. The second race of the 2024 Truck Series season kicks off at 2 pm ET on Saturday, Feb. 24, in a 208-mile action-packed contest.

Atlanta Motor Speedway, which opened in 1960, is located in Hampton, Georgia. It boasts a permanent asphalt quad-oval shaped intermediate speedway track of 1.54 miles total length.

The Fr8 208 lineup comprises 33 drivers. Unlike the other NASCAR Truck Series races, a qualifying session will open this racing weekend on Friday (Feb. 23), which will determine the starting positions for the 135-lap truck race.

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing and Christian Eckes won last year’s Fr8 208.

NASCAR Cup Series veteran Kyle Busch holds the record of winning the most number of Fr8 208 wins (four wins). Busch last won the event in 2021. He is followed by Ron Hornaday Jr. with two wins (2005 and 2011).

Qualifying order for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2024 Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the Fr8 208 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway:

Friday’s Truck Series qualifying session kicks off with Mason Maggio running the first lap and Bret Holmes running the final lap.

Here’s the full qualifying order for the Fr8 208:

Order - Driver – Metric score

Mason Maggio - 62.000 Conner Jones - 61.650 Thad Moffitt - 35.700 Ty Dillon - 34.550 Jack Garcia - 33.550 Colby Howard - 33.300 Layne Riggs - 33.000 Kaden Honeycutt - 31.350 Kyle Busch - 28.750 Matt Mills - 28.050 Lawless Alan - 27.800 Chase Purdy - 26.750 Ben Rhodes - 26.650 Keith McGee - 24.300 Mason Massey - 23.750 Dean Thompson - 23.250 Daniel Dye - 20.150 Taylor Gray - 18.950 Tanner Gray - 17.800 Grant Enfinger - 16.550 Jack Wood - 15.450 Stewart Friesen - 14.250 Ty Majeski - 13.600 Bayler Currey - 13.450 Timmy Hill - 12.100 Spencer Boyd - 10.150 Christian Eckes - 7.400 Matt Crafton - 6.750 Tyler Ankrum - 6.150 Rajah Caruth - 5.050 Corey Heim - 4.300 Nick Sanchez - 3.900 Bret Holmes - 3.850

Catch all the Truck Series teams and drivers at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, Feb. 24, live on FS1.