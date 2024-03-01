NASCAR 2024 Truck Series: What is the qualifying order for Victoria's Voice Foundation 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway?

  • home icon
By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 01, 2024 19:34 IST
NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Victoria
Las Vegas Motor Speedway will host NASCAR's Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 this weekend. The third race of the 2024 Truck Series season kicks off at 9 pm ET on Friday, March 1, in a 201-mile action-packed contest.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway, which opened in 1971, is located in North Las Vegas, Nevada. It boasts a tri-oval intermediate speedway track of 1.5 miles in total length.

The Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 lineup comprises 32 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Truck Series races, a practice and qualifying session will open this racing weekend on Friday (March 1), which will determine the starting positions for the 134-lap truck race.

Kyle Busch won last year’s Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 and will look to defend it again.

NASCAR Cup Series veteran Kyle Busch holds the record of winning the most number of Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 wins (four wins). Busch last won the event in 2023.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2024 Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

Friday’s Truck Series qualifying session kicks off with Layne Riggs running the first lap and Ty Majeski running the final lap.

Here’s the full qualifying order for the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200:

Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Layne Riggs - 34.400
  2. Zane Smith - 31.500
  3. Thad Moffitt - 29.750
  4. Christopher Bell - 29.400
  5. Conner Jones - 29.350
  6. Matt Mills - 26.900
  7. Ben Rhodes - 25.500
  8. Bayley Currey - 24.500
  9. Christian Eckes - 23.400
  10. Mason Massey - 23.050
  11. Connor Mosack - 22.450
  12. Keith McGee - 21.600
  13. Stewart Friesen - 21.500
  14. Ty Dillon - 21.250
  15. Spencer Boyd - 20.900
  16. Jake Garcia - 20.250
  17. Chase Purdy - 19.600
  18. Grant Enfinger - 18.650
  19. Tanner Gray - 17.500
  20. Lawless Alan - 16.500
  21. Timmy Hill - 15.700
  22. Dean Thompson - 12.600
  23. Matt Crafton - 12.000
  24. Bret Holmes - 11.400
  25. Daniel Dye - 8.800
  26. Rajah Caruth - 6.250
  27. Taylor Gray - 5.750
  28. Nick Sanchez - 4.300
  29. Tyler Ankrum - 4.150
  30. Corey Heim - 3.800
  31. Kyle Busch - 3.300
  32. Ty Majeski - 3.200

Catch all the Truck Series teams and drivers at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, March 1, live on FS1.

Edited by Yash Soni
