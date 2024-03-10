  • home icon
NASCAR Xfinity Series at Phoenix Lineup 2024: Starting Order & Pole for Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 10, 2024 01:17 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 - Qualifying

After The LiUNA!, the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series moved to Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona.

Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 will be live on FS1 and MRN at 4:30 pm ET on Saturday (March 9). The fourth race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season will be contested at the 1-mile-long track. A total of 38 Xfinity drivers will compete over 200 laps in a 200-mile race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Who is on pole for Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200?

In Saturday’s (March 9) NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying race, Stewart-Haas Racing driver Cole Custer won back-to-back pole of the 2024 season with a lap time of 27.380 seconds and a speed of 131.483 mph. The pole marked the 20th of his NASCAR Xfinity Series career.

For the second week in a row, Joe Gibbs Racing’s Chandler Smith will share the front row with Custer after turning in a lap of 130.876 mph.

They will be followed by Corey Heim, Riley Herbst, Justin Allgaier, Sheldon Creed, Jesse Love, Aric Almirola, John Hunter Nemechek, and AJ Allmendinger completing the top 10 in the starting lineup for the main event.

Sammy Smith, the defending champion of the event, will start 16th on the starting grid.

2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup at Phoenix Raceway

Here are the starting positions of the 38-Xfinity drivers of Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 at Phoenix Raceway:

  1. #00 - Cole Custer
  2. #81 - Chandler Smith
  3. #26 - Corey Heim
  4. #98 - Riley Herbst
  5. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  6. #18 - Sheldon Creed
  7. #2 - Jesse Love
  8. #19 - Aric Almirola
  9. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  10. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  11. #9 - Brandon Jones
  12. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  13. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  14. #91 - Kyle Weatherman
  15. #21 - Austin Hill
  16. #8 - Sammy Smith
  17. #27 - Jeb Burton
  18. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  19. #15 - Hailie Deegan
  20. #5 - Anthony Alfredo
  21. #1 - Sam Mayer
  22. #44 - Brennan Poole
  23. #97 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  24. #42 - Leland Honeyman, Jr.
  25. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  26. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  27. #11 - Josh Williams
  28. #17 - William Byron
  29. #78 - BJ McLeod
  30. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  31. #29 - Blaine Perkins
  32. #14 - JJ Yeley
  33. #4 - Dawson Cram
  34. #92 - Nick Leitz
  35. #35 - Frankie Muniz
  36. #07 - Patrick Emerling
  37. #32 - Ryan Vargas
  38. #6 - Garrett Smithley
  39. #38 - CJ McLaughlin

Catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at Phoenix Raceway for the Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 on Saturday (March 9) at 4:30 pm ET.

