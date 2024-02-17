NASCAR 2024 Truck Series: What is the qualifying order for Fresh from Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway?

The Daytona International Speedway will host NASCAR's Fresh from Florida 250 this weekend. The first race of the 2024 Truck Series season kicks off at 7:30 pm ET on Friday, Feb. 16, in a 250-mile action-packed contest.

The Daytona International Speedway, which opened in 1959, is located in Daytona Beach, Florida. It boasts a permanent tri-oval track of 2.5-mile total length.

The Fresh from Florida 250 lineup comprises 40 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Truck Series races, practice sessions opened this racing weekend on Thursday. The qualifying session begins on Friday (Feb. 16), which will determine the starting positions for the 100-lap truck race.

Front Row Motorsports and Zane Smith won last year’s Fresh from Florida 250 (previously known as the NextEra Energy 250).

Qualifying order for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Fresh from Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for the season-opening Fresh from Florida 250 at the Daytona International Speedway:

Friday’s Truck Series qualifying session kicks off with Spencer Boyd running the first lap and Nick Sanchez running the final lap.

Here’s the full qualifying order for the Fresh from Florida 250:

Order - Driver – Metric score

#76 - Spencer Boyd #27 - Keith McGee #75 - Stefan Parsons #45 - Johnny Sauter #13 - Jake Garcia #95 - Clay Greenfield #97 - Codie Rohrbaugh #28 - Bryan Dauzat #46 - Thad Moffitt # #22 - Jason White #5 - Dean Thompson #56 - Timmy Hill #71 - Raiah Caruth #04 - Corv Roper #02 - Mason Massey #32 - Bret Holmes #36 - Ryan Huff #10 - Jennifer Jo Cobb #21 - Mason Maggio #9 - Grant Enfinger #38 - Layne Rigas # #91 - Jack Wood #98 - Ty Majeski #15 - Tanner Grav #19 - Christian Eckes #41 - Bayley Currey #43 - Daniel Dye #1 - Toni Breidinger #77 - Chase Purdy #52 - Stewart Friesen #25 - Ty Dillon #88 - Matt Crafton #11 - Corev Heim #99 - Ben Rhodes #18 - Tyler Ankrum #33 - Lawless Alan #7 - Corev LaJoie(i) #17 - Taylor Gray #42 - Matt Mills #2 - Nick Sanchez

Catch all the Truck Series teams and drivers at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, Feb. 16, live on FS1 and MRN.