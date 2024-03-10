NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: Driver standings after Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 at Phoenix Raceway

Four races have taken place in the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chandler Smith is the latest winner after winning Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday.

In the thrilling Saturday’s Xfinity race, Chandler Smith led the final 10 laps in overtime and held off the rest of the field in the closing laps to cross the finish line in P1.

After securing the win at Phoenix, Smith was awarded 40 points and moved to second place in the points table, with 166 points.

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill finished fourth and gained 33 points. He remains at the top of the Xfinity Series drivers' standings and has a 15-point lead over Smith, with 181 points and two wins.

Cole Custer, who started on pole, had a good outing but failed to utilize the advantage and finished fifth. With a P5 finish, he gained 32 points and is fourth on the points table, with 131 points.

With a P3 finish, Sheldon Creed gained 34 points and moved to sixth place in the points table, with 130 points.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings after Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 at Phoenix Raceway

Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the fourth NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the 2024 season:

Chandler Smith - 183 Austin Hill - 182 Cole Custer - 150 Riley Herbst - 146 Jesse Love # - 135 Sheldon Creed - 130 AJ Allmendinger - 124 Justin Allgaier - 119 Brandon Jones - 118 Sammy Smith - 114 Parker Kligerman - 105 Anthony Alfredo - 98 Ryan Sieg - 96 Shane Van Gisbergen # - 91 Jeremy Clements - 73 Parker Retzlaff - 70 Brennan Poole - 70 Ryan Ellis - 69 BJ McLeod - 69 Leland Honeyman # - 68 Ryan Truex - 64 Blaine Perkins - 60 Kyle Weatherman - 58 Sam Mayer - 47 Aric Almirola - 46 Jeb Burton - 46 JJ Yeley - 44 Garrett Smithley - 43 Nick Leitz - 41 Josh Williams - 37 Hailie Deegan # - 37 Jordan Anderson - 34 Patrick Emerling - 34 Kyle Sieg - 30 Jeffrey Earnhardt - 29 Dawson Cram # - 24 Natalie Decker - 19 Joey Gase - 15 Frankie Muniz - 11 Sage Karam - 10 Cj Mclaughlin - 6 Josh Bilicki - 5 Ryan Vargas - 1 John Hunter Nemechek(i) - 0 Corey Heim(i) - 0 William Byron(i) - 0 Daniel Dye(i) - 0 Daniel Suárez(i) - 0 Caesar Bacarella - 0

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) on Saturday (March 23).