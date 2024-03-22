NASCAR 2024 Truck Series: What is the qualifying order for the XPEL 225 at Circuit of the Americas

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 22, 2024 18:00 IST
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series XPEL 225
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series XPEL 225

Circuit of the Americas will host NASCAR’s XPEL 225 this weekend. The fifth race of the 2024 Truck Series season kicks off at 1:30 pm ET on Saturday, Mar. 23, in a 140-mile action-packed contest.

Circuit of the Americas, which opened in 2012, is located in Austin, Texas. It boasts a road course track of 3.426 miles in length.

The XPEL 225 lineup comprises 35 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Truck Series races, a practice and qualifying session will open this racing weekend on Friday, which will determine the starting positions for the 42-lap truck race.

Zane Smith, who currently competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, won last year’s XPEL 225 in a total time of 1 hour, 51 minutes, and 36 seconds, marking his ninth Truck Series career victory.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2024 XPEL 225 at Circuit of the Americas

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for the XPEL 225 at Circuit of the Americas:

Friday’s Truck Series qualifying session kicks off with Young Motorsports driver Vicente Salas running the first lap and McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver Christian Eckes running the final lap at Circuit of the Americas.

Here’s the full qualifying order for the XPEL 225:

Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Vicente Salas - 61.650
  2. Carter Fartuch - 32.800
  3. Mason Massey - 28.100
  4. Chase Purdy - 27.800
  5. Jack Hawksworth - 27.600
  6. Ross Chastain - 23.950
  7. Ty Dillon - 23.700
  8. Stefan Parsons - 23.250
  9. Jack Wood - 21.000
  10. Stewart Friesen - 18.850
  11. Layne Riggs - 17.250
  12. Jake Garcia - 16.450
  13. Bayley Currey - 15.500
  14. Nick Sanchez - 11.400
  15. Taylor Gray - 7.200
  16. Matt Crafton - 5.750
  17. Tyler Ankrum - 3.900
  18. Dale Quarterly - 62.000
  19. Marco Andretti - 39.250
  20. Thad Moffitt - 28.750
  21. Spencer Boyd - 28.000
  22. Matt Mills - 27.750
  23. Lawless Alan - 27.100
  24. Timmy Hill - 23.700
  25. Bret Holmes - 23.300
  26. Dean Thompson - 22.050
  27. Ty Majeski - 19.500
  28. Connor Zilisch - 17.600
  29. Ben Rhodes - 16.600
  30. Tanner Gray - 16.200
  31. Daniel Dye - 14.100
  32. Grant Enfinger - 9.350
  33. Rajah Caruth - 7.050
  34. Corey Heim - 5.550
  35. Christian Eckes - 2.750

Catch all the Truck Series teams and drivers at Circuit of the Americas on Saturday, March 23 live on FS1.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?