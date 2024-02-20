NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: Final results for United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway

The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 300 is finally done and dusted. The opening race of the season, with a total of 38 entries, started at 9 pm ET on Monday, February 19. It took place at Daytona International Speedway and lasted for two hours, 46 minutes, and 29 seconds.

Driving the #21 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing, Austin Hill won the season-opening United Rentals 300 for the third consecutive year.

Hill grabbed the lead from Jordan Anderson with two laps to go and held on the rest of the way even after several drivers wrecked on the back stretch on the final lap. The win was not easy for him as he was involved in a crash earlier in the race and faced several difficult setbacks throughout the 300-mile contest.

Austin Hill took the checkered flag by an impressive margin of 0.591 seconds ahead of Sheldon Creed to claim his first win of the season. The victory marked his seventh career win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Meanwhile, Creed finished runner-up, followed by Jordan Anderson, Parker Retzlaff, and Chandler Smith in the top five. Riley Herbst, John Hunter Nemechek, Justin Allgaier, Brandon Jones, and A. J. Allmendinger completed the top 10.

The United Rentals 300 saw 19 lead changes among 14 different drivers and witnessed nine caution flags.

NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 300 final results explored

Here are the final results of the NASCAR's United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway:

#21 - Austin Hill #18 - Sheldon Creed #31 - Parker Retzlaff #32 - Jordan Anderson #81 - Chandler Smith #98 - Riley Herbst #20 - John Hunter Nemechek (i) #7 - Justin Allgaier #9 - Brandon Jones #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #43 - Ryan Ellis #97 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #00 - Cole Custer #29 - Blaine Perkins #78 - B. J. McLeod #6 - Garrett Smithley #07 - Patrick Emerling #36 - Natalie Decker #44 - Brennan Poole #2 - Jesse Love (R) #19 - Ryan Truex #39 - Ryan Sieg #8 - Sammy Smith #5 - Anthony Alfredo #48 - Parker Kligerman #27 - Jeb Burton #10 - Daniel Dye (i) #26 - Sage Karam #51 - Jeremy Clements #42 - Leland Honeyman (R) #4 - Dawson Cram (R) #92 - Josh Bilicki #35 - Frankie Muniz #11 - Josh Williams #14 - Daniel Suárez (i) #1 - Sam Mayer #15 - Hailie Deegan (R) #91 - Kyle Weatherman

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers next at Atlanta Motor Speedway for the second race of the season on Saturday, February 25.