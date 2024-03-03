NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: Final results for The LiUNA! at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series The LiUNA! is finally done and dusted. The third race of the season, with a total of 38 entries, started at 5 pm ET on Saturday, March 2. It took place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and lasted two hours, 11 minutes, and 15 seconds.

Driving the #20 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, John Hunter Nemechek dominated the second half of the race en route to his first win of the season.

Nemechek, the regular Cup Series driver emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead on lap 190 of 120 and remained in control without any challenge to cross the finish line in P1. He led a race-high 99 laps and crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 4.360 seconds ahead of pole sitter Cole Custer to grab the checkered flag at Las Vegas.

It was Nemechek’s first win at Las Vegas and overall, his 10th career victory in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Meanwhile, Custer finished runner-up, followed by Chandler Smith, Austin Hill, and Riley Herbst in the top five. AJ Allmendinger, Ryan Sieg, Sammy Smith, Brandon Jones, and Justin Allgaier completed the top 10.

The LiUNA! saw 12 lead changes among five different drivers and witnessed four caution flags.

NASCAR 2024 The LiUNA! final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR’s 2024 The LiUNA! at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

#20 - John Hunter Nemechek #00 - Cole Custer #81 - Chandler Smith #21 - Austin Hill #98 - Riley Herbst #16 - AJ Allmendinger #39 - Ryan Sieg #8 - Sammy Smith #9 - Brandon Jones #7 - Justin Allgaier #48 - Parker Kligerman #19 - Aric Almirola #26 - Corey Heim #11 - Josh Williams #15 - Hailie Deegan #5 - Anthony Alfredo #2 - Jesse Love #42 - Leland Honeyman #44 - Brennan Poole #28 - Kyle Sieg #91 - Kyle Weatherman #43 - Ryan Ellis #27 - Jeb Burton #14 - JJ Yeley #51 - Jeremy Clements #18 - Sheldon Creed #92 - Nick Leitz #07 - Patrick Emerling #6 - Garrett Smithley #35 - Joey Gase #29 - Blaine Perkins #78 - BJ McLeod #38 - CJ McLaughlin #4 - Dawson Cram #31 - Parker Retzlaff #32 - Sage Karam #97 - Shane Van Gisbergen #1 - Sam Mayer

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers next at Phoenix Raceway for the fourth race of the season on March 9, 2024.