NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: Starting lineup for United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway

After the qualifying race, the starting lineup for the opening race of the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season is set. The United Rentals 300 will kick off the 43rd year of the NASCAR Xfinity Series season on Saturday, February 17, 2024 at Daytona International Speedway.

United Rentals 300 will be live on FS1 and MRN at 4:30 pm ET. The first race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season will be contested at the 2.5-mile superspeedway. A total of 38 Xfinity drivers will compete over 120 laps in a 300-mile race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

In Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying race (Feb 17), Richard Childress Racing driver Jesse Love won his first career Xfinity pole in his debut race. Love is set to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2024 Xfinity season opener at Daytona. He posted a lap time of 49.702 seconds and a speed of 181.079 mph.

Austin Hill will share the front row with him after turning in a lap of 181.068 mph. They will be followed by AJ Allmendinger, Parker Kligerman, Shane van Gisbergen, Justin Allgaier, Jeremy Clements, John Hunter Nemechek, Parker Retzlaff, and Anthony Alfredo, completing the top 10 in the starting lineup for the main event.

CJ McLaughlin, Stanton Barrett, Joey Gase, Caesar Bacarella, Kyle Sieg, and David Starr failed to qualify for the United Rentals 300.

2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup at Daytona International Speedway

Here are the starting positions of the 38-Xfinity drivers of the United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway:

#2 - Jesse Love #21 - Austin Hill #16 - AJ Allmendinger #48 - Parker Kligerman #97 - Shane Van Gisbergen #7 - Justin Allgaier #51 - Jeremy Clements #20 - John Hunter Nemechek #31 - Parker Retzlaff #5 - Anthony Alfredo #98 - Riley Herbst #8 - Sammy Smith #07 - Patrick Emerling #18 - Sheldon Creed #1 - Sam Mayer #27 - Jeb Burton #00 - Cole Custer #14 - Daniel Suarez #81 - Chandler Smith #19 - Ryan Truex #11 - Josh Williams #6 - Garrett Smithley #9 - Brandon Jones #42 - Leland Honeyman #91 - Kyle Weatherman #10 - Daniel Dye #92 - Josh Bilicki #15 - Hailie Deegan #32 - Jordan Anderson #36 - Natalie Decker #39 - Ryan Sieg #26 - Sage Karam #44 - Brennan Poole #29 - Blaine Perkins #4 - Dawson Cram #43 - Ryan Ellis #35 - Frankie Muniz #78 - BJ McLeod

Catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at Daytona International Speedway for the United Rentals 300 on Saturday (Feb. 17) on FS1 and MRN.