NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: Driver standing after the United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway

The NASCAR Xfinity Series season-opener at Daytona International Speedway came to an end where Austin Dill won his third straight United Rentals 300.

Hill emerged victorious after surpassing Jordan Anderson on a restart with three laps to go and holding off Chandler Smith by 0.591 seconds that was marred by several multi-car wrecks.

Expand Tweet

Three-time Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen, driving the #97 for Kaulig Racing finished P12 in his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut.

With the completion of season-opener United Rentals 300, drivers received points based on their finishes in the two stages and final standings of the 300-mile race.

The victory at the United Rentals 300 earned Austin Hill an interim spot in the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs. He also secured the top spot in the 2024 Xfinity points table with 59 points.

With a P2 finish, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Sheldon Creed stands second in the table with 11 points behind Hill.

Expand Tweet

Creed is followed by Riley Herbst, Parker Retzlaff, Justin Allgaier, Jordan Anderson, Chandler Smith, AJ Allmendinger, Cole Custer, and Brandon Jones to round out the top-10 in the points standings.

NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers’ standings after United Rentals 300

Below is the updated list of drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the first race of the 2024 season:

Austin Hill - 59 Sheldon Creed - 48 Riley Herbst - 35 Parker Retzlaff - 34 Justin Allgaier - 34 Jordan Anderson - 33 Chandler Smith - 32 AJ Allmendinger - 32 Cole Custer - 31 Brandon Jones - 29 Jesse Love - 27 Ryan Ellis - 26 Shane van Gisbergen - 25 Blaine Perkins - 23 Sammy Smith - 23 B.J. McLeod - 22 Ryan Truex - 22 Garrett Smithley - 21 Ryan Sieg - 21 Patrick Emerling - 20 Anthony Alfredo - 20 Parker Kligerman - 20 Natalie Decker - 19 Brennan Poole - 18 Jeb Burton - 17 Sage Karam - 9 Jeremy Clements - 8 Leland Honeyman Jr. - 7 Dawson Cram - 6 Josh Bilicki - 5 Frankie Muniz - 4 Josh Williams - 3 Sam Mayer - 1 Hailie Deegan - 1 Kyle Weatherman - 1

Watch 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next in action at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, Feb. 24.