NASCAR 2024 Truck Series: What is the qualifying order for Victoria's Voice Foundation 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway?

Las Vegas Motor Speedway will host NASCAR's Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 this weekend. The third race of the 2024 Truck Series season kicks off at 9 pm ET on Friday, March 1, in a 201-mile action-packed contest.
Las Vegas Motor Speedway, which opened in 1971, is located in North Las Vegas, Nevada. It boasts a tri-oval intermediate speedway track of 1.5 miles in total length.
The Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 lineup comprises 32 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Truck Series races, a practice and qualifying session will open this racing weekend on Friday (March 1), which will determine the starting positions for the 134-lap truck race.
Kyle Busch won last year’s Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 and will look to defend it again.
NASCAR Cup Series veteran Kyle Busch holds the record of winning the most number of Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 wins (four wins). Busch last won the event in 2023.
Qualifying order for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2024 Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway:
Friday’s Truck Series qualifying session kicks off with Layne Riggs running the first lap and Ty Majeski running the final lap.
Here’s the full qualifying order for the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200:
Order - Driver – Metric score
- Layne Riggs - 34.400
- Zane Smith - 31.500
- Thad Moffitt - 29.750
- Christopher Bell - 29.400
- Conner Jones - 29.350
- Matt Mills - 26.900
- Ben Rhodes - 25.500
- Bayley Currey - 24.500
- Christian Eckes - 23.400
- Mason Massey - 23.050
- Connor Mosack - 22.450
- Keith McGee - 21.600
- Stewart Friesen - 21.500
- Ty Dillon - 21.250
- Spencer Boyd - 20.900
- Jake Garcia - 20.250
- Chase Purdy - 19.600
- Grant Enfinger - 18.650
- Tanner Gray - 17.500
- Lawless Alan - 16.500
- Timmy Hill - 15.700
- Dean Thompson - 12.600
- Matt Crafton - 12.000
- Bret Holmes - 11.400
- Daniel Dye - 8.800
- Rajah Caruth - 6.250
- Taylor Gray - 5.750
- Nick Sanchez - 4.300
- Tyler Ankrum - 4.150
- Corey Heim - 3.800
- Kyle Busch - 3.300
- Ty Majeski - 3.200
Catch all the Truck Series teams and drivers at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, March 1, live on FS1.