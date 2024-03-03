NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: Driver standing after The LiUNA! at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Three races have taken place in the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. John Hunter Nemechek is the latest winner after winning The LiUNA! at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday.

In the thrilling Xfinity race, Nemechek dominated, leading a race-high 99 laps and held off the rest of the field in the closing laps to cross the finish line in P1.

Expand Tweet

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill finished fourth and gained 46 points. He remains top in the Xfinity Series drivers' standings and has a 22-point lead over Chandler Smith with 148 points and two wins.

Cole Custer, who started on pole, had a good outing but failed to utilize the advantage and finished runner-up. With a P2 finish, he gained 43 points and is fifth on the points table with 99 points.

Expand Tweet

With a P3 finish, Chandler Smith gained 54 points and moved to second place in the points table with 126 points.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings after The LiUNA! at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the third NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the 2024 season:

Austin Hill - 148 Chandler Smith - 126 Riley Herbst - 121 AJ Allmendinger - 105 Cole Custer - 99 Sheldon Creed - 96 Jesse Love - 96 Justin Allgaier - 94 Sammy Smith - 86 Brandon Jones - 81 Parker Kligerman - 76 Anthony Alfredo - 71 Ryan Sieg - 71 Parker Retzlaff - 68 Ryan Truex - 64 Shane Van Gisbergen - 60 Ryan Ellis - 53 Brennan Poole - 53 Jeremy Clements - 51 BJ McLeod - 46 Jeb Burton - 45 Leland Honeyman - 42 Kyle Weatherman - 37 Sam Mayer - 36 Blaine Perkins - 36 Jordan Anderson - 34 Hailie Deegan - 33 Patrick Emerling - 33 Garrett Smithley - 32 Jeffrey Earnhardt - 29 Josh Williams - 27 JJ Yeley - 26 Aric Almirola - 25 Nick Leitz - 21 Natalie Decker - 19 Kyle Sieg - 18 Joey Gase - 15 Dawson Cram - 15 Sage Karam - 10 CJ McLaughlin - 6 Josh Bilicki - 5 Frankie Muniz - 4 John Hunter Nemechek(i) - 0 Corey Heim(i) - 0 Daniel Dye(i) - 0 Daniel Suárez(i) - 0 Caesar Bacarella - 0 Stanton Barrett - 0 David Starr - 0

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday, Mar. 9.