NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: Starting lineup for The LiUNA! at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

After The LiUNA!, the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series moved to Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Nevada.

The LiUNA! will be live on FS1 and PRN at 5 pm ET on Saturday (March 2). The third race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season will be contested at the 1.5-mile-long track. A total of 38 Xfinity drivers will compete over 200 laps in a 300-mile race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

In Friday’s (March 1) NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying race, Stewart-Haas Racing driver Cole Custer won his first pole of the 2024 season with a lap time of 29.788 seconds and a speed of 181.281 mph.

Joe Gibbs Racing’s Chandler Smith will share the front row with Custer after turning in a lap of 181.178 mph.

They will be followed by AJ Allmendinger, Parker Retzlaff, Austin Hill (the defending champion of the event), Ryan Sieg, Parker Kligerman, Sammy Smith, Sheldon Creed, and Aric Almirola (who is making his first Xfinity start of the season), completing the top 10 in the starting lineup for the main event.

2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Here are the starting positions of the 38-Xfinity drivers of The LiUNA! at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

#00 - Cole Custer #81 - Chandler Smith #16 - AJ Allmendinger #31 - Parker Retzlaff #21 - Austin Hill #39 - Ryan Sieg #48 - Parker Kligerman #8 - Sammy Smith #18 - Sheldon Creed #19 - Aric Almirola #98 - Riley Herbst #20 - John Hunter Nemechek #9 - Brandon Jones #1 - Sam Mayer #2 - Jesse Love #26 - Corey Heim #51 - Jeremy Clements #44 - Brennan Poole #42 - Leland Honeyman #91 - Kyle Weatherman #27 - Jeb Burton #14 - JJ Yeley #43 - Ryan Ellis #78 - BJ McLeod #97 - Shane Van Gisbergen #4 - Dawson Cram #28 - Kyle Sieg #15 - Hailie Deegan #29 - Blaine Perkins #07 - Patrick Emerling #92 - Nick Leitz #11 - Josh Williams #6 - Garrett Smithley #38 - CJ McLaughlin #32 - Sage Karam #7 - Justin Allgaier #5 - Anthony Alfredo #35 - Joey Gase

Catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for The LiUNA! on Saturday (March 2) on FS1 and PRN.