NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: Driver standings after the Andy's Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 14, 2024 02:56 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy
NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy's Frozen Custard 300

Eight races have taken place in the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. JR Motorsports driver Sam Mayer became the sixth different winner of the season after winning the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 13.

In a thrilling Texas race, Mayer stole the show in a photo finish win over Ryan Seig by 0.002 seconds to take the checkered flag at Texas Motor Speedway.

After securing the win at Texas, Mayer was awarded 41 points and moved from 15th to 14th place in the Xfinity Series points standings with 180 points.

With a P15 finish, Chandler Smith gained 31 points and maintained the top spot in the Xfinity points standings. He has a 19-point lead over Cole Custer with 333 points and two wins.

Ryan Seig, who secured the runner-up finish in the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300, gained 44 points and moved from 14th to 11th place in the points standings with 197 points.

Rookie driver Jesse Love, who started on pole, failed to utilize the advantage and finished ninth. He gained 31 points and is fifth on the points table with 257 points.

With a P5 finish, the defending champion of the Xfinity Series, Cole Custer, gained 47 points and moved to second place in the points table with 314 points.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings after the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway

Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the eighth NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the 2024 season:

  1. Chandler Smith – 333
  2. Cole Custer - 314
  3. Austin Hill - 300
  4. Justin Allgaier - 277
  5. Jesse Love - 257
  6. Riley Herbst - 232
  7. AJ Allmendinger - 229
  8. Sammy Smith - 225
  9. Parker Kligerman - 215
  10. Sheldon Creed - 200
  11. Ryan Sieg - 197
  12. Brandon Jones - 192
  13. Anthony Alfredo – 185
  14. Sam Mayer - 180
  15. Shane van Gisbergen – 175
  16. Aric Almirola - 160
  17. Brennan Poole - 149
  18. Parker Retzlaff - 144
  19. Jeremy Clements - 140
  20. Josh Williams - 115
  21. Leland Honeyman Jr. - 114
  22. Ryan Ellis - 105
  23. Blaine Perkins – 102
  24. Ryan Truex - 99
  25. Kyle Weatherman - 91
  26. Hailie Deegan - 90
  27. Kyle Sieg – 81
  28. Jeb Burton - 78
  29. Garrett Smithley – 70
  30. B.J. McLeod - 69
  31. Matt DiBenedetto - 52
  32. Dawson Cram - 50
  33. J.J. Yeley - 44
  34. Josh Bilicki - 42
  35. Nick Leitz - 41
  36. Carson Kvapil - 40
  37. Patrick Emerling - 39
  38. Sage Karam - 38
  39. Jordan Anderson - 34
  40. Joey Gase - 34
  41. Bubba Pollard - 31

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, April 20.

Edited by Yash Soni
