NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: Starting lineup for The LiUNA! at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 02, 2024 12:12 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series The LiUNA! - Qualifying
After The LiUNA!, the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series moved to Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Nevada.

The LiUNA! will be live on FS1 and PRN at 5 pm ET on Saturday (March 2). The third race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season will be contested at the 1.5-mile-long track. A total of 38 Xfinity drivers will compete over 200 laps in a 300-mile race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

In Friday’s (March 1) NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying race, Stewart-Haas Racing driver Cole Custer won his first pole of the 2024 season with a lap time of 29.788 seconds and a speed of 181.281 mph.

Joe Gibbs Racing’s Chandler Smith will share the front row with Custer after turning in a lap of 181.178 mph.

They will be followed by AJ Allmendinger, Parker Retzlaff, Austin Hill (the defending champion of the event), Ryan Sieg, Parker Kligerman, Sammy Smith, Sheldon Creed, and Aric Almirola (who is making his first Xfinity start of the season), completing the top 10 in the starting lineup for the main event.

2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Here are the starting positions of the 38-Xfinity drivers of The LiUNA! at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

  1. #00 - Cole Custer
  2. #81 - Chandler Smith
  3. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  4. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  5. #21 - Austin Hill
  6. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  7. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  8. #8 - Sammy Smith
  9. #18 - Sheldon Creed
  10. #19 - Aric Almirola
  11. #98 - Riley Herbst
  12. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  13. #9 - Brandon Jones
  14. #1 - Sam Mayer
  15. #2 - Jesse Love
  16. #26 - Corey Heim
  17. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  18. #44 - Brennan Poole
  19. #42 - Leland Honeyman
  20. #91 - Kyle Weatherman
  21. #27 - Jeb Burton
  22. #14 - JJ Yeley
  23. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  24. #78 - BJ McLeod
  25. #97 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  26. #4 - Dawson Cram
  27. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  28. #15 - Hailie Deegan
  29. #29 - Blaine Perkins
  30. #07 - Patrick Emerling
  31. #92 - Nick Leitz
  32. #11 - Josh Williams
  33. #6 - Garrett Smithley
  34. #38 - CJ McLaughlin
  35. #32 - Sage Karam
  36. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  37. #5 - Anthony Alfredo
  38. #35 - Joey Gase

Catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for The LiUNA! on Saturday (March 2) on FS1 and PRN.

