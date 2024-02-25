NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: Final results for RAPTOR King of Tough 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

NASCAR Xfinity Series King of Tough 250

The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series RAPTOR King of Tough 250 is finally done and dusted. The second race of the season, with a total of 38 entries, started at 5 pm ET on Saturday, February 24. It took place at Atlanta Motor Speedway and lasted for one hour, 55 minutes, and 16 seconds.

Driving the #21 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing, Austin Hill emerged a winner for the second consecutive week this season on Saturday. Hill did a masterful job as he managed to save enough fuel earlier in the early stages and was in perfect position to capitalize when others ran out of fuel to win RAPTOR King of Tough 250 in overtime.

Austin Hill grabbed the lead and led the final two laps. He crossed the finish line by a margin of 0.106 seconds ahead of Chandler Smith to grab the checkered flag. It was his third win at Atlanta and overall, his eighth career victory in NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Hill’s teammate Jesse Love, who dominated the race leading 157 laps, ran out of fuel on the restart and finished 12th.

Meanwhile, Chandler Smith finished runner-up, followed by Shane Van Gisbergen, Sheldon Creed, and Parker Retzlaff in the top five. Jeremy Clements, Anthony Alfredo, Jeffrey Earnhardt, Ryan Truex, and Sammy Smith completed the top 10.

The RAPTOR King of Tough 250 saw 11 lead changes among five different drivers and witnessed four caution flags.

NASCAR 2024 RAPTOR King of Tough 250 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2024 RAPTOR King of Tough 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

  1. #21 - Austin Hill
  2. #81 - Chandler Smith
  3. #97 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  4. #18 - Sheldon Creed
  5. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  6. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  7. #5 - Anthony Alfredo
  8. #26 - Jeffrey Earnhardt
  9. #19 - Ryan Truex
  10. #8 - Sammy Smith
  11. #1 - Sam Mayer
  12. #2 - Jesse Love
  13. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  14. #9 - Brandon Jones
  15. #98 - Riley Herbst
  16. #00 - Cole Custer
  17. #91 - Kyle Weatherman
  18. #78 - BJ McLeod
  19. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  20. #44 - Brennan Poole
  21. #42 - Leland Honeyman
  22. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  23. #27 - Jeb Burton
  24. #14 - JJ Yeley
  25. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  26. #92 - Nick Leitz
  27. #15 - Hailie Deegan
  28. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  29. #35 - Joey Gase
  30. #29 - Blaine Perkins
  31. #4 - Dawson Cram
  32. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  33. #07 - Patrick Emerling
  34. #6 - Garrett Smithley
  35. #38 - CJ McLaughlin
  36. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  37. #11 - Josh Williams
  38. #32 - Jordan Anderson

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers next at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the third race of the season on March 2, 2024.

