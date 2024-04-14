NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: Driver standings after the Andy's Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway

Eight races have taken place in the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. JR Motorsports driver Sam Mayer became the sixth different winner of the season after winning the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 13.

In a thrilling Texas race, Mayer stole the show in a photo finish win over Ryan Seig by 0.002 seconds to take the checkered flag at Texas Motor Speedway.

After securing the win at Texas, Mayer was awarded 41 points and moved from 15th to 14th place in the Xfinity Series points standings with 180 points.

With a P15 finish, Chandler Smith gained 31 points and maintained the top spot in the Xfinity points standings. He has a 19-point lead over Cole Custer with 333 points and two wins.

Ryan Seig, who secured the runner-up finish in the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300, gained 44 points and moved from 14th to 11th place in the points standings with 197 points.

Rookie driver Jesse Love, who started on pole, failed to utilize the advantage and finished ninth. He gained 31 points and is fifth on the points table with 257 points.

With a P5 finish, the defending champion of the Xfinity Series, Cole Custer, gained 47 points and moved to second place in the points table with 314 points.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings after the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway

Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the eighth NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the 2024 season:

Chandler Smith – 333 Cole Custer - 314 Austin Hill - 300 Justin Allgaier - 277 Jesse Love - 257 Riley Herbst - 232 AJ Allmendinger - 229 Sammy Smith - 225 Parker Kligerman - 215 Sheldon Creed - 200 Ryan Sieg - 197 Brandon Jones - 192 Anthony Alfredo – 185 Sam Mayer - 180 Shane van Gisbergen – 175 Aric Almirola - 160 Brennan Poole - 149 Parker Retzlaff - 144 Jeremy Clements - 140 Josh Williams - 115 Leland Honeyman Jr. - 114 Ryan Ellis - 105 Blaine Perkins – 102 Ryan Truex - 99 Kyle Weatherman - 91 Hailie Deegan - 90 Kyle Sieg – 81 Jeb Burton - 78 Garrett Smithley – 70 B.J. McLeod - 69 Matt DiBenedetto - 52 Dawson Cram - 50 J.J. Yeley - 44 Josh Bilicki - 42 Nick Leitz - 41 Carson Kvapil - 40 Patrick Emerling - 39 Sage Karam - 38 Jordan Anderson - 34 Joey Gase - 34 Bubba Pollard - 31

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, April 20.