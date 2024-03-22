NASCAR 2024 Truck Series: What is the qualifying order for the XPEL 225 at Circuit of the Americas

Circuit of the Americas will host NASCAR’s XPEL 225 this weekend. The fifth race of the 2024 Truck Series season kicks off at 1:30 pm ET on Saturday, Mar. 23, in a 140-mile action-packed contest.

Circuit of the Americas, which opened in 2012, is located in Austin, Texas. It boasts a road course track of 3.426 miles in length.

The XPEL 225 lineup comprises 35 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Truck Series races, a practice and qualifying session will open this racing weekend on Friday, which will determine the starting positions for the 42-lap truck race.

Zane Smith, who currently competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, won last year’s XPEL 225 in a total time of 1 hour, 51 minutes, and 36 seconds, marking his ninth Truck Series career victory.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2024 XPEL 225 at Circuit of the Americas

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for the XPEL 225 at Circuit of the Americas:

Friday’s Truck Series qualifying session kicks off with Young Motorsports driver Vicente Salas running the first lap and McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver Christian Eckes running the final lap at Circuit of the Americas.

Here’s the full qualifying order for the XPEL 225:

Order - Driver – Metric score

Vicente Salas - 61.650 Carter Fartuch - 32.800 Mason Massey - 28.100 Chase Purdy - 27.800 Jack Hawksworth - 27.600 Ross Chastain - 23.950 Ty Dillon - 23.700 Stefan Parsons - 23.250 Jack Wood - 21.000 Stewart Friesen - 18.850 Layne Riggs - 17.250 Jake Garcia - 16.450 Bayley Currey - 15.500 Nick Sanchez - 11.400 Taylor Gray - 7.200 Matt Crafton - 5.750 Tyler Ankrum - 3.900 Dale Quarterly - 62.000 Marco Andretti - 39.250 Thad Moffitt - 28.750 Spencer Boyd - 28.000 Matt Mills - 27.750 Lawless Alan - 27.100 Timmy Hill - 23.700 Bret Holmes - 23.300 Dean Thompson - 22.050 Ty Majeski - 19.500 Connor Zilisch - 17.600 Ben Rhodes - 16.600 Tanner Gray - 16.200 Daniel Dye - 14.100 Grant Enfinger - 9.350 Rajah Caruth - 7.050 Corey Heim - 5.550 Christian Eckes - 2.750

Catch all the Truck Series teams and drivers at Circuit of the Americas on Saturday, March 23 live on FS1.