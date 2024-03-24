NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: Driver standings after Focused Health 250 at Circuit of the Americas

Five races have taken place in the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The Cup Series regular Kyle Larson is the latest winner after winning Focused Health 250 at Circuit of the Americas on Saturday.

In a thrilling Saturday’s Xfinity race, Larson took advantage of a last-lap battle run-in between Shanve van Gisbergen and Austin Hill on the final lap to cross the finish line in P1.

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill finished second and gained 40 points. He remains at the top of the Xfinity Series drivers' standings and has a nine-point lead over Chandler Smith, with 222 points and two wins.

Three-time Supercars champion, Shane van Gisbergen, who started on pole, had a good outing but was docked 30-seconds post-race penalty for cutting the course on the last lap that knocked him to finish 27th.

With a P27 finish, he gained 17 points and is 14th place in the points table, with 108 points.

With a P4 finish, Cole Custer gained 42 points and moved to third place in the points table, with 192 points.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings after Focused Health 250 at Circuit of the Americas

Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the fifth NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the 2024 season:

Austin Hill - 222 Chandler Smith - 213 Cole Custer - 192 Jesse Love # - 166 Riley Herbst - 165 AJ Allmendinger - 162 Parker Kligerman - 147 Justin Allgaier - 143 Brandon Jones - 139 Sheldon Creed - 135 Sammy Smith - 124 Anthony Alfredo - 123 Ryan Sieg - 123 Shane Van Gisbergen # - 108 Parker Retzlaff- 103 Brennan Poole - 92 Jeremy Clements - 91 Leland Honeyman # - 85 Sam Mayer - 75 Blaine Perkins - 75 Ryan Ellis - 73 Bj Mcleod - 69 Kyle Weatherman - 66 Ryan Truex - 64 Jeb Burton - 53 Hailie Deegan # - 51 Aric Almirola - 46 JJ Yeley - 44 Garrett Smithley - 43 Nick Leitz - 41 Josh Williams - 38 Sage Karam - 38 Jordan Anderson - 34 Patrick Emerling - 34 Austin Green - 30 Kyle Sieg - 30 Jeffrey Earnhardt - 29 Dawson Cram - 24 Alex Labbe - 20 Natalie Decker - 19

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at Richmond Raceway on Saturday (March 30).