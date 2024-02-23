NASCAR 2024 Truck Series: What is the qualifying order for Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway?

Atlanta Motor Speedway will host NASCAR's Fr8 208 this weekend. The second race of the 2024 Truck Series season kicks off at 2 pm ET on Saturday, Feb. 24, in a 208-mile action-packed contest.
Atlanta Motor Speedway, which opened in 1960, is located in Hampton, Georgia. It boasts a permanent asphalt quad-oval shaped intermediate speedway track of 1.54 miles total length.
The Fr8 208 lineup comprises 33 drivers. Unlike the other NASCAR Truck Series races, a qualifying session will open this racing weekend on Friday (Feb. 23), which will determine the starting positions for the 135-lap truck race.
McAnally-Hilgemann Racing and Christian Eckes won last year’s Fr8 208.
NASCAR Cup Series veteran Kyle Busch holds the record of winning the most number of Fr8 208 wins (four wins). Busch last won the event in 2021. He is followed by Ron Hornaday Jr. with two wins (2005 and 2011).
Qualifying order for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2024 Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the Fr8 208 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway:
Friday’s Truck Series qualifying session kicks off with Mason Maggio running the first lap and Bret Holmes running the final lap.
Here’s the full qualifying order for the Fr8 208:
Order - Driver – Metric score
- Mason Maggio - 62.000
- Conner Jones - 61.650
- Thad Moffitt - 35.700
- Ty Dillon - 34.550
- Jack Garcia - 33.550
- Colby Howard - 33.300
- Layne Riggs - 33.000
- Kaden Honeycutt - 31.350
- Kyle Busch - 28.750
- Matt Mills - 28.050
- Lawless Alan - 27.800
- Chase Purdy - 26.750
- Ben Rhodes - 26.650
- Keith McGee - 24.300
- Mason Massey - 23.750
- Dean Thompson - 23.250
- Daniel Dye - 20.150
- Taylor Gray - 18.950
- Tanner Gray - 17.800
- Grant Enfinger - 16.550
- Jack Wood - 15.450
- Stewart Friesen - 14.250
- Ty Majeski - 13.600
- Bayler Currey - 13.450
- Timmy Hill - 12.100
- Spencer Boyd - 10.150
- Christian Eckes - 7.400
- Matt Crafton - 6.750
- Tyler Ankrum - 6.150
- Rajah Caruth - 5.050
- Corey Heim - 4.300
- Nick Sanchez - 3.900
- Bret Holmes - 3.850
Catch all the Truck Series teams and drivers at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, Feb. 24, live on FS1.