NASCAR 2024 Truck Series: What is the qualifying order for the Long John Silver's 200 at Martinsville Speedway?

The Martinsville Speedway will host NASCAR’s Long John Silver's 200 this weekend. The sixth race of the 2024 Truck Series season kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Apr. 5, in a 105-mile action-packed contest.
The Martinsville Speedway, which opened in 1947, is in Ridgeway, Virginia, and boasts a paperclip-shaped track of 0.526 miles in length.
Long John Silver's 200 lineup comprises 33 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Truck Series races, a practice and qualifying session will open this racing weekend on Friday, which will determine the starting positions for the 200-lap truck race.
Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim won last year’s Long John Silver's 200 in an hour, 23 minutes and 32 seconds, marking his third Truck Series career victory.
Qualifying order for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2024 Long John Silver's 200 at Martinsville Speedway
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for the Long John Silver's 200 at Martinsville Speedway:
Friday’s Truck Series qualifying session kicks off with TC Motorsports driver Justin Carroll running the first lap and Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim running the final lap at Martinsville Speedway.
Here’s the full qualifying order for the Long John Silver's 200:
Order - Driver – Metric score
- Justin Carroll - 41.350
- Cam Waters - 37.850
- Mason Massey - 33.250
- Thad Moffitt - 32.500
- Stephen Mallozzi - 30.400
- Spencer Boyd - 29.200
- Lawless Alan - 28.750
- Matt Mills - 26.600
- Bret Holmes - 24.600
- Layne Riggs - 24.350
- Daniel Dye - 24.250
- Chase Purdy - 22.550
- William Sawalich - 22.450
- Kaden Honeycutt - 21.850
- Timmy Hill - 20.100
- Sammy Smith - 18.100
- Bayley Currey - 18.000
- Stewart Friesen - 17.900
- Jake Garcia - 17.350
- Ty Dillon - 16.400
- Matt Crafton - 16.300
- Tyler Ankrum - 16.150
- Dean Thompson - 13.650
- Nick Sanchez - 13.150
- Jack Wood - 13.050
- Grant Enfinger - 12.800
- Rajah Caruth - 12.000
- Ben Rhodes - 11.300
- Tanner Gray - 10.350
- Christian Eckes - 7.950
- Taylor Gray -3.650
- Ty Majeski - 3.150
- Corey Heim - 1.000
Catch all the NASCAR Truck Series teams and drivers at Martinsville Speedway on Friday, Apr. 5, live on FS1.
