NASCAR 2024 Truck Series: What is the qualifying order for the XPEL 225 at Circuit of the Americas

Circuit of the Americas will host NASCAR’s XPEL 225 this weekend. The fifth race of the 2024 Truck Series season kicks off at 1:30 pm ET on Saturday, Mar. 23, in a 140-mile action-packed contest.
Circuit of the Americas, which opened in 2012, is located in Austin, Texas. It boasts a road course track of 3.426 miles in length.
The XPEL 225 lineup comprises 35 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Truck Series races, a practice and qualifying session will open this racing weekend on Friday, which will determine the starting positions for the 42-lap truck race.
Zane Smith, who currently competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, won last year’s XPEL 225 in a total time of 1 hour, 51 minutes, and 36 seconds, marking his ninth Truck Series career victory.
Qualifying order for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2024 XPEL 225 at Circuit of the Americas
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for the XPEL 225 at Circuit of the Americas:
Friday’s Truck Series qualifying session kicks off with Young Motorsports driver Vicente Salas running the first lap and McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver Christian Eckes running the final lap at Circuit of the Americas.
Here’s the full qualifying order for the XPEL 225:
Order - Driver – Metric score
- Vicente Salas - 61.650
- Carter Fartuch - 32.800
- Mason Massey - 28.100
- Chase Purdy - 27.800
- Jack Hawksworth - 27.600
- Ross Chastain - 23.950
- Ty Dillon - 23.700
- Stefan Parsons - 23.250
- Jack Wood - 21.000
- Stewart Friesen - 18.850
- Layne Riggs - 17.250
- Jake Garcia - 16.450
- Bayley Currey - 15.500
- Nick Sanchez - 11.400
- Taylor Gray - 7.200
- Matt Crafton - 5.750
- Tyler Ankrum - 3.900
- Dale Quarterly - 62.000
- Marco Andretti - 39.250
- Thad Moffitt - 28.750
- Spencer Boyd - 28.000
- Matt Mills - 27.750
- Lawless Alan - 27.100
- Timmy Hill - 23.700
- Bret Holmes - 23.300
- Dean Thompson - 22.050
- Ty Majeski - 19.500
- Connor Zilisch - 17.600
- Ben Rhodes - 16.600
- Tanner Gray - 16.200
- Daniel Dye - 14.100
- Grant Enfinger - 9.350
- Rajah Caruth - 7.050
- Corey Heim - 5.550
- Christian Eckes - 2.750
Catch all the Truck Series teams and drivers at Circuit of the Americas on Saturday, March 23 live on FS1.