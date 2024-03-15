NASCAR 2024 Truck Series: What is the qualifying order for the Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol Motor Speedway will host NASCAR’s Weather Guard Truck Race this weekend. The fourth race of the 2024 Truck Series season kicks off at 8 pm ET on Saturday, March 16, in a 79.95-mile action-packed contest.
Bristol Motor Speedway, which opened in 1961, is located in Bristol, Tennessee. It boasts a concrete surface track of 0.533-miles in total length.
The Weather Guard Truck Race lineup comprises 36 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Truck Series races, a practice and qualifying session will open this racing weekend on Saturday, which will determine the starting positions for the 150-lap truck race.
Joey Logano won last year’s Weather Guard Truck Race. It was his second NASCAR Truck Series career victory.
Qualifying order for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2024 Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway:
Saturday’s Truck Series qualifying session kicks off with Justin Carroll running the first lap and Tyler Ankrum running the final lap.
Here’s the full qualifying order for the Weather Guard Truck Race:
Order - Driver – Metric score
- Justin Carroll - 61.100
- Trey Hutchens - 60.450
- Mason Maggio - 39.600
- Stefan Parsons - 36.800
- Matt Mills - 30.000
- Thad Moffitt - 28.250
- Timmy Hill - 27.500
- Ty Dillon - 27.150
- Dean Thompson - 26.450
- Keith McGee - 26.350
- Kaden Honeycutt - 25.700
- Spencer Boyd - 25.450
- Bayley Currey - 25.400
- Layne Riggs - 25.300
- Lawless Alan - 24.850
- Mason Massey - 23.650
- William Sawalich - 21.850
- Conner Jones - 20.950
- Daniel Dye - 20.500
- Chase Purdy - 18.850
- Tanner Gray - 18.200
- Ben Rhodes - 15.950
- Stewart Friesen - 15.300
- Jake Garcia - 14.700
- Bret Holmes - 12.900
- Nick Sanchez - 11.800
- Zane Smith - 11.550
- Grant Enfinger - 10.000
- Kyle Busch - 9.400
- Matt Crafton - 7.800
- Christian Eckes - 7.400
- Ty Majeski - 6.000
- Taylor Gray - 5.800
- Corey Heim - 3.150
- Rajah Caruth - 2.350
- Tyler Ankrum - 2.100
Catch all the Truck Series teams and drivers at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 16, live on FS1.