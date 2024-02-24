  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Cup Series
  • NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: Starting lineup for RAPTOR King of Tough 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: Starting lineup for RAPTOR King of Tough 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 24, 2024 18:14 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series King of Tough 250 - Qualifying
NASCAR Xfinity Series King of Tough 250 - Qualifying

After the season-opening United Rentals 300, the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series moved to Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia.

United Rentals 300 will be live on FS1 and PRN at 5 pm ET. The second race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season will be contested at the 1.54-mile-long track. A total of 38 Xfinity drivers will compete over 163 laps in a 251.02-mile race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

In Friday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying race (Feb 23), Richard Childress Racing driver Jesse Love won his second consecutive pole of the season in his rookie season. After claiming the top spot, he became the first driver to win pole in his first two career Xfinity starts with a lap time of 31.874 seconds and a speed of 173.935 mph.

Austin Hill, Love's Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet teammate, will share the front row with him after turning in a lap of 173.706 mph. They will be followed by John Hunter Nemechek, Riley Herbst, Parker Kligerman, Sam Mayer, AJ Allmendinger, Ryan Truex, Justin Allgaier, and Sheldon Creed, completing the top 10 in the starting lineup for the main event.

2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Here are the starting positions of the 38-Xfinity drivers of the RAPTOR King of Tough 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

  1. #2 - Jesse Love
  2. #21 - Austin Hill
  3. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  4. #98 - Riley Herbst
  5. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  6. #1 - Sam Mayer
  7. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  8. #19 - Ryan Truex
  9. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  10. #18 - Sheldon Creed
  11. #00 - Cole Custer
  12. #97 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  13. #8 - Sammy Smith
  14. #81 - Chandler Smith
  15. #5 - Anthony Alfredo
  16. #11 - Josh Williams
  17. #91 - Kyle Weatherman
  18. #9 - Brandon Jones
  19. #15 - Hailie Deegan
  20. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  21. #78 - BJ McLeod
  22. #26 - Jeffrey Earnhardt
  23. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  24. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  25. #27 - Jeb Burton
  26. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  27. #38 - CJ McLaughlin
  28. #29 - Blaine Perkins
  29. #4 - Dawson Cram
  30. #44 - Brennan Poole
  31. #92 - Nick Leitz
  32. #6 - Garrett Smithley
  33. #35 - Joey Gase
  34. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  35. #42 - Leland Honeyman
  36. #14 - JJ Yeley
  37. #07 - Patrick Emerling
  38. #32 - Jordan Anderson

Catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at Atlanta Motor Speedway for the RAPTOR King of Tough 250 on Saturday (Feb. 24) on FS1 and PRN.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?