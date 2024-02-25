NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: Driver standing after the RAPTOR King of Tough 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Two races have taken place in the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season so far, and Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill claimed the second consecutive win of the season after winning the RAPTOR King of Tough 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday.

In the dramatic Xfinity race, Hill led the final two laps staying out front in overtime and held off a challenge from Chandler Smith in the closing laps to cross the start/finish line in P1.

After securing the win at Atlanta, Hill was awarded 49 points and maintained top position on the table. He has a 17-point lead over Sheldon Creed with 105 points and two wins.

Jesse Love, who started on the pole, dominated the race leading 157 laps, but he ran out of fuel on the restart and finished 12th. With a P12 finish, he gained 45 points and stands in fifth place on the points table with 72 points.

With a P4 finish, Sheldon Creed gained 37 points and holds second place in the points table with 85 points.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings after RAPTOR King of Tough 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the second NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the 2024 season:

Austin Hill - 102 Sheldon Creed - 85 Riley Herbst - 74 Chandler Smith - 72 Jesse Love - 72 Parker Retzlaff - 66 Ryan Truex - 64 AJ Allmendinger - 63 Shane van Gisbergen - 59 Sammy Smith - 57 Justin Allgaier - 56 Cole Custer - 56 Brandon Jones - 52 Anthony Alfredo - 50 Parker Kligerman - 44 B.J. McLeod - 41 Jeremy Clements - 39 Ryan Ellis - 38 Ryan Sieg - 38 Sam Mayer - 35 Brennan Poole - 35 Jordan Anderson - 34 Jeb Burton - 31 Blaine Perkins - 30 Garrett Smithley - 24 Patrick Emerling - 24 Leland Honeyman Jr. - 23 Kyle Weatherman - 21 Dawson Cram - 12 Hailie Deegan - 11 Josh Williams - 4 Jeffrey Earnhardt - 29 Natalie Decker - 19 J.J. Yeley - 13 Sage Karam - 9 Joey Gase - 8 Josh Bilicki - 5 Frankie Muniz - 4 CJ McLaughlin - 2 Kyle Sieg - 1

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, March 1.