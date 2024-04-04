NASCAR 2024 Truck Series: What is the qualifying order for the Long John Silver's 200 at Martinsville Speedway?

The Martinsville Speedway will host NASCAR’s Long John Silver's 200 this weekend. The sixth race of the 2024 Truck Series season kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Apr. 5, in a 105-mile action-packed contest.

The Martinsville Speedway, which opened in 1947, is in Ridgeway, Virginia, and boasts a paperclip-shaped track of 0.526 miles in length.

Long John Silver's 200 lineup comprises 33 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Truck Series races, a practice and qualifying session will open this racing weekend on Friday, which will determine the starting positions for the 200-lap truck race.

Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim won last year’s Long John Silver's 200 in an hour, 23 minutes and 32 seconds, marking his third Truck Series career victory.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2024 Long John Silver's 200 at Martinsville Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for the Long John Silver's 200 at Martinsville Speedway:

Friday’s Truck Series qualifying session kicks off with TC Motorsports driver Justin Carroll running the first lap and Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim running the final lap at Martinsville Speedway.

Here’s the full qualifying order for the Long John Silver's 200:

Order - Driver – Metric score

Justin Carroll - 41.350 Cam Waters - 37.850 Mason Massey - 33.250 Thad Moffitt - 32.500 Stephen Mallozzi - 30.400 Spencer Boyd - 29.200 Lawless Alan - 28.750 Matt Mills - 26.600 Bret Holmes - 24.600 Layne Riggs - 24.350 Daniel Dye - 24.250 Chase Purdy - 22.550 William Sawalich - 22.450 Kaden Honeycutt - 21.850 Timmy Hill - 20.100 Sammy Smith - 18.100 Bayley Currey - 18.000 Stewart Friesen - 17.900 Jake Garcia - 17.350 Ty Dillon - 16.400 Matt Crafton - 16.300 Tyler Ankrum - 16.150 Dean Thompson - 13.650 Nick Sanchez - 13.150 Jack Wood - 13.050 Grant Enfinger - 12.800 Rajah Caruth - 12.000 Ben Rhodes - 11.300 Tanner Gray - 10.350 Christian Eckes - 7.950 Taylor Gray -3.650 Ty Majeski - 3.150 Corey Heim - 1.000

Catch all the NASCAR Truck Series teams and drivers at Martinsville Speedway on Friday, Apr. 5, live on FS1.

