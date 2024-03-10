NASCAR Xfinity Series at Phoenix Lineup 2024: Starting Order & Pole for Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200

After The LiUNA!, the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series moved to Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona.

Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 will be live on FS1 and MRN at 4:30 pm ET on Saturday (March 9). The fourth race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season will be contested at the 1-mile-long track. A total of 38 Xfinity drivers will compete over 200 laps in a 200-mile race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Who is on pole for Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200?

In Saturday’s (March 9) NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying race, Stewart-Haas Racing driver Cole Custer won back-to-back pole of the 2024 season with a lap time of 27.380 seconds and a speed of 131.483 mph. The pole marked the 20th of his NASCAR Xfinity Series career.

For the second week in a row, Joe Gibbs Racing’s Chandler Smith will share the front row with Custer after turning in a lap of 130.876 mph.

They will be followed by Corey Heim, Riley Herbst, Justin Allgaier, Sheldon Creed, Jesse Love, Aric Almirola, John Hunter Nemechek, and AJ Allmendinger completing the top 10 in the starting lineup for the main event.

Sammy Smith, the defending champion of the event, will start 16th on the starting grid.

2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup at Phoenix Raceway

Here are the starting positions of the 38-Xfinity drivers of Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 at Phoenix Raceway:

#00 - Cole Custer #81 - Chandler Smith #26 - Corey Heim #98 - Riley Herbst #7 - Justin Allgaier #18 - Sheldon Creed #2 - Jesse Love #19 - Aric Almirola #20 - John Hunter Nemechek #16 - AJ Allmendinger #9 - Brandon Jones #48 - Parker Kligerman #39 - Ryan Sieg #91 - Kyle Weatherman #21 - Austin Hill #8 - Sammy Smith #27 - Jeb Burton #31 - Parker Retzlaff #15 - Hailie Deegan #5 - Anthony Alfredo #1 - Sam Mayer #44 - Brennan Poole #97 - Shane Van Gisbergen #42 - Leland Honeyman, Jr. #51 - Jeremy Clements #28 - Kyle Sieg #11 - Josh Williams #17 - William Byron #78 - BJ McLeod #43 - Ryan Ellis #29 - Blaine Perkins #14 - JJ Yeley #4 - Dawson Cram #92 - Nick Leitz #35 - Frankie Muniz #07 - Patrick Emerling #32 - Ryan Vargas #6 - Garrett Smithley #38 - CJ McLaughlin

Catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at Phoenix Raceway for the Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 on Saturday (March 9) at 4:30 pm ET.