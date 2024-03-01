NASCAR 2024 Truck Series: What is the qualifying order for Victoria's Voice Foundation 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway?

Las Vegas Motor Speedway will host NASCAR's Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 this weekend. The third race of the 2024 Truck Series season kicks off at 9 pm ET on Friday, March 1, in a 201-mile action-packed contest.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway, which opened in 1971, is located in North Las Vegas, Nevada. It boasts a tri-oval intermediate speedway track of 1.5 miles in total length.

The Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 lineup comprises 32 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Truck Series races, a practice and qualifying session will open this racing weekend on Friday (March 1), which will determine the starting positions for the 134-lap truck race.

Kyle Busch won last year’s Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 and will look to defend it again.

Kyle Busch holds the record of winning the most number of Victoria's Voice Foundation 200 wins (four wins).

Qualifying order for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2024 Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

Friday’s Truck Series qualifying session kicks off with Layne Riggs running the first lap and Ty Majeski running the final lap.

Here’s the full qualifying order for the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200:

Order - Driver – Metric score

Layne Riggs - 34.400 Zane Smith - 31.500 Thad Moffitt - 29.750 Christopher Bell - 29.400 Conner Jones - 29.350 Matt Mills - 26.900 Ben Rhodes - 25.500 Bayley Currey - 24.500 Christian Eckes - 23.400 Mason Massey - 23.050 Connor Mosack - 22.450 Keith McGee - 21.600 Stewart Friesen - 21.500 Ty Dillon - 21.250 Spencer Boyd - 20.900 Jake Garcia - 20.250 Chase Purdy - 19.600 Grant Enfinger - 18.650 Tanner Gray - 17.500 Lawless Alan - 16.500 Timmy Hill - 15.700 Dean Thompson - 12.600 Matt Crafton - 12.000 Bret Holmes - 11.400 Daniel Dye - 8.800 Rajah Caruth - 6.250 Taylor Gray - 5.750 Nick Sanchez - 4.300 Tyler Ankrum - 4.150 Corey Heim - 3.800 Kyle Busch - 3.300 Ty Majeski - 3.200

Catch all the Truck Series teams and drivers at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, March 1, live on FS1.