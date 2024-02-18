NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: Starting lineup for United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 18, 2024 02:13 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 300 - Qualifying
NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 300 - Qualifying

After the qualifying race, the starting lineup for the opening race of the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season is set. The United Rentals 300 will kick off the 43rd year of the NASCAR Xfinity Series season on Saturday, February 17, 2024 at Daytona International Speedway.

United Rentals 300 will be live on FS1 and MRN at 4:30 pm ET. The first race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season will be contested at the 2.5-mile superspeedway. A total of 38 Xfinity drivers will compete over 120 laps in a 300-mile race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

In Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying race (Feb 17), Richard Childress Racing driver Jesse Love won his first career Xfinity pole in his debut race. Love is set to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2024 Xfinity season opener at Daytona. He posted a lap time of 49.702 seconds and a speed of 181.079 mph.

Austin Hill will share the front row with him after turning in a lap of 181.068 mph. They will be followed by AJ Allmendinger, Parker Kligerman, Shane van Gisbergen, Justin Allgaier, Jeremy Clements, John Hunter Nemechek, Parker Retzlaff, and Anthony Alfredo, completing the top 10 in the starting lineup for the main event.

CJ McLaughlin, Stanton Barrett, Joey Gase, Caesar Bacarella, Kyle Sieg, and David Starr failed to qualify for the United Rentals 300.

2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup at Daytona International Speedway

Here are the starting positions of the 38-Xfinity drivers of the United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway:

  1. #2 - Jesse Love
  2. #21 - Austin Hill
  3. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  4. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  5. #97 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  6. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  7. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  8. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  9. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  10. #5 - Anthony Alfredo
  11. #98 - Riley Herbst
  12. #8 - Sammy Smith
  13. #07 - Patrick Emerling
  14. #18 - Sheldon Creed
  15. #1 - Sam Mayer
  16. #27 - Jeb Burton
  17. #00 - Cole Custer
  18. #14 - Daniel Suarez
  19. #81 - Chandler Smith
  20. #19 - Ryan Truex
  21. #11 - Josh Williams
  22. #6 - Garrett Smithley
  23. #9 - Brandon Jones
  24. #42 - Leland Honeyman
  25. #91 - Kyle Weatherman
  26. #10 - Daniel Dye
  27. #92 - Josh Bilicki
  28. #15 - Hailie Deegan
  29. #32 - Jordan Anderson
  30. #36 - Natalie Decker
  31. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  32. #26 - Sage Karam
  33. #44 - Brennan Poole
  34. #29 - Blaine Perkins
  35. #4 - Dawson Cram
  36. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  37. #35 - Frankie Muniz
  38. #78 - BJ McLeod

Catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at Daytona International Speedway for the United Rentals 300 on Saturday (Feb. 17) on FS1 and MRN.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...