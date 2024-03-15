NASCAR 2024 Truck Series: What is the qualifying order for the Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

  • home icon
By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 15, 2024 18:02 IST
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series heads to Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol Motor Speedway will host NASCAR’s Weather Guard Truck Race this weekend. The fourth race of the 2024 Truck Series season kicks off at 8 pm ET on Saturday, March 16, in a 79.95-mile action-packed contest.

Bristol Motor Speedway, which opened in 1961, is located in Bristol, Tennessee. It boasts a concrete surface track of 0.533-miles in total length.

The Weather Guard Truck Race lineup comprises 36 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Truck Series races, a practice and qualifying session will open this racing weekend on Saturday, which will determine the starting positions for the 150-lap truck race.

Joey Logano won last year’s Weather Guard Truck Race. It was his second NASCAR Truck Series career victory.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2024 Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway:

Saturday’s Truck Series qualifying session kicks off with Justin Carroll running the first lap and Tyler Ankrum running the final lap.

Here’s the full qualifying order for the Weather Guard Truck Race:

Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Justin Carroll - 61.100
  2. Trey Hutchens - 60.450
  3. Mason Maggio - 39.600
  4. Stefan Parsons - 36.800
  5. Matt Mills - 30.000
  6. Thad Moffitt - 28.250
  7. Timmy Hill - 27.500
  8. Ty Dillon - 27.150
  9. Dean Thompson - 26.450
  10. Keith McGee - 26.350
  11. Kaden Honeycutt - 25.700
  12. Spencer Boyd - 25.450
  13. Bayley Currey - 25.400
  14. Layne Riggs - 25.300
  15. Lawless Alan - 24.850
  16. Mason Massey - 23.650
  17. William Sawalich - 21.850
  18. Conner Jones - 20.950
  19. Daniel Dye - 20.500
  20. Chase Purdy - 18.850
  21. Tanner Gray - 18.200
  22. Ben Rhodes - 15.950
  23. Stewart Friesen - 15.300
  24. Jake Garcia - 14.700
  25. Bret Holmes - 12.900
  26. Nick Sanchez - 11.800
  27. Zane Smith - 11.550
  28. Grant Enfinger - 10.000
  29. Kyle Busch - 9.400
  30. Matt Crafton - 7.800
  31. Christian Eckes - 7.400
  32. Ty Majeski - 6.000
  33. Taylor Gray - 5.800
  34. Corey Heim - 3.150
  35. Rajah Caruth - 2.350
  36. Tyler Ankrum - 2.100

Catch all the Truck Series teams and drivers at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 16, live on FS1.

