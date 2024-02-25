NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: Final results for RAPTOR King of Tough 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series RAPTOR King of Tough 250 is finally done and dusted. The second race of the season, with a total of 38 entries, started at 5 pm ET on Saturday, February 24. It took place at Atlanta Motor Speedway and lasted for one hour, 55 minutes, and 16 seconds.

Driving the #21 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing, Austin Hill emerged a winner for the second consecutive week this season on Saturday. Hill did a masterful job as he managed to save enough fuel earlier in the early stages and was in perfect position to capitalize when others ran out of fuel to win RAPTOR King of Tough 250 in overtime.

Austin Hill grabbed the lead and led the final two laps. He crossed the finish line by a margin of 0.106 seconds ahead of Chandler Smith to grab the checkered flag. It was his third win at Atlanta and overall, his eighth career victory in NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Hill’s teammate Jesse Love, who dominated the race leading 157 laps, ran out of fuel on the restart and finished 12th.

Meanwhile, Chandler Smith finished runner-up, followed by Shane Van Gisbergen, Sheldon Creed, and Parker Retzlaff in the top five. Jeremy Clements, Anthony Alfredo, Jeffrey Earnhardt, Ryan Truex, and Sammy Smith completed the top 10.

The RAPTOR King of Tough 250 saw 11 lead changes among five different drivers and witnessed four caution flags.

NASCAR 2024 RAPTOR King of Tough 250 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2024 RAPTOR King of Tough 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

#21 - Austin Hill #81 - Chandler Smith #97 - Shane Van Gisbergen #18 - Sheldon Creed #31 - Parker Retzlaff #51 - Jeremy Clements #5 - Anthony Alfredo #26 - Jeffrey Earnhardt #19 - Ryan Truex #8 - Sammy Smith #1 - Sam Mayer #2 - Jesse Love #16 - AJ Allmendinger #9 - Brandon Jones #98 - Riley Herbst #00 - Cole Custer #91 - Kyle Weatherman #78 - BJ McLeod #48 - Parker Kligerman #44 - Brennan Poole #42 - Leland Honeyman #39 - Ryan Sieg #27 - Jeb Burton #14 - JJ Yeley #43 - Ryan Ellis #92 - Nick Leitz #15 - Hailie Deegan #7 - Justin Allgaier #35 - Joey Gase #29 - Blaine Perkins #4 - Dawson Cram #20 - John Hunter Nemechek #07 - Patrick Emerling #6 - Garrett Smithley #38 - CJ McLaughlin #28 - Kyle Sieg #11 - Josh Williams #32 - Jordan Anderson

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers next at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the third race of the season on March 2, 2024.