NASCAR 2024 Truck Series: What is the qualifying order for Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway?

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 23, 2024 18:40 IST
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Fr8 208
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Fr8 208

Atlanta Motor Speedway will host NASCAR's Fr8 208 this weekend. The second race of the 2024 Truck Series season kicks off at 2 pm ET on Saturday, Feb. 24, in a 208-mile action-packed contest.

Atlanta Motor Speedway, which opened in 1960, is located in Hampton, Georgia. It boasts a permanent asphalt quad-oval shaped intermediate speedway track of 1.54 miles total length.

The Fr8 208 lineup comprises 33 drivers. Unlike the other NASCAR Truck Series races, a qualifying session will open this racing weekend on Friday (Feb. 23), which will determine the starting positions for the 135-lap truck race.

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing and Christian Eckes won last year’s Fr8 208.

NASCAR Cup Series veteran Kyle Busch holds the record of winning the most number of Fr8 208 wins (four wins). Busch last won the event in 2021. He is followed by Ron Hornaday Jr. with two wins (2005 and 2011).

Qualifying order for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2024 Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the Fr8 208 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway:

Friday’s Truck Series qualifying session kicks off with Mason Maggio running the first lap and Bret Holmes running the final lap.

Here’s the full qualifying order for the Fr8 208:

Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Mason Maggio - 62.000
  2. Conner Jones - 61.650
  3. Thad Moffitt - 35.700
  4. Ty Dillon - 34.550
  5. Jack Garcia - 33.550
  6. Colby Howard - 33.300
  7. Layne Riggs - 33.000
  8. Kaden Honeycutt - 31.350
  9. Kyle Busch - 28.750
  10. Matt Mills - 28.050
  11. Lawless Alan - 27.800
  12. Chase Purdy - 26.750
  13. Ben Rhodes - 26.650
  14. Keith McGee - 24.300
  15. Mason Massey - 23.750
  16. Dean Thompson - 23.250
  17. Daniel Dye - 20.150
  18. Taylor Gray - 18.950
  19. Tanner Gray - 17.800
  20. Grant Enfinger - 16.550
  21. Jack Wood - 15.450
  22. Stewart Friesen - 14.250
  23. Ty Majeski - 13.600
  24. Bayler Currey - 13.450
  25. Timmy Hill - 12.100
  26. Spencer Boyd - 10.150
  27. Christian Eckes - 7.400
  28. Matt Crafton - 6.750
  29. Tyler Ankrum - 6.150
  30. Rajah Caruth - 5.050
  31. Corey Heim - 4.300
  32. Nick Sanchez - 3.900
  33. Bret Holmes - 3.850

Catch all the Truck Series teams and drivers at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, Feb. 24, live on FS1.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?