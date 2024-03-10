Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today? Full results, standings from 2024 Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 in Phoenix

The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 is finally done and dusted. The fourth race of the season, with a total of 38 entries, started at 4:30 pm ET on Saturday, March 9. It took place at Phoenix Raceway and lasted two hours, 12 minutes, and 57 seconds.

Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today?

Driving the #81 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, Chandler Smith inherited the first win of the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season at Phoenix Raceway.

With five laps remaining in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Phoenix Raceway, Justin Allgaier was in a winning position as he held a lead of nearly three seconds over Smith. But as Allgaier headed towards Turn 1, the left-front tire of his #7 Chevrolet went flat and he crashed hard into the outside wall, ending the race for the veteran in 29th place.

The wreck opened a gate for Smith, leaving the #81 Toyota Supra to put on a masterful two-lap overtime defense against Sheldon Creed and rookie driver Jesse Love to claim the victory.

Smith crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 0.365 seconds ahead of Love to grab the checkered flag at Phoenix. It marked Smith’s second career victory and first with JGR since he joined the organization in the offseason.

Meanwhile, Jesse Love finished runner-up, followed by Sheldon Creed, Austin Hill, and pole sitter Cole Custer in the top-five. Shane Van Gisbergen, Brandon Jones, Parker Kligerman, Sammy Smith, and Anthony Alfredo completed the top 10.

Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 saw seven lead changes among four different drivers and witnessed six caution flags.

NASCAR 2024 Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR’s 2024 Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 at Phoenix Raceway:

#81 - Chandler Smith #2 - Jesse Love #18 - Sheldon Creed #21 - Austin Hill #00 - Cole Custer #97 - Shane Van Gisbergen #9 - Brandon Jones #48 - Parker Kligerman #8 - Sammy Smith #5 - Anthony Alfredo #42 - Leland Honeyman, Jr. #39 - Ryan Sieg #29 - Blaine Perkins #78 - BJ McLeod #51 - Jeremy Clements #91 - Kyle Weatherman #92 - Nick Leitz #16 - AJ Allmendinger #14 - JJ Yeley #44 - Brennan Poole #43 - Ryan Ellis #26 - Corey Heim #17 - William Byron #98 - Riley Herbst #28 - Kyle Sieg #6 - Garrett Smithley #11 - Josh Williams #4 - Dawson Cram #7 - Justin Allgaier #35 - Frankie Muniz #19 - Aric Almirola #20 - John Hunter Nemechek #15 - Hailie Deegan #1 - Sam Mayer #31 - Parker Retzlaff #27 - Jeb Burton #32 - Ryan Vargas #07 - Patrick Emerling

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at Circuit of the Americas for the fifth race of the season on March 23.