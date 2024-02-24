NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: Starting lineup for RAPTOR King of Tough 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

After the season-opening United Rentals 300, the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series moved to Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia.

United Rentals 300 will be live on FS1 and PRN at 5 pm ET. The second race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season will be contested at the 1.54-mile-long track. A total of 38 Xfinity drivers will compete over 163 laps in a 251.02-mile race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

In Friday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying race (Feb 23), Richard Childress Racing driver Jesse Love won his second consecutive pole of the season in his rookie season. After claiming the top spot, he became the first driver to win pole in his first two career Xfinity starts with a lap time of 31.874 seconds and a speed of 173.935 mph.

Austin Hill, Love's Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet teammate, will share the front row with him after turning in a lap of 173.706 mph. They will be followed by John Hunter Nemechek, Riley Herbst, Parker Kligerman, Sam Mayer, AJ Allmendinger, Ryan Truex, Justin Allgaier, and Sheldon Creed, completing the top 10 in the starting lineup for the main event.

2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Here are the starting positions of the 38-Xfinity drivers of the RAPTOR King of Tough 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

#2 - Jesse Love #21 - Austin Hill #20 - John Hunter Nemechek #98 - Riley Herbst #48 - Parker Kligerman #1 - Sam Mayer #16 - AJ Allmendinger #19 - Ryan Truex #7 - Justin Allgaier #18 - Sheldon Creed #00 - Cole Custer #97 - Shane Van Gisbergen #8 - Sammy Smith #81 - Chandler Smith #5 - Anthony Alfredo #11 - Josh Williams #91 - Kyle Weatherman #9 - Brandon Jones #15 - Hailie Deegan #39 - Ryan Sieg #78 - BJ McLeod #26 - Jeffrey Earnhardt #51 - Jeremy Clements #31 - Parker Retzlaff #27 - Jeb Burton #28 - Kyle Sieg #38 - CJ McLaughlin #29 - Blaine Perkins #4 - Dawson Cram #44 - Brennan Poole #92 - Nick Leitz #6 - Garrett Smithley #35 - Joey Gase #43 - Ryan Ellis #42 - Leland Honeyman #14 - JJ Yeley #07 - Patrick Emerling #32 - Jordan Anderson

Catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at Atlanta Motor Speedway for the RAPTOR King of Tough 250 on Saturday (Feb. 24) on FS1 and PRN.