NASCAR 2024: Where to watch EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas: Time, TV Schedule & Live Stream

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Austin, Texas, this weekend for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, which will be held at Circuit of the Americas. The green flag will drop at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday (Mar. 24), and the event will be telecast live on FOX.

Additionally, there will be a qualifying session for the race, which begins at 11:30 am ET on Saturday (Mar. 23) and can be enjoyed on FS1. The first road course race of the season will consist of 39 drivers who will compete for 68 laps on the 3.426-mile-long road course track in a 231-mile race.

Expand Tweet

NASCAR has seen five different winners in as many races - William Byron, Daniel Suarez, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, and Denny Hamlin.

Tyler Reddick is the defending champion of the event and is the favorite to repeat on Sunday.

Where and how to watch the 2024 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas?

Here is the telecast schedule for the fourth edition of the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas:

Sunday, Mar. 24, 2024

3:30 pm ET: EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

Expand Tweet

The 2024 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix will air on FOX, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 3:30 pm ET. Live streaming of the COTA race will be available on the FOX Sports app, which is available on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on FOXSports.com.

FOX Sports has broadcasting rights for complete coverage of the season's first road course race.

As a result, all the action in Austin, Texas, including practice and qualifying, will be telecast live on FS1 and PRN while the main event will be live on FOX in the United States.

How to watch COTA Cup race in different region:

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the race on Viaplay at 8:30 pm GMT.

Canada

Canada viewers can catch the action on TSN at 3:30 pm ET.

India

Indian viewers need to opt for a VPN service provider to watch the race at 1:00 am IST on Monday.

New Zealand

The action will stream at 9:30 am NZST on Monday.

Australia

The race will be available on FOX Sports Australia at 7:30 am GMT.

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR race can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 10:30 pm ET.

Fans can also get a free trial of YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirectTV or Sling TV to stream the 68-lap Cup race in Austin, Texas.