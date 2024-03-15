NASCAR 2024 Truck Series: What is the qualifying order for the Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol Motor Speedway will host NASCAR’s Weather Guard Truck Race this weekend. The fourth race of the 2024 Truck Series season kicks off at 8 pm ET on Saturday, March 16, in a 79.95-mile action-packed contest.

Bristol Motor Speedway, which opened in 1961, is located in Bristol, Tennessee. It boasts a concrete surface track of 0.533-miles in total length.

The Weather Guard Truck Race lineup comprises 36 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Truck Series races, a practice and qualifying session will open this racing weekend on Saturday, which will determine the starting positions for the 150-lap truck race.

Joey Logano won last year’s Weather Guard Truck Race. It was his second NASCAR Truck Series career victory.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2024 Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway:

Saturday’s Truck Series qualifying session kicks off with Justin Carroll running the first lap and Tyler Ankrum running the final lap.

Here’s the full qualifying order for the Weather Guard Truck Race:

Order - Driver – Metric score

Justin Carroll - 61.100 Trey Hutchens - 60.450 Mason Maggio - 39.600 Stefan Parsons - 36.800 Matt Mills - 30.000 Thad Moffitt - 28.250 Timmy Hill - 27.500 Ty Dillon - 27.150 Dean Thompson - 26.450 Keith McGee - 26.350 Kaden Honeycutt - 25.700 Spencer Boyd - 25.450 Bayley Currey - 25.400 Layne Riggs - 25.300 Lawless Alan - 24.850 Mason Massey - 23.650 William Sawalich - 21.850 Conner Jones - 20.950 Daniel Dye - 20.500 Chase Purdy - 18.850 Tanner Gray - 18.200 Ben Rhodes - 15.950 Stewart Friesen - 15.300 Jake Garcia - 14.700 Bret Holmes - 12.900 Nick Sanchez - 11.800 Zane Smith - 11.550 Grant Enfinger - 10.000 Kyle Busch - 9.400 Matt Crafton - 7.800 Christian Eckes - 7.400 Ty Majeski - 6.000 Taylor Gray - 5.800 Corey Heim - 3.150 Rajah Caruth - 2.350 Tyler Ankrum - 2.100

Catch all the Truck Series teams and drivers at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 16, live on FS1.