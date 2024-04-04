NASCAR 2024 Truck Series: What is the qualifying order for the Long John Silver's 200 at Martinsville Speedway?

  • home icon
By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 04, 2024 20:02 IST
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Long John Silver
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Long John Silver's 200

The Martinsville Speedway will host NASCAR’s Long John Silver's 200 this weekend. The sixth race of the 2024 Truck Series season kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Apr. 5, in a 105-mile action-packed contest.

The Martinsville Speedway, which opened in 1947, is in Ridgeway, Virginia, and boasts a paperclip-shaped track of 0.526 miles in length.

Long John Silver's 200 lineup comprises 33 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Truck Series races, a practice and qualifying session will open this racing weekend on Friday, which will determine the starting positions for the 200-lap truck race.

Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim won last year’s Long John Silver's 200 in an hour, 23 minutes and 32 seconds, marking his third Truck Series career victory.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2024 Long John Silver's 200 at Martinsville Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for the Long John Silver's 200 at Martinsville Speedway:

Friday’s Truck Series qualifying session kicks off with TC Motorsports driver Justin Carroll running the first lap and Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim running the final lap at Martinsville Speedway.

Here’s the full qualifying order for the Long John Silver's 200:

Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Justin Carroll - 41.350
  2. Cam Waters - 37.850
  3. Mason Massey - 33.250
  4. Thad Moffitt - 32.500
  5. Stephen Mallozzi - 30.400
  6. Spencer Boyd - 29.200
  7. Lawless Alan - 28.750
  8. Matt Mills - 26.600
  9. Bret Holmes - 24.600
  10. Layne Riggs - 24.350
  11. Daniel Dye - 24.250
  12. Chase Purdy - 22.550
  13. William Sawalich - 22.450
  14. Kaden Honeycutt - 21.850
  15. Timmy Hill - 20.100
  16. Sammy Smith - 18.100
  17. Bayley Currey - 18.000
  18. Stewart Friesen - 17.900
  19. Jake Garcia - 17.350
  20. Ty Dillon - 16.400
  21. Matt Crafton - 16.300
  22. Tyler Ankrum - 16.150
  23. Dean Thompson - 13.650
  24. Nick Sanchez - 13.150
  25. Jack Wood - 13.050
  26. Grant Enfinger - 12.800
  27. Rajah Caruth - 12.000
  28. Ben Rhodes - 11.300
  29. Tanner Gray - 10.350
  30. Christian Eckes - 7.950
  31. Taylor Gray -3.650
  32. Ty Majeski - 3.150
  33. Corey Heim - 1.000

Catch all the NASCAR Truck Series teams and drivers at Martinsville Speedway on Friday, Apr. 5, live on FS1.

Poll : Will Corey Heim defend his Martinsville Spring Truck race title?

Yes

No

1 votes

