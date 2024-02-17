NASCAR 2024 Truck Series: What is the qualifying order for Fresh from Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway?

  • home icon
By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 17, 2024 01:25 IST
The Daytona International Speedway will host NASCAR's Fresh from Florida 250 this weekend. The first race of the 2024 Truck Series season kicks off at 7:30 pm ET on Friday, Feb. 16, in a 250-mile action-packed contest.

The Daytona International Speedway, which opened in 1959, is located in Daytona Beach, Florida. It boasts a permanent tri-oval track of 2.5-mile total length.

The Fresh from Florida 250 lineup comprises 40 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Truck Series races, practice sessions opened this racing weekend on Thursday. The qualifying session begins on Friday (Feb. 16), which will determine the starting positions for the 100-lap truck race.

Front Row Motorsports and Zane Smith won last year’s Fresh from Florida 250 (previously known as the NextEra Energy 250).

Qualifying order for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Fresh from Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for the season-opening Fresh from Florida 250 at the Daytona International Speedway:

Friday’s Truck Series qualifying session kicks off with Spencer Boyd running the first lap and Nick Sanchez running the final lap.

Here’s the full qualifying order for the Fresh from Florida 250:

Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  2. #27 - Keith McGee
  3. #75 - Stefan Parsons
  4. #45 - Johnny Sauter
  5. #13 - Jake Garcia
  6. #95 - Clay Greenfield
  7. #97 - Codie Rohrbaugh
  8. #28 - Bryan Dauzat
  9. #46 - Thad Moffitt #
  10. #22 - Jason White
  11. #5 - Dean Thompson
  12. #56 - Timmy Hill
  13. #71 - Raiah Caruth
  14. #04 - Corv Roper
  15. #02 - Mason Massey
  16. #32 - Bret Holmes
  17. #36 - Ryan Huff
  18. #10 - Jennifer Jo Cobb
  19. #21 - Mason Maggio
  20. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  21. #38 - Layne Rigas #
  22. #91 - Jack Wood
  23. #98 - Ty Majeski
  24. #15 - Tanner Grav
  25. #19 - Christian Eckes
  26. #41 - Bayley Currey
  27. #43 - Daniel Dye
  28. #1 - Toni Breidinger
  29. #77 - Chase Purdy
  30. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  31. #25 - Ty Dillon
  32. #88 - Matt Crafton
  33. #11 - Corev Heim
  34. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  35. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  36. #33 - Lawless Alan
  37. #7 - Corev LaJoie(i)
  38. #17 - Taylor Gray
  39. #42 - Matt Mills
  40. #2 - Nick Sanchez

Catch all the Truck Series teams and drivers at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, Feb. 16, live on FS1 and MRN.

